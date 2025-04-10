If you've got a dozen big projects on the go, juggling the tasks and responsibilities of each is nearly impossible without a good project management (PM) app. And while you could do all the planning in Excel or set up Kanban boards in Obsidian, nothing quite beats a fully featured PM suite. The best project management tools give you all the planning you need while keeping out of your way, so the project is being managed, not a million settings.

While you could use any of the big names, there are a ton of awesome open-source software options for managing your projects, which are free for community use. If your needs grow, you can graduate onto paid licenses with official support teams, but you can get a lot of work done without that. These tools are great for personal use, with all the tracking tools you'd need to run your own projects from start to finish.

6 OpenProject

Self-hostable option with Kanban, Gantt, issue and time tracking, and tons more