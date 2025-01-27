Summary Adobe Lightroom is a powerful photo editor and file manager; few open-source tools can replace both functions effectively.

Sly is an open-source image editor with potential, while Fossify Gallery is mobile-only, and ART simplifies Raw Therapee features.

Darktable and Raw Therapee are the best open-source alternatives to Lightroom for photo editing, each with unique functionalities and features.

Adobe Lightroom is a popular proprietary software used by most professional photographers. Not only is it a powerful photo editing tool, but it’s also great for file management and image organization — its original intention as a tool was file management rather than an editing tool. While there are a plethora of open-source photo-storage tools you can use to replace Lightroom, there are few that do both with the same tool. You’ll need to look for separate open-source photo editing tools if you wish to truly replace Adobe Lightroom in your workflow.

Related Best photo editing laptops in 2024 Looking for a new laptop to work on photography projects? We've rounded up the best laptops you can buy if you're into photo editing.

5 Sly

A friendly image editor

This open-source image-editing tool doesn’t currently offer the complex tools found in Lightroom, including not yet having RAW image processing. Still, it has the hope of becoming your next favorite tool. It’s still in its early development, with buggy Android and iOS apps and a simple browser-based version you can try out.

The Sly project is a work in progress, but it's expected to have working apps available for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android in the future.

The design of the Sly project gives hope for a bright future for the tool. While most open-source tools have ugly interfaces , Sly has peppy contrasting colors and friendly rounded corners, similar to many Apple-based tools. Although having a pretty interface doesn’t make a tool great, using a visual tool that looks good is a nice touch.

4 Fossify Gallery

Open-source Android editing