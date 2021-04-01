The best OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro accessories: Chargers, cables, adapters, cases, and more!

The best accessories to go with some of the best Android phones

Following months of rumors and speculation, the OnePlus 9 series is finally here. This time around, there are three models: the highest-end OnePlus 9 Pro, the mid-range OnePlus 9, and the India-exclusive OnePlus 9R. No matter which phone you get (or have already bought), you’ll have one of the better Android phones around.

Of course, most people want a few extra accessories to go with their new phone — protective cases, screen protectors, more chargers, and so on. OnePlus itself sells some of the best accessories available for its phones, but there are certainly options from other companies too. In this roundup, we’ll go over some of the best accessories for both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

If you’re still deciding which OnePlus phone to get, take a look at our detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review. We also have a review of the OnePlus 9’s cameras.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro accessories

Here are some of the best accessories for both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. No matter which one you get, these products will work with them both. Some, like the wireless chargers and Type-C adapter, are also compatible with non-OnePlus devices.

OnePlus Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger Look ma, no cables If you want a wireless charger that can reach hyper-fast speeds, this charging stand from OnePlus is the only option. It can also charge Qi-compatible devices (iPhones, Google Pixels, Galaxy phones) at up to 15W. $70 at OnePlus

VELOGK Warp Car Charger 30W Quick charging in the car There aren't any car chargers yet for Warp Charge 65T, but this adapter will at least give you 30W charging while you're in a car. It has an extra USB port for charging a second device, though speeds on the main port slow down when two devices are connected. Buy at Amazon

Amazon Basics USB Type-C to USB 3.1 Adapter Plug in all the things Need to use a flash drive, keyboard, headset, or other USB accessory with your phone? This adapter is all you need. You might also need to enable OTG in your phone's settings, since most OnePlus devices have it off by default. Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Warp Charge 65 Power Adapter An extra wall adapter If you have a habit of losing wall adapters, or you just want a spare for any reason, you can get one from OnePlus' online store. $25 at OnePlus

OnePlus Warp Charge Type-C to Type-C Cable An extra charging cable Most USB Type-C cables should work just fine with the Warp Charge power adapter, but if you want one that matches the original in-box red cable, here you go. $20 at OnePlus

Anker PowerWave II 15W Wireless Charger Budget wireless charger If you don't want to shell out $70 for the official 50W wireless charger, this Anker dock can charge the OnePlus 9/9 Pro at up to 15W. It also charges iPhones, Galaxy devices, and other phones. Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 9 Pro-only Accessories

These are the best cases available for the more-expensive OnePlus 9 Pro. Don’t buy these if you have the cheaper OnePlus 9 as they won’t fit.

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Thin and light protection Spigen's Liquid Air Armor cases keep your phone protected from bumps and (small) drops, while staying incredibly thin. This version is specifically designed for the OnePlus 9 Pro. Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 9 Pro Sandstone Bumper Case The best first-party case OnePlus has sold Sandstone cases for its phones for years, and this OnePlus 9 Pro version is available in black or 'rock gray' (read: light blue). $25 at OnePlus

Spigen Tough Armor Kickflip with the kickstand Spigen's Tough Armor case is a bit bulkier than other options, but it will keep your shiny new phone safe. It also has a kickstand, for easier media viewing on a table. Buy at Amazon

If you’re looking for more case options, we have a dedicated curated list of the best cases for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro With a large, 6.7-inch Quad HD OLED display and a Smart 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 9 Pro may have the best display on the market. The cameras, tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad, produce excellent still photos and capture superb 4K video. Pre-order from OnePlus

OnePlus 9-only Accessories

Finally, these are our favorite cases for the regular OnePlus 9. Don’t buy these if you have the Pro model–they won’t fit properly.

OnePlus 9 Sandstone Bumper Case Classy and simple OnePlus has sold Sandstone cases for most of its phones, and this version for the regular OP9 looks great and will keep your phone safe. $25 at OnePlus

OnePlus 9 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector Protect your screen Screen protectors for curved displays usually aren't as good as protectors for flat screens, but this protector from OnePlus is the best option for the OP9. $30 at OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Karbon Bumper Case Weaved protection This is another first-party case from OnePlus, with a weaved design and a raised outer edge. It's a good option if the Sandstone case is too boring. $40 at OnePlus

If you’re looking for more case options, we have a dedicated curated list of the best cases for the OnePlus 9.

OnePlus 9 The vanilla OnePlus 9 is for those who want flagship performance but don't want to pay top dollar. It offers a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup tuned by Hasselblad, and the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Pre-order from OnePlus

What products did you end up buying for your new flagship purchase? Do you have any further recommendations? Let us know in the comments below!