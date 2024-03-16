Thanks to their small size, decently capable specs, and large community, the Raspberry Pi SBCs remain some of the best devices for home projects. Like the average desktop, the operating system is one aspect every mainline entry in the Raspberry Pi lineup needs to function.

Fortunately, you have a lot to choose from, as these tiny boards are compatible with a host of operating systems. Having spent a long time tinkering with my RPi 5, here are six of my favorite OS you need to use on the latest member of the popular SBC family.

6 Windows 11 ARM Edition

Who says you can only run Linux on the Raspberry Pi?

Even though it has been nearly seven years since Microsoft debuted Windows on Arm, there has been a noticeable lack of ARM-powered laptops. The situation is even worse for SBCs like the Raspberry Pi, which aren’t even on Microsoft’s radar. Luckily, the talented team at WoR project managed to find a way to install Windows 11 on Raspberry Pi boards.

Of course, there are a couple of caveats, including a lack of support for Ethernet and incompatibility with the RPI’s GPIO pins. Plus, installing Windows 11 for the Pi 5 is a job and a half as you need to use two storage drives: one for the operating system and another for the RPi5 UEFI. But if you have the patience and the grit to go through with the installation procedure, you’d be pleasantly surprised at how well the ARM version of Windows 11 runs on the palm-sized computer.

5 LineageOS

No reason to stick to desktop interfaces

While we’re on the subject of emulation, you can even run an Android operating system on your Raspberry Pi. Developer KonstaKANG has been porting the mobile and Android TV variants of LineageOS for quite some time. The basic versions of both operating systems are decent enough if you want a barebones OS that works with your Raspberry Pi’s touchscreen display.

However, everything changes once you install Google Play or another app store. Suddenly, you have a fully functional device that can run your favorite Android games and APK applications.

4 Recalbox

For all your emulation needs

When I was looking for a way to set up emulators on the Raspberry Pi, I came across multiple operating systems that could scratch that itch. However, each software had its caveats: Lakka includes a gorgeous PlayStation-like UI, though it didn’t include Kodi functionality. Batocera is easy to set up, though it lacks a web interface.

Then there’s Recalbox, which perfectly balances customizability, performance, and functionality while packing a simplistic UI. Retro-Pie is the only OS that’s more feature-laden than Recalbox, but it requires you to master terminal commands to get the most out of it. Plus, I encountered some trouble connecting newer controllers to Retro-Pie, while Recalbox worked out-of-the-box with all of my first and third-party gamepads.

3 LibreELEC

Video streaming on a budget

Although the Raspberry Pi 5 can’t compete with a PC when it comes to real-time transcoding workloads, it makes for an excellent media server. Just like emulation, there are a ton of operating systems that can help you set up local video streaming with your RPi 5.

However, the Kodi-based LibreELEC distro is one of the best, as it includes all the features you’ll need in a media server without requiring you to jump through several hoops to set it up.

2 Ubuntu

The golden standard for Linux operating systems

With Ubuntu being the OS pretty much every Linux user is acquainted with, it had to be placed this high up in the list. Performance-wise, Ubuntu works reasonably well on the Raspberry Pi boards. The ARM variant of Ubuntu is pretty much identical to the desktop version, down to the apps and the overall UI. So, it’s easy to use for beginners as well as those familiar with Ubuntu’s classic desktop interface.

If you prefer a command-line interface over a GUI OS, you can even choose the Ubuntu Server. Sadly, it’s still not quite as fast as the official Raspberry Pi OS, though it’s a pretty solid alternative if you want a more modern desktop UI.

1 Raspberry Pi OS

It’s bound to be great when it’s named after the device

Finally, we have the Raspberry Pi OS, which has been developed specifically for the RPi boards. Since its debut in 2012, the Raspberry Pi OS (formerly Raspbian) has become the operating system of choice for many RPi board users. Since it was hand-crafted for the Raspberry Pi SBCs, it’s faster than Ubuntu and light years ahead of Windows 11 in terms of performance. Moreover, most projects tend to favor Raspberry Pi OS over the alternatives. So, it’s possible to run into compatibility and stability issues if you attempt to use any other operating system when attempting to replicate the projects created by the lively Raspberry Pi community.

You won’t be disappointed with the Raspberry Pi OS if you prefer a more minimalist UI. That said, despite including pretty much everything you need to use to make the most of your RPi SBC, the Raspberry Pi OS isn't as user-friendly as Ubuntu. Therefore, you might have some time getting the hang of things if it’s your first time using the OS.

There’s plenty more to choose from!

Those were some operating systems that every Raspberry Pi 5 owner should try out at least once, though many other distributions work well with the device. While some, like Recalbox and LibreELEC, are only good for specific use cases, others, like Ubuntu and Raspberry Pi OS, are good for pretty much every scenario. The latter, in particular, is so robust that it can be used for light workloads and everyday tasks.

Since the Raspberry Pi 5 is a relatively newer board, there are a couple of distros that haven’t been ported over yet. For instance, OpenVaultMedia (OVM) still doesn’t support the RPi 5, meaning you’ll have to go through a rather cumbersome procedure if you want to use the tiny device as a budget NAS device. Likewise, my favorite underrated Linux distro, NixOS, doesn’t fully support the newest Raspberry Pi board and is prone to stability issues that are bound to go away in the near future.