Customization is often touted as the key advantage PCs have over consoles for gaming. Personalizing the user experience down to how your peripherals interact with the computer can deliver significant productivity gains. If you're using a mechanical keyboard or planning to build one yourself, the firmware flashed to the onboard MCU or dev board can help you wring the optimization out of your effort.

Firmware could be intimidating if you've never flashed a microcontroller before, but you only need to do it once if you get it right. Using open-source code built by fellow mechanical keyboard enthusiasts, you can rest assured you're picking a solution built around the specific needs, ranging from key assignment to support for wireless connectivity and rotary encoders. All that remains is picking the one that suits you best.

Identify your keyboard's microcontroller before experimenting with custom firmware. Most off-the-shelf keyboards aren't meant to be updated, and flashing incorrect or incompatible code on your dev board may brick it completely.

5 Jetpacktuxedo firmware

The simplest solution for custom macropads

My first custom hand-wired mechanical keyboard project was a macropad, and is often the path requiring the least investment and appetite for risk. If you're building something similar, you'll appreciate the sheer simplicity of this custom firmware created by Redditor /u/jetpacktuxedo for their own custom gamepad. At one point, it had less than 100 lines of code in a single file. The code is now available on GitHub and can be adapted for any board wired in the standard row-column configuration.

However, there are limitations to consider as well. Macropads usually benefit from multiple functions programmed to each key in the matrix using layers. It works the same way. Uppercase and lowercase letters are layered with Shift serving as the layer toggle. This isn't supported on Jetpacktuxedo's firmware, and you can associate each key with a singular function. Depending on the size of your project, this may not even be a limitation. Just ensure you're using an Arduino, Leonardo, or Teensy development board as the brains of the project.

4 KMK Firmware

Built to stand out

Unlike most other firmware on this list, KMK stands out since it is coded in CircuitPython instead of C Language. Moreover, it's built specifically for wireless keyboard projects. It includes several extensions that can enhance the functionality of your keyboard. These extensions are modular because you can add or remove the board's features without forking existing code on GitHub. This repository is actively maintained, but the user-facing website isn't active at the time of writing.

That said, KMK isn't best suited for gamers and builds where input latency would be a concern. That's because CircuitPython usually taxes most MCUs, impacting speed. It is also notoriously memory-intensive, limiting the total number of features you can add to your keyboard's EEPROM.

3 TMK firmware

So many options with forks

TMK is one of the most balanced firmware options if you're building a split keyboard or something with dual controllers. Hasu originally created it as an alternative for the stock Happy Hacking Keyboard (HHKB) firmware, which is one of the most popular compact keyboards still produced today, even though the original wasn't mechanical.

Unlike Jetpacktuxedo's code, TMK is built in C, and it supports layers for multiple keybinds per key and per-key LED backlighting if you're brave enough to wire those to your board. The biggest USP of this firmware is the fidelity it brings to layout swaps. Research suggests QWERTY found on the vast majority of boards, may not be as efficient or comfortable as alternative layouts such as DVORAK and COLEMAK. With TMK on a split mechanical keyboard, you can easily switch layouts and figure out what works best for you. There's a web-based interface that takes the legwork out of configuring your keys and compiling the firmware too.

Such versatility has earned TMK its place on the /r/MechanicalKeyboards Wiki as well. The community has also forked the original code several times to create keyboard-specific versions you may find useful. Just be warned that it's easiest to run on Amtel AVR USB boards like the Planck, Ergodox, and HHKB it was created for. However, you might struggle to change parameters besides the layout, such as key hold delays.

2 Zephyr Mechanical Keyboard (ZMK) firmware

Newest kid on the block

Source: ZMK developers

ZMK is one of the newest open-source firmware available for custom keyboard and macropad projects. As the name suggests, it is built on the Zephyr Project. It is designed with wireless keyboards and power efficiency in mind, and works with a plethora of microcontrollers, even if they are in split keyboard configuration (wired split boards aren't supported yet). Efficiency is so good that custom keyboard builders like Joe Scotto say a power switch is optional on boards running ZMK.

ZMK was created to give the community an open and future-proof platform with permissive MIT licensing, unlike GPL, which most others use. Even Zephyr itself uses the liberal Apache 2.0 open-source license. ZMK is functionally similar to our top firmware recommendation that follows, but interestingly, it doesn't share any source code with QMK either, thanks to licensing restrictions. The software is evolving rapidly, and a ZMK Studio web UI was recently added.

Since it is still in active development, it hasn't achieved feature parity with older repositories like QMK. So, you might need to wait for a few non-essential bits, like support for onboard OLEDs and real-time keymap updates. However, development has been rapid in the past couple of years, and the wait may not be long. You should note that unlike TMK, which was built for AVR, ZMK will not support AVR or 8-bit chips — only 32-bit and 64-bit platforms.

1 Quantum Mechanical Keyboard (QMK) firmware

The most versatile option out there