Gaming on Windows doesn’t have to cost you a fortune, and that’s where open-source games come into play. They are like hidden gems — free, creative, and fun. While open-source software programs are highly popular among Windows users, open-source games rarely get talked about. Although these games are free, you still get the creativity, engaging gameplay, and a variety of genres. From epic battles to relaxing explorations to strategy making, they’re perfect for gamers looking for something different without spending a penny.

Here are 10 of the best open-source games you can enjoy on your Windows PC.

10 SuperTuxKart

A kart-racing adventure

SuperTuxKart is a super-fun 3D kart racing game that reminds me of Mario Kart. It has Tux, the Linux penguin, as the main character, plus a bunch of other mascots from the open-source world. The tracks are wild - snowy peaks, lush forests, underwater, and castles, and the races are packed with excitement. You can play alone, with friends, or even dive into a story mode to take on Nolok, the villain. What I love most is how you can create your own tracks and characters to personalize the game to your liking. It’s like racing with your own personal touch.

The game is actively updated with new tracks, characters, and improved gameplay. The vast community ensures that bugs or server issues are quickly fixed. It’s definitely a must-try game if you love kart racing.

9 Xonotic

Fast-paced FPS action with a competitive edge