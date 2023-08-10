The smartphone world might be fast-paced, but OnePlus is a brand that consistently delivers innovative technology, exceptional performance, and stylish designs. While the brand started by providing some of the best cheap Android phones, it is now among the upper echelons of the market, producing impressive flagship devices without compromising the quality of its more affordable phones. Thanks to its catalog of excellent devices, such as the OnePlus 11 and Nord N30, choosing the ideal phone for your needs can be tricky since they come in different price ranges and features. Fortunately, Amazon and BestBuy are offering irresistible discounts, making it easy to grab your favorite models at a fraction of their original prices. Check them out below to choose the one that suits your need.

Best OnePlus phone deals

Our list of the best OnePlus deals includes a variety of OnePlus phones, from the latest versions to previous models. These deals include brand-new phones; therefore, you won't see pre-owned or refurbished devices on this list. We'll keep updating this list as soon as new deals are available, so make sure to add this page to your bookmarks so you can always come back to comb through.

OnePlus 11 5G (8GB + 128GB) $550 $700 Save $150 The 8GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus 11 serves as the entry-level flagship for this year since OnePlus is not offering an 11T or 11 Pro model. It retains the same specs camera as its 16GB + 256GB variant, including 5G connectivity, cameras, OS, display, and even the chipset. If you want an excellent entry-level device, you don't want to miss this OnePlus 11 deal that takes up to 150 bucks off. $650 at Amazon $550 at Best Buy

OnePlus 11 5G (16GB + 256GB) $600 $800 Save $200 The OnePlus 11 is the latest flagship device from the brand. This model has 16GB RAM and 256GB ROM, giving you enough speed and space for your apps and media. It launched with an $800 price tag, you can get up to $200 off if you act fast. $750 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy

OnePlus 10 Pro $500 $550 Save $50 The OnePlus 10 Pro is undoubtedly one of the best Android phones you can get, even in 2023. It has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 5G connectivity, a 120Hz display, and a beautiful set of cameras. With this incredible deal, you can get it for as low as 500 bucks. $500 at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N30 5G $270 $300 Save $30 The OnePlus Nord N30 is the budget device the brand is introducing this year. While it might be tagged as low-cost, its features are on par with some flagship devices. You get a 108MP triple camera setup, OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, a fluid and beautiful 120Hz display, 5G connectivity, and a 5,000mAh battery. This $30 limited-time discount lowers the price to $270, so grab it immediately if it interests you. $270 at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N200 5G $170 $200 Save $30 If you've always wanted to try a OnePlus device, the Nord N200 5G is an excellent place to start. Not only is it cheap, but it also has some impressive specs to complement its price tag. You get four gigs of RAM and 64GB storage, a 13MP camera setup, a 90Hz display, and a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone launched with a $200 price tag, but you can get it at $30 cheaper for just $170. $170 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: How long are these OnePlus phone discounts available?

The availability of these deals can vary since many of these deals are time-sensitive. Therefore, you should snag them up as soon as you can. However, if you can't snatch up any of these deals, you can continue to check back, as we'll keep this list updated as soon as new discounts are available.

Q: Are there refurbished phones in these discounts?

No, there are no refurbished phones among the deals above. These phones are brand new and unlocked devices, so you can use them with any carrier. While retail websites like Amazon and BestBuy offer deals on refurbished phones, we recommend new devices for peace of mind.

Q: How can you tell if it's a good deal?

Deals are considered great when they have $30 or more shaved off their original prices, especially if the product is a new model. Different retail stores offer varying prices, and you can get deals with higher cutbacks on special days like Black Friday, Prime Day, and during holidays. If you'd like to figure out the ideal device to get in preparation for the special discount days mentioned above, you can check our best phones or cheap Android phones list for the phone that'll suit your needs.