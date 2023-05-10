OnePlus has made a fine entry into the tablet segment with its all-new OnePlus Pad. The company's first tablet has a stylish design and packs top-of-the-line hardware, including a high-end chipset from MediaTek, a large 11.61-inch 144Hz display, a long-lasting 9510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, and a decent set of cameras. Even with this level of flagship hardware, the OnePlus Pad is much more affordable than flagship tablets from Samsung, making it a desirable choice for those who want to buy a great Android tablet for under $500. If you're enticed and are considering buying one for yourself, you should also order a screen protector to keep its large display scratch-free.
Although the OnePlus Pad is fairly new, a few compatible screen protectors are already on the market. We've rounded up the best ones to help you easily find a OnePlus Pad screen protector that suits your needs.
Mr.Shield Tempered Glass for OnePlus PadEditor's Choice
Mr.Shield's Tempered Glass screen protector for the OnePlus Pad is our top pick, as it has a crystal-clear finish, offers edge-to-edge coverage, and is backed by a lifetime replacement warranty.
Supershieldz Matte PET Film for OnePlus PadBest Value
Get a paper-like feel as you scribble on your OnePlus Pad's display with Supershieldz's PET film. It is rather affordable and has a matte finish that gives it a smoother feel than clear screen protectors.
Suttkue Tempered Glass for OnePlus PadAlso Great
Suttkue's clear Tempered Glass screen protector is a great alternative to the one from Mr.Shield. It's similarly priced and offers ample scratch resistance. But it lacks a lifetime replacement warranty.
Gylint Tempered Glass for OnePlus PadAffordable Tempered Glass
If you're not a fan of Supershieldz's PET film and want a cheap tempered glass screen protector for your OnePlus Pad, you can pick up this two-pack of tempered glass protectors from Gylint.
Our favorite OnePlus Pad screen protectors in 2023
That rounds up our selection of the best screen protectors for the OnePlus Pad you can buy immediately. I recommend picking up the tempered glass screen protector from Mr.Shield. It's a solid option backed by a lifetime replacement warranty, so you can rest assured your money won't go to waste. Alternatively, the matte PET film from Supershieldz is a decent buy for those who prefer matte-finish screen protectors.
If you don't like any of the current options, check back in a few days. We'll add more options as they become available, and you might find something that fits your needs. In the meantime, pick up a case for your new tablet from our selection of the best OnePlus Pad cases.