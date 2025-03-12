New games are released almost every day, and while I enjoy the thrill of modern titles like Fortnite, League of Legends, and Warzone, I often find myself missing the rush that older games used to provide. With each new release, classics like Street Fighter II, The Legend of Zelda, and Super Mario Bros. feel more and more like relics of the past, only accessible through emulators. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of emulators and operating systems dedicated to retro gaming. Popular options like Batocera and RetroPie are well-known, but there are plenty of other great choices for the task.

4 RetroPie

Best for Raspberry Pi hardware