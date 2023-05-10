OnePlus has made a fine entry into the tablet segment with its all-new OnePlus Pad. The company's first tablet has a stylish design and packs top-of-the-line hardware, including a high-end chipset from MediaTek, a large 11.61-inch 144Hz display, a long-lasting 9510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, and a decent set of cameras. Even with this level of flagship hardware, the OnePlus Pad is much more affordable than flagship tablets from Samsung, making it a desirable choice for those who want to buy a great Android tablet for under $500. If you're enticed and are considering buying one for yourself, you should also order a screen protector to keep its large display scratch-free.

Although the OnePlus Pad is fairly new, a few compatible screen protectors are already on the market. We've rounded up the best ones to help you easily find a OnePlus Pad screen protector that suits your needs.