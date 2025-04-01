Hard drives and SSDs have a habit of failing at inopportune moments (although when is a good time for storage to fail?), underscoring how important having a regular backup strategy is for keeping your data safe. While there are plenty of backup programs available, from specialized server backup solutions for VMs to solutions for single programs, the professional world tends to lean on open-source backup solutions.

These programs can back up at the file level, with full disk images, and many other common tasks. The entries in this list are also free to use, so consider donating to any solutions you decide to use long-term as a show of thanks to the community. Whether you're backing up your daily driver, your home lab, or your laptop, the right backup tool gives you peace of mind when you know you have a copy of your essential data.

6 Bacula

The most popular open source backup tool for full system backups