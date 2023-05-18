Unlike most phones and tablets sold in the U.S. these days, the OnePlus Pad ships with a couple of accessories in the box. You get a compatible SuperVOOC charger and OnePlus' iconic red USB cable, but you'll still have to purchase a protective case and a screen protector for your OnePlus Pad separately. The first-party folio case, magnetic keyboard case, and Stylo are also separate purchases that you can grab on OnePlus' website. But if that's not enough, you can grab one of the following OnePlus Pad accessories. Our top picks include compatible chargers, cables, power bricks, earbuds, and stands to help you make the most of your brand-new tablet.
Anker 347 Portable Power Bank
Mophie Speedport 67
Ugreen Nexode 100W Charger
Baseus USB-C to USB-C cable
Ugreen USB-C to USB-C Cable
Shargeek Storm 2 Power Bank
OnePlus Buds Pro 2
OnePlus Nord Buds 2
Jsaux Universal Tablet Stand
Fintie Universal Tablet Holder and Stand
OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger
Vadaxx Car Tablet Mount
OnePlus Pad
Anker 347 Portable Power BankEditor's Choice$70 $80 Save $10
Anker's PowerCore 40K power bank is a must-have for those who are often on the road. It packs a massive 40,000mAh battery that can charge the OnePlus Pad four times over and have enough juice left for a little more.
Mophie Speedport 67Dual-Port Charger
This dual-port 67W GaN charger from Mophie is a great pick if you don't want to carry multiple chargers with your devices. It offers enough juice to charge up your OnePlus Pad and your phone simultaneously.
Ugreen Nexode 100W ChargerFour-Port Charger$75 $80 Save $5
This four-port charger from Ugreen is a great pick if you carry more than two devices. It offers a peak output of 100W, allowing you to simultaneously charge your OnePlus Pad, phone, and laptop at decent speeds.
Baseus USB-C to USB-C cableDurable USB-C to USB-C Cable
A high-quality braided USB cable is always a good buy, and this one from Baseus is especially great. It supports 100W throughput and features a premium zinc alloy material with a durable nylon braid and a two-year warranty.
Ugreen USB-C to USB-C CableAffordable USB-C Cable
Ugreen's USB-C to USB-C cable is an affordable alternative to the one from Baseus. It offers the same level of durability, 100W throughput, and is twice the length, even though it costs a bit less.
Shargeek Storm 2 Power BankStylish Fast-Charging Power Bank
If you're a fan of transparent tech, this 25,600mAh power bank from Shargeek is a great pick. It features a cool see-through design, multiple USB ports to charge all your devices, and 100W fast charging support.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2Best Wireless Earbuds
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are the perfect pair of earbuds for the OnePlus Pad. The premium earbuds offer great audio output, ANC support, spatial audio support, a comfortable fit, and seamless connectivity with the tablet.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2Best Value
If the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a bit out of your budget, you can consider picking up the affordable Nord Buds 2. Despite their price, the earbuds offer decent audio output, great battery life, and even ANC support.
Jsaux Universal Tablet StandSlim Tablet Stand
Do you enjoy watching content on your OnePlus Pad? Then you should pick up this portable tablet stand from Jsaux. It'll let you enjoy your content hands-free and is slim enough to take wherever you go.
Fintie Universal Tablet Holder and StandHandy Tablet Holder & Kickstand
For those who prefer holding their tablet in hand while enjoying content or getting some work done, this nifty tablet holder and stand from Fintie is a great buy. You can even use it as a kickstand in a pinch.
OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Car ChargerSuperVOOC Car Charger
Keep your OnePlus Pad juiced up when on the road with this handy SuperVOOC car charger from OnePlus. It offers a peak output of 80W and features two ports to let you simultaneously charge your tablet and phone.
Vadaxx Car Tablet MountVersatile Car Tablet Mount$12 $15 Save $3
Use your OnePlus Pad as your in-car infotainment system with this versatile car mount from Vadaxx. Its 360-degree rotatable suction cup lets you attach it to any surface, and it can hold large tablets with ease.
Our favorite OnePlus Pad accessories in 2023
That rounds up my selection of the best OnePlus Pad accessories you should consider purchasing. If you've got a limited budget, I highly recommend picking up the Anker 347 PowerCore 40K portable power bank and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. At just $70, the power bank is a must-have for anyone who uses more than two devices on the daily. It packs a massive 40,000mAh battery that can keep all your devices juiced up for days, so you never have to face battery anxiety. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2, on the other hand, offer seamless connectivity with the OnePlus Pad and offer a great set of features for the price. If you do have the budget, though, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be a better buy instead.
OnePlus Pad
The OnePlus Pad offers a sleek look and plenty of power, making it a great debut tablet from the company. It's powered by OxygenOS-based on Android 13, plus some custom software features to make everything from browsing the web to productivity a breeze.