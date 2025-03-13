Digital asset management (DAM) tools are primarily for storing and managing images and video files, but not exclusively. You can also use DAM tools to store documents, audio, coding files, brand assets, and all other types of digital files types. Having a central system is a great way to keep your digital assets organized without too many external tools involved. While you could pay for a solid digital asset management tool, there are plenty of open-source DAM systems you can use for better security in your management.

5 Phraseanet

Mass scale asset management