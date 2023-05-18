Unlike most phones and tablets sold in the U.S. these days, the OnePlus Pad ships with a couple of accessories in the box. You get a compatible SuperVOOC charger and OnePlus' iconic red USB cable, but you'll still have to purchase a protective case and a screen protector for your OnePlus Pad separately. The first-party folio case, magnetic keyboard case, and Stylo are also separate purchases that you can grab on OnePlus' website. But if that's not enough, you can grab one of the following OnePlus Pad accessories. Our top picks include compatible chargers, cables, power bricks, earbuds, and stands to help you make the most of your brand-new tablet.

Use your OnePlus Pad as your in-car infotainment system with this versatile car mount from Vadaxx. Its 360-degree rotatable suction cup lets you attach it to any surface, and it can hold large tablets with ease.

Keep your OnePlus Pad juiced up when on the road with this handy SuperVOOC car charger from OnePlus. It offers a peak output of 80W and features two ports to let you simultaneously charge your tablet and phone.

For those who prefer holding their tablet in hand while enjoying content or getting some work done, this nifty tablet holder and stand from Fintie is a great buy. You can even use it as a kickstand in a pinch.

Do you enjoy watching content on your OnePlus Pad? Then you should pick up this portable tablet stand from Jsaux. It'll let you enjoy your content hands-free and is slim enough to take wherever you go.

If the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a bit out of your budget, you can consider picking up the affordable Nord Buds 2. Despite their price, the earbuds offer decent audio output, great battery life, and even ANC support.

Ugreen's USB-C to USB-C cable is an affordable alternative to the one from Baseus. It offers the same level of durability, 100W throughput, and is twice the length, even though it costs a bit less.

A high-quality braided USB cable is always a good buy, and this one from Baseus is especially great. It supports 100W throughput and features a premium zinc alloy material with a durable nylon braid and a two-year warranty.

This four-port charger from Ugreen is a great pick if you carry more than two devices. It offers a peak output of 100W, allowing you to simultaneously charge your OnePlus Pad, phone, and laptop at decent speeds.

This dual-port 67W GaN charger from Mophie is a great pick if you don't want to carry multiple chargers with your devices. It offers enough juice to charge up your OnePlus Pad and your phone simultaneously.

Anker's PowerCore 40K power bank is a must-have for those who are often on the road. It packs a massive 40,000mAh battery that can charge the OnePlus Pad four times over and have enough juice left for a little more.

Our favorite OnePlus Pad accessories in 2023

That rounds up my selection of the best OnePlus Pad accessories you should consider purchasing. If you've got a limited budget, I highly recommend picking up the Anker 347 PowerCore 40K portable power bank and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. At just $70, the power bank is a must-have for anyone who uses more than two devices on the daily. It packs a massive 40,000mAh battery that can keep all your devices juiced up for days, so you never have to face battery anxiety. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2, on the other hand, offer seamless connectivity with the OnePlus Pad and offer a great set of features for the price. If you do have the budget, though, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be a better buy instead.