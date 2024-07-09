When you use your computer for work, there are a few apps that are essential to the workload you're doing. Things like the Microsoft Office suite or Adobe Photoshop are always the first ones to come up because they're the most popular and arguably the most convenient to get. But because of that, they can also have exorbitant price tags, predatory subscription services, or generally poor practices from the large corporations that own them. That's why open-source software is so great.

There are plenty of free alternatives to these popular apps, but even then, free apps can be owned by shady companies or change their monetization strategy at any point. Some would argue that open-source software is the only way to give power back to the community of users and developers. And that's why we've compiled this list of the best open-source alternatives to popular software on Windows. When you're tired of the Adobes and Microsofts of the world, these solutions offer great functionality while being far more transparent and open than what those companies offer.

Photo and image editing

Close

When it comes to editing images, everyone will be familiar with Adobe's Photoshop, or even things like Illustrator, but those are also some of the most expensive pieces of software you can get. And Adobe isn't exactly known for the best practices, with its recent scandals around the usage of user projects to train AI models. But thankfully, there are some great alternatives out there.

One of the more popular options is GIMP, or GNU Image Manipulation Project, a raster image editing tool with a a lot of the same capabilities you'd expect from a professional photo editor, giving you options for simple retouches to more advanced composition. There's also Inkscape, which is a vector graphics editor allowing you to draw up images that can easily scale in size, making it perfect for graphic designers. And if you're an artist, Krita is an excellent drawing and illustration tool, too. All of these are excellent open-source tools to deserve all the credit they get. And of course, if you want to improve them, you can do just that.

GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) GIMP is a powerful open-source image editing tool, and a great competitor to Adobe's Photoshop, with a wide range of tools available a lot of extensibility options. It also plays nice with other apps, like Inkscape. See at GIMP

Inkscape See at Inkscape

Krita Krita is another great option for editing images, specifically rasterized images with set resolutions. It's also an excellent program for artists, with tons of painting and drawing tools that let you bring your visions to life. See at Krita

Video editing

Adobe is also a very prevalent name in video editing thanks to Premiere Pro, though great alternatives exist, like DaVinci Resolve, which is free for personal use. Even still, if you want something that's truly open, there are also great options here, even though this is a type of app that would seemingly be more complex.

One of the more popular choices for video editors of the open-source variety is Kdenlive, which offers all the features you'd expect, like multi-tack video and audio editing, color grading tools, and very in-depth capabilities for any video editor. Other great options include ShotCut and OpenShot, both of which offer a whole lot of features, with active development on both ensuring that the experience will continue to be great in the future. Both Kdenlive and OpenShot support Windows, Linux, and macOS, while ShotCut is exclusive to Windows.

Kdenlive Kdenlive is a great free and open-source video editor with advanced features such as multi-track editing, support for almost any file format, and a highly configurable interface. See at Kdenlive

Shotcut Shotcut is a fully capable non-linear video editor with an open-source approach. It supports a lot of video and audio formats, and even some support from Blackmagic Design to provide all kinds of capabilities, such as device capture. It also has a fairly modern UI. See at Shotcut

OpenShot OpenShot is another fantastic open-source video editor with plenty of tools at your disposal and with a relatively easy-to-understand user interface. It supports unlimited tracks, video effects, 3D animations, and more. See at OpenShot

Audio recording and editing

If you have a podcast, having the right tools to record your audio is crucial. That being said, it just so happens tha tone of the best tools for audio recording and editing is already an open-source one. It's called Audacity, and it's been around for a long time, so things have been nailed down by now. You can record from any of your microphones, use audio monitoring, adjust levels, and do things like playing a loop of only a segment of a recording.

Recently, Audacity even added some AI filters to reduce noise and enhance your audio overall. And that's on top of a lot of filters and plug-ins you can already use with Audacity, so there's a big ecosystem of tools at your disposal to make your audio clips sound as good as possible.

Audacity Audacity is one of the most popular audio recording and editing tools on the market. It has extensive plug-iin support and plenty of tools in a simple interface, and it's built with open-source code. See at Audacity

3D modeling and rendering