Let’s say you’ve assembled the best server PC money can buy and outfitted it with a powerful virtualization platform. The next step involves deploying some virtual guests where you can build your projects. But with a myriad of operating systems floating online, you might have a hard time choosing the perfect OS for your VMs. So, here’s a quick list of the best distros you can run inside virtual machines.

4 DietPi

When you’re low on system resources