Best OnePlus 9 Pro cases to protect your precious new flagship!

OnePlus just lifted the covers off the much-awaited OnePlus 9 series. The company’s latest flagship lineup includes three new devices — the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R. However, most users worldwide will only be able to get their hands on the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. That’s because the OnePlus 9R is an India-exclusive device at the moment, and OnePlus hasn’t shared any plans for a global launch.

Thankfully, both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will be available through most major carriers and retailers worldwide. If you’re planning on getting your hands on the top-of-the-line phone from OnePlus or have pre-ordered one already, we’d recommend slapping a case on it to protect it from micro-scratches and drops. That’s because the OnePlus 9 Pro features an aluminum frame and, while that does make it feel more premium, it won’t offer any cushioning if you happen to accidentally drop the phone. To help you find the right case for your new phone, we’ve compiled this list with some of the best OnePlus 9 Pro cases currently on the market.

We’ve included a wide variety of cases on this list, ranging from rugged cases that offer maximum protection to slim ones that protect your device from minor bumps without adding too much bulk, so you can protect your OnePlus 9 Pro with a case that meets your needs. Here are the best cases we recommend for the OnePlus 9 Pro!

OnePlus Sandstone Bumper Case The official sandstone case OnePlus' official sandstone bumper case is the perfect choice for those who loved the sandstone finish on the OnePlus One. It's available in two colorways, and it offers ample protection while giving your phone a unique grippy texture. I wish more manufacturers made cases like this. $24.99 at OnePlus

Ringke Fusion-X My top pick The Ringke Fusion-X is an affordable rugged case for your OnePlus 9 Pro that protects it from accidental drops without adding too much bulk. It also has a clear back, so you can admire your new phone's stunning back while keeping it safe. I've been using this one on my Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for the last few months, and I absolutely love it. Buy from Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Flaunt your phone's stunning finish The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is another great pick if you want a sturdy phone case that offers a clear back. It has a TPU bumper around the edge to prevent damage from any impact, a polycarbonate back to protect your phone from scratches, and raised edges around the camera module and screen. Buy from Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Ample protection, no bulk The Spigen Liquid Air Armor case is the best pick for those who don't want to add any additional bulk to their phone. Although it's crazy thin, it can protect your new OnePlus 9 Pro from the occasional drop. It also has a textured finish on the back and around the edges to ensure that your phone never slips from your hand. Buy from Amazon

Foluu clear case Affordable and clear If you don't want to hide the OnePlus 9 Pro's stunning new design by using an ugly rugged case but you're scared of using it naked, get the Foluu clear case. It's a clear TPU bumper case with a hard polycarbonate back that will keep your phone safe and still let you flaunt its design. Buy from Amazon

Amosry leather case Premium leather finish Looking for something a bit more premium? The leather case from Amosry may be more up your alley. It features a soft TPU bumper around the edges and a PU leather back that will give your phone a more premium look and feel. The case is available in both black and brown. Buy from Amazon

Feitenn Flip folio case Folio case with storage Like using folio cases that give you some additional storage while also protecting your phone? The Feitenn Flip Slim case is the one you should go with. It has a soft TPU bumper around the edges to protect your phone from drops, storage space for your credit cards or some case, and a PU leather finish that gives your phone a premium feel. Buy from Amazon

Caseologo Parallax case Rugged yet stylish Didn't like any of the bland-looking cases mentioned earlier? Want something more stylish? The Caseology Parallax case might fit your needs. It looks stylish, has a textured finish on the back to ensure a secure grip, and it offers military-grade protection against drops. Buy from Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor Military-grade protection with a kickstand The Spigen Tough Armor case is a perfect fit for those who often find themselves dropping things. It's MIL-STD-810G certified against drops and scratches, and it has a multi-layer design that will ensure your phone survives most drops. It even has a kickstand to prop up your phone. Buy from Amazon

Poetic Affinity case Military-grade protection with clear back If you're looking for the same level of protection that the Spigen Tough Armor case has to offer, but you want a clear back panel, then the Poetic Affinity case is the one for you. It offers a design similar to the Ringke Fusion-X case, and it's MIL-STD-810G certified against drops. Buy from Amazon

PULEN rugged case Affordable rugged option Looking for a dual-layer rugged case that doesn't cost a fortune? Check out the PULEN rugged case that offers a dual-layer design with a hard polycarbonate bumper and grippy silicone back. It's good enough to protect your phone from minor drops while still being relatively cheap. Buy from Amazon

PULEN clear case Dual-layer clear case Rounding off our list is another clear case that will add a bit of sparkle to your OnePlus 9 Pro. The PULEN clear case offers a dual-layer design with a hard polycarbonate front cover and a soft silicone back that will keep your phone safe and accentuate its design thanks to its sparkly finish. Buy from Amazon

Our OnePlus 9 Pro case roundup consists of a variety of cases across all price points. So you can easily pick one that offers the right amount of protection for your use and fits within your budget. If I had to choose one for myself, I would either go with the Ringke Fusion X or the official OnePlus 9 Pro Sandstone Bumper case. I prefer the rugged case from Ringke because I’m currently using one on my Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and it doesn’t add too much bulk to the phone while still offering ample protection. I would pick the official sandstone case because the OnePlus One was my first flagship phone, and that sandstone finish still reminds me of the good old days.

OnePlus 9 Pro With a large, 6.7-inch Quad HD OLED display and a Smart 120Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 9 Pro may have the best display on the market. The cameras, tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad, produce excellent still photos and capture superb 4K video. Pre-order from OnePlus

Which one of these cases are you getting? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, make sure to leave a comment if you have a recommendation. Your fellow OnePlus 9 Pro user will thank you for it! Do check out our OnePlus 9 Camera Review and our OnePlus 9 Pro Detailed Review!