A PC case traditionally consisted of panels on all sides to keep out dust and control airflow. There has been a steady growth in the number of PC cases available that do away with multiple panels, creating a new segment of what are known as open air PC cases. If you frequently work on your PC or happen to prefer to see the components exposed to the elements, you’ll want one of these open air PC cases.

Source: Thermaltake Thermaltake Core P8 Best Overall The PC case that can almost do it all. The Thermaltake Core P8 is very similar to the other Core P series cases but this isn't fully open-air, at least not by default. You can configure it to have no panels on the rear, top, or front if you so desire. It's fully customizable with support for modding so you can create something truly unique. Motherboard Size (Max.) E-ATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 520 mm 3.5" Drive Slots 3 2.5" Drive Slots 7 Power Supply Size (Max.) 200 mm Exterior Dimensions 660 x 260 x 626 mm Pros Stunning looks

Fantastic amount of space Cons Expensive

Taking the plunge and buying an open air PC case can prove daunting, especially if you've yet to use one for your PC. This is why we're big fans of the Thermaltake Core P8, as it's possible to not only use this as a showcase chassis, but Thermaltake includes all panels, so you can create a more traditional-looking system. It's what made the Core P5 and Core P3 a little more difficult to recommend to the average Joe, as it wasn't possible to cover up the missing panels and the only way to deal with the dust was with regular blasts of air.

It's the same deal with the Thermaltake Core P8, but at least there's more choice. It's a relatively large chassis, allowing motherboard sizes up to E-ATX. This makes it ideal for more powerful systems, such as an Intel Core i9 or AMD Ryzen 9. While Thermaltake made sure there's plenty of room for installing a CPU cooler, we recommend using either an all-in-one liquid cooler or a custom open loop for maximum thermal performance.

Depending on how you configure the Thermaltake Core P8, it's possible to install up to two 480mm radiators and an additional 360mm radiator. Unlike the Core P3 and Core P5, it's easier to direct airflow across hot, passively-cooled components, such as the motherboard, so you won't have any system reliability issues. Overall, this is a difficult case to beat if you want an open-air experience.

Source: Vetroo Vetroo K1 Best Gaming It performs as otherworldly as it looks. Vetroo's K1 will certainly catch your attention, whether that's for good or worse depending on how you prefer your PC cases. It doesn't follow the traditional chassis layout as everything has been turned slightly. Still, you can fit an ATX board, the latest GPU, and up to a 360mm radiator for maximum performance in style. Motherboard Size (Max.) ATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 350 mm 3.5" Drive Slots 2 2.5" Drive Slots 2 Exterior Dimensions 600 x 215 x 550 mm Pros Striking design

If we were to recommend the best open air PC case for gaming, it would be the Ventroo K1. Just look at that outlandish design! Not only has everything been turned slightly, but it's an impressive design with plenty of elements to take in when gazing at the inner workings. It's not the largest internal space on offer, which means you will have to think about how to route all the cabling, and the PSU area is tight, but you can still fit large GPUs alongside a 360mm radiator.

We'd recommend using the best CPU fan cooler or an AIO to maximize the potential of the K1. Not everyone will appreciate the design, especially if you prefer the more traditional look, but if you're searching for something a little different, this ticks all the boxes. No one would be able to glance at a PC built inside the Ventroo K1 and not immediately follow up with comment about how striking it is.

Source: Streacom Streacom ST-BC1 Best Test Bench For reviewers and tinkerers. The Streacom ST-BC1 is a favorite among reviewers because of its easy installation process, sturdy build quality, and excellent accessibility. Should you want a minimalist design and easy access to all your components, this is a solid piece of kit. Material Aluminum/Titanium Motherboard Size (Max.) ATX 3.5" Drive Slots 2 2.5" Drive Slots 2 Power Supply Size (Max.) 200 mm Exterior Dimensions 370 x 260 x 8 - 115 mm Pros Excellent compatability

Easy access to all components Cons Pricey

If you thought the Thermaltake Core P8 trimmed excess weight and panels, take a look at the incredibly compact Streacom ST-BC1. It's designed for test bench use, making it not really ideal for most people looking to build a PC. Still, we believe it to be a worthwhile inclusion, especially if you enjoy tinkering with your PC or happen to be a fellow reviewer. It's available in a variety of sizes, supporting different motherboard form factors, as well as materials.

The ST-BC1 will arrive flat in a padded box, and it's incredibly easy to set everything up. The best part is it's completely tool-free, allowing you to quickly put together a test system in a matter of moments. While it costs quite a lot considering just how much material is included, it's well worth the investment should you frequently swap out parts, need to test configurations, and don't need a traditional chassis for the job.

An ATX power supply can be attached to the case, alongside two 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch drives. There's no limit to the size of the GPU or the cooler you attach to the Streacom ST-BC1, though it can also handle larger radiators if you'd prefer to use an AIO cooler. Just remember to add a few fans to help keep motherboard temperatures in check.

Source: EDIY EDIY PC Test Bench Best Budget Save money and show off your PC parts. The EDIY PC Test Bench is perfect for those who like to save money and want to try something new. It's designed with enthusiasts and overclockers in mind, but you could use this case for any compatible PC build. Motherboard Size (Max.) ATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 280 mm 2.5" Drive Slots 2 Exterior Dimensions 360 x 300 x 200 mm Pros Budget-friendly

Can hold up to a 360mm radiator Cons Dust

The EDIY PC Test Bench is an interesting PC case. It looks far cheaper in the photos than it actually is. Made of aluminum, this chassis can hold up to an ATX motherboard, a 360mm radiator for an AIO cooler, and a full ATX power supply. This allows it to be used for just about anything, from reviewing different components, testing out configurations, and applying overclock profiles. Just like the Streacom case, this is designed for those who like to tinker.

It's considerably more affordable than our other recommendations, but it shouldn't be overlooked if you're in the market for such a case. There will be the issue of dust, but EDIY did think about airflow by positioning the radiator mount at the front, allowing the fans to blow air over the motherboard and other connected parts. Just be aware of the GPU length supported by this chassis, as it falls short of other offerings.

Source: Thermaltake Thermaltake Core P90 Best Showcase Show off your PC at events with this beauty. Thermaltake's Core P90 is unlike any other case out there. Think of the company taking its existing P5 case and slicing it in half, then rotating it 90-degrees. The end result is the Core P90. It's massive, it's expansive (and expensive), but will make your PC look like a truly unique system. Motherboard Size (Max.) ATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 320 mm 3.5" Drive Slots 2 2.5" Drive Slots 2 Power Supply Size (Max.) 220 mm Exterior Dimensions 470 x 470 x 615 mm Pros Truly unique design

Amazing cooling support Cons Dust

We've already mentioned the Core P3 and P5 cases from Thermaltake. They're great in their own right, but come with a few shortcomings. We feel the Thermaltake Core P90 makes up for this with more tempered glass, better cooling support, and an even more unique design. You'd normally be able to peek inside a PC from one angle, even with one of Thermaltake's own Core series cases, but not with the Core P90. Thanks to the triangular design, it's possible to see the inner workings from almost every angle.

The right-hand side of the P90 is capable of holding up to a 480mm radiator, making it possible to kit this thing out with the best processors from AMD and Intel. Like the other Core products, storage options are limited to just two slots for 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives. Most motherboards these days come with more than one M.2 slot for storage, which unlocks access to even higher data transfer rates. There's plenty of clearance for the GPU and CPU cooler, though we'd recommend using water cooling.

One thing you may encounter is higher temperatures around the motherboard. Because of the nature of water cooling and using a CPU block, this results in less airflow passing through the various components atop the PCB, including the VRMs. However, this won't be an issue unless you're really pushing the system hard with extreme overclock settings.

Choosing the best open air PC case

The Thermaltake Core P8 is our top pick for open air PC cases as it's the one we'd recommend to most people. This is due to the configurable chassis, allowing one to switch between an open air layout or a more traditional design. It's a little pricey, but is well-made and offers impressive water cooling support. If you don't have quite that much spare change, we'd recommend the EDIY PC Test Bench. It may not be as sturdy and accommodating, but it will save you money.