Out of the box, Windows 11 comes with a fairly solid media player, which is aptly called Media Player, or Windows Media Player. These days, the Windows Media Player is very different from the one you may remember back in the Windows XP or Windows 7 era, and it's better in some ways and worse in others.

Ultimately, though, it's not a perfect solution, and many people prefer using open-source software that is completely free. Open-source solutions have the added benefit of total transparency as to what's in the code, in addition to allowing everyone to contribute new developments, which helps keep these programs up to date with the latest standards.

As such, if you want to replace Windows Media Player with an open-source solution, there are a few options out there for you. So let's look at some of best ones.

Related 3 ways Microsoft can make Windows Media Player great again The new Windows Media Player is still lacking in Windows 11, so here are three ways Microsoft can restore it to its former glory

Audacious

For managing your audio library

One of the the things that the old Windows Media Player did better than the current one was managing your library of songs, and if audio is your primary use case, the Audacious is a great alternative solution.

Audacious is a very simple and straightforward app, especially in its default mode which has a very barebones UI. But you can dive into the program's settings and enable a more complex UI mode that provides a good, if somewhat basic library management system. You can import your whole collection by pointing to the folders where your songs are, and they'll be categorized by genre and artist to make them easier to find. You can also create as many playlists as you'd like to listen to the songs you care about.

Playback-wise, you can apply effects to your audio files on the fly and change various options, but at the end of the day, this is a fairly basic, but capable audio player. It also supports internet streams as long as the format is compatible.

Your changes have been saved Audacious See at Audacious See at Github

MPV

Minimalist media player

If you want a more fully featured media player, MPV may be the one for you. This is an extremely barebones video player UI-wise, but that means it's extremely lightweight, and it does its job just fine. While there isn't much of a UI to speak of, you can drag and drop files to play them easily, and you can also do that for subtitles if needed.

The media player UI is tiny and makes it easy to focus on the video playing, which might be a plus if you just want a simple tool that does the job quickly. It's meant to mostly be used in the command line, which is why the UI side of it is so minimal, but that may be a plus.

Your changes have been saved MPV See at Github

SMPLayer

Putting an UI on top of MPV