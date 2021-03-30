Best OnePlus 9 deals: Where to buy the Oneplus 9 series of phones!

The next line of OnePlus flagships is almost here. You can now pre-order the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones, with the company’s newest flagship shipping out soon. If you’re wondering where to grab your new OnePlus phone, we’ve gathered up all the best OnePlus 9 deals below.

You may be wondering though if the OnePlus 9 line is worth the upgrade. If so, check out our OnePlus 9 Pro review. You’ll see that OnePlus isn’t playing around, and they’re becoming a big name in premium flagship devices. With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Hasselblad-branded cameras, a 120Hz refresh rate, and plenty more, the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely worth considering despite the premium price tag.

The standard OnePlus 9 is no slouch, either. The Hasselblad cameras are also a part of the standard OnePlus 9, and according to our OnePlus 9 camera review, they finally got it right. If you take a lot of pictures like I do, then you know how important a good camera is.

But if you’re here, you probably don’t need any extra convincing. Check out the best OnePlus 9 deals below!

Best OnePlus 9 Deals for Unlocked Phones

Right now, if you want a standard OnePlus 9, you’ll want to head to Best Buy, Amazon, or the OnePlus store itself. Each retailer has different release dates for the device, so make sure to check that before you buy.

Best Buy

Best Buy won’t ship the OnePlus 9 until April 14, but if you pre-order now, you’ll get a $50 gift card. It’s similar to the $50 off they normally provide for smartphones, but you can use the gift card on some OnePlus 9 accessories. A case sounds like a nice idea.

OnePlus 9 The OnePlus 9 Pro is available for pre-order at Best Buy! They have both the Winter Mist and Astral Black colorways available. You get a free $50 gift card with pre-order. Pre-order at Best Buy

OnePlus

If you need your OnePlus 9 as quickly as possible, go with the OnePlus store. They’ve begun shipping out the OnePlus 9 to customers and you’ll also get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z with your purchase. Take advantage of trade-in offers to save more.

OnePlus 9 Purchase your OnePlus 9 from OnePlus directly and get it shipped out quickly! You can also take advantage of trade-in offers with this retailer, and grab a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z. Save at OnePlus

Amazon

Right now, Amazon doesn’t have any deals on the OnePlus 9. However, they’re still one of the more convenient places to buy from. With Prime Shipping, you’ll get your new smartphone in two days. With the phones shipping out April 1, you’ll get it fast! In addition, if you have the Prime Rewards Visa credit card, you can sign up for an 18-month, 0% APR payment plan.

OnePlus 9 Amazon doesn't currently have any deals on the OnePlus 9, but you can still take advantage of Prime Shipping and a payment plan with Prime Rewards Visa. View at Amazon

Best OnePlus 9 Pro Deals for Unlocked Phones

Just like with the OnePlus 9, you’ll be able to pick up your OnePlus 9 Pro at Best Buy, Amazon, or the OnePlus store.

Best Buy

At Best Buy, the OnePlus 9 Pro won’t release until April 14. However, you can pick up either the Morning Mist or Pine Green colorways, and you will also get a $50 gift card. It’s similar to the normal deal Best Buy gives out for phones, but instead of a flat $50 off, you can use that gift card to buy some accessories for your phone instead.

OnePlus 9 Pro The OnePlus 9 Pro is available for pre-order at Best Buy in Pine Green and Morning Mist. You get a free $50 gift card with pre-order. Pre-order at Best Buy

OnePlus

If you want to get your OnePlus 9 Pro quickly, you’ll want to order directly from OnePlus. They’re already shipping out their line of phones, so you know it won’t take too long to get your upgrade. You’ll also get a free pair of the special edition Steven Harrington OnePlus Buds Z, and you’re able to take advantage of trade-in offers. Not bad, when it’s all said and done.

OnePlus 9 Pro Purchase your OnePlus 9 Pro from OnePlus directly and get it shipped out quickly! You can also take advantage of trade-in offers with this retailer, and grab a free pair of the Steven Harrington Edition OnePlus Buds Z. Save at OnePlus

Amazon

Just like with the standard OnePlus 9, Amazon doesn’t have any deals on the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, they’re still one of the more convenient places to buy from. With Prime Shipping, you’ll get your new smartphone in two days. With the phones shipping out April 1, you’ll get it fast. In addition, if you have the Prime Rewards Visa credit card, you can sign up for an 18-month, 0% APR payment plan.

OnePlus 9 Pro Amazon doesn't currently have any deals on the OnePlus 9 Pro, but you can still take advantage of Prime Shipping and a payment plan with Prime Rewards Visa. View at Amazon

Where to buy a carrier OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro

Right now, you can’t pick up the OnePlus 9 at a carrier, though that should change soon. With Verizon making the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro compatible with their 5G network, they’ll certainly be selling them soon, so check back here when we know the best OnePlus 9 deals for carriers!

Now that you picked up your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro, maybe it’s time to invest in the ecosystem more? The OnePlus Watch is coming out soon, so why not take an early look at it?