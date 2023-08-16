When building or upgrading a PC, it all begins with the case. This is what will determine what parts can be used and how much desk space will need to be reserved for the end build. There are countless cases available and some of them can cost $200 or more, which makes it an expensive addition to any PC. Thankfully, there are discounts throughout the year and during sales events. In this guide, we're curating a list of the best PC case deals active right now.

Best PC case deals

Source: NZXT NZXT H5 Flow $85 $95 Save $10 The NZXT H5 Flow is a brilliant mid-tower case and one of the more popular options from the brand. Available in matte black or white variants, this discounted chassis is a good choice for gaming PC builds. $85 at Amazon

Source: GIM GIM GM1 $120 $160 Save $40 GIM is currently offering a $40 coupon to bring the company's impressive-looking GM1 down to just $120. That's not a bad price to pay for all this tempered glass and a stunning chassis. $120 at Amazon

Source: Thermaltake Thermaltake View 200 $70 $80 Save $10 Fancy a unique PC case? Thermaltake has the View 200 that has two large tempered glass panels and a striking design. It's discounted to the lowest price we've seen so far. $70 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: How to tell if it's a good PC case deal?

When shopping around, we highly recommend using browser extensions and websites such as CamelCamelCamel. Using these tools will show the price history of a product and help you determine whether the current discount is good enough to make the purchase.

Q: When do the best PC case deals take place?

There are Pc case deals taking place throughout the year, but when do the very best discounts go live? This all depends on the manufacturer and retailer. Online stores such as Amazon and Newegg often discount cases during sales events like Black Friday, but you can find deals on some of them throughout the year. Amazon and Newegg tend to have the best PC case deals.