Although new to the tablet segment, the OnePlus Pad has made quite a splash. The company's first tablet features a sleek design and flagship hardware, including MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC, an 11.61-inch 144Hz display, and a massive 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging, at a rather affordable price. It's a great alternative to much more expensive tablets from Samsung and Apple, and if you're planning to buy one for yourself, you should invest in a protective case for it.
Since the OnePlus Pad is pretty new, most reputed case makers have yet to release options for the tablet. But we've shortlisted a few options to help you keep your new tablet safe for the time being. Here are the best OnePlus Pad cases you can buy right now.
Poetic TurtleSkin for the OnePlus PadEditor's Choice
Poetic's TurtleSkin case offers complete protection for the OnePlus Pad thanks to its rugged design with raised supports that offer enhanced drop protection. It has a grippy texture all around and even features a built-in kickstand.
Zeking Clear Case for the OnePlus PadBest Value
This affordable clear case from Zeking will protect your OnePlus Pad from scratches without breaking the bank. It also features a raised lip to keep the screen scratch-free and reinforced corners for some drop protection.
Foluu Keyboard Case for the OnePlus PadBest keyboard case
If you don't want to spend $150 on OnePlus' official magnetic keyboard, this Foluu keyboard case is a great alternative. At just $53, it offers a backlit keyboard, a trackpad, and a premium PU leather exterior with a built-in kickstand.
Suttkue Hard Shell Case for the OnePlus PadSlim and Lightweight
Those who don't like bulky cases but still want good protection should go with this hard-shell OnePlus Pad case from Suttkue, which offers complete scratch resistance without adding too much bulk. Its folio cover also lets you prop the tablet in two viewing angles.
Rantuo PU Slim Case for the OnePlus PadCool Design
Don't like plain cases with boring designs? This slim PU case from Rantuo might be right up your alley. It offers complete protection for your OnePlus Pad and is available in a couple of cool graphic finishes that give it a unique look.
Foluu Trifold Case for the OnePlus PadIconic Trifold Design
This affordable TPU case from Foluu features a trifold design that lets you prop up the OnePlus Pad in two comfortable angles. It has a premium PU leather finish on the outside and features a dedicated slot to hold the stylus securely.
ProCase Tablet Sleeve for the OnePlus PadPadded Sleeve
Don't like any of the cases currently on the market? You can opt for this padded sleeve from ProCase. While not specifically made for the OnePlus Pad, it's the perfect size for the tablet and even features an extra pocket for accessories.
Native Union Stow Slim for the OnePlus PadSleek Design
Like the ProCase Tablet sleeve, the Stow Slim from Native Union isn't tailor-made for the OnePlus Pad. But it's a great option if you don't like bulky cases and want a sleek sleeve with a premium finish and an easy-access magnetic closure.
Our top picks for the best OnePlus Pad cases in 2023
As mentioned earlier, the case selection for the OnePlus Pad is pretty limited at the moment, but that's to be expected with a new product. But there are a couple of great options you can get right away. The Poetic TurtleSkin is our favorite pick of the lot, offering complete protection for your OnePlus Pad and precise cutouts at a rather affordable price. But if you don't like its rugged look, the Foluu Trifold Case and Keyboard Case are great alternatives.
We expect more cases from reputed manufacturers to land in the coming days. We'll regularly update our list, so you can check back in if you don't like any of the currently available OnePlus Pad cases.
OnePlus Pad
The OnePlus Pad offers a sleek look and plenty of power, making it a great debut tablet from the company. It's powered by OxygenOS-based on Android 13, plus some custom software features to make everything from browsing the web to productivity a breeze.