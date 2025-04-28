Some games are slow burns, gently ushering you into their world before things start popping off. But others? They come out swinging, landing haymakers right out of the gate. These are the games that understand the power of a strong opening — the kind that tells you exactly what you’re in for, not just through story, but through design, mood, sound, and pacing.

An unforgettable opening mission doesn’t just introduce mechanics or lore. It sets the tone. It grabs you by the collar, pulls you into its world, and says, “Strap in.” And if the game’s really good, that first hour will stay with you long after the credits roll. These are the ones that did it best — the tone-setters, the attention-grabbers, the unforgettable openers, making for some of the greatest games ever.

6 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Execution day