Although new to the tablet segment, the OnePlus Pad has made quite a splash. The company's first tablet features a sleek design and flagship hardware, including MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC, an 11.61-inch 144Hz display, and a massive 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging, at a rather affordable price. It's a great alternative to much more expensive tablets from Samsung and Apple, and if you're planning to buy one for yourself, you should invest in a protective case for it.

Since the OnePlus Pad is pretty new, most reputed case makers have yet to release options for the tablet. But we've shortlisted a few options to help you keep your new tablet safe for the time being. Here are the best OnePlus Pad cases you can buy right now.