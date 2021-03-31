These are the best cases for OnePlus 9: Spigen, Caseology, Foluu and more

After weeks of hype and teasing, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are officially here. Both phones bring substantial improvements over their predecessor in multiple areas, including camera, processing power, design, and charging technology. Although the OnePlus 9 Pro undoubtedly stole most of the press limelight, the standard OnePlus 9 is no slouch in itself. It offers a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a triple camera setup headed by a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and more.

As always, OnePlus is throwing in a basic case inside the box to provide a basic means of protection against dust, smudges, and scratches. However, it’s always a good idea to invest in a case that offers more protection and a little bit of style. To help you find the perfect case for your new OnePlus 9, we have hand-picked some of the best options available on the market. Our picks cover everything from premium to budget-friendly offerings and everything in between.

OnePlus 9 Sandstone Bumper Case It's all about in-hand feeling Look, we get it, you already spent a fortune on a shiny OnePlus 9 and don’t want to empty your wallet on a fancy case. But that doesn’t mean you should settle with that clear case that comes inside the box. OnePlus’ official Sandstone Bumper TPU cover is not only reasonably priced, it also provides great in-hand feeling and reassuring grip with its classic sandstone texture. $39.99 at OnePlus

OnePlus 9 Karbon Bumper Case Top-notch protection without bulkiness If the ultimate protection is what you’re after, OnePlus’ signature Karbon Protective Case is your best bet. Made with aramid fiber material, this case provides the best of both worlds: added protection and a thin, lightweight profile. The case is raised around the rear camera bump for extra cushion and the black stripes running on the back gives it a timeless look. $39.99 at OnePlus

Spigen Tough Armor Great protection at reasonable price If OnePlus’ Karbon Protective Case is too expensive for you, you might want to check out this Spigen Tough Armor case. Made out of TPU and Polycarbonate, the case has lifted edges around the camera and screen for added protection along with a reinforced kickstand which lets you enjoy your favorite show hands-free. It also has the company’s Air Cushion technology for shock resistance. Buy from Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Slim and lightweight but still tough With a thickness of just 0.11mm, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor offers the perfect slim and lightweight profile that easily slides in and out of your jeans pocket. It has a textured back with anti-slip matte surface which ensures a comfortable hand grip and resistance against fingerprints. Buy from Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid The best of both worlds Spigen Ultra Hybrid features a transparent polycarbonate back and flexible TPU bumper, allowing you to show off the beautiful color scheme of your OnePlus 9 as much as you want while also protecting against bumps and drops. It also has pronounced buttons and a raised lip to protect your display and rear camera bump. Buy from Amazon

Caseology Parallax Try something bold If you’re in a mood to try out something bold, the Caseology Parallax is definitely worth a look. Its tactile 3D design stands out from the crowd and you can pick between two stylish colors: Ash Grey and Midnight Blue. The dual-layered case is made out of hard polycarbonate and soft TPU and is drop-test certified. Buy from Amazon

Foluu Liquid Silicone Rubber Bumper case Simple, cheap and gets the job done Besides being one of the cheapest OnePlus 9 cases around, the Foluu Liquid Silicone Bumper case also protects your camera and display with a slightly raised lip. It’s made out of high-grade liquid silicone material and can easily withstand shocks and accidental drops. What’s more? it’s also compatible with Qi wireless charging pads. Buy from Amazon

These are some of the best cases you can buy for your OnePlus 9 right now. If you want the best compatibility, OnePlus’ official cases are a no-brainer. Our personal favorite is the OnePlus Karbon Protective Case which not only looks cool but also provides solid protection against scratches and drops. The good old OnePlus Sandstone Bumper case is also a great option if you’re looking for something minimalistic with a touch of class. We also have some solid options from Spigen in the form of Spigen Tough Armor, Spigen Liquid Air Armor, and Spigen Ultra Hybrid, all of which are fairly priced and very well built. We’ll continue to update our list with many more exciting cases as and when they become available so be sure to check back.

OnePlus 9 The vanilla OnePlus 9 is for those who want flagship performance but don't want to pay top dollar. It offers a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup tuned by Hasselblad, and the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Pre-order from OnePlus

