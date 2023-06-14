There's only really one effective way of keeping your PC running at optimal performance and that's through adequate cooling. This can be achieved by installing case fans. Most PC cases support either 120mm or 140mm fans (usually both) and we're going to showcase some of our favorites that will surely help keep all your internal components running cool.

Our top picks for best PC case fans in 2023

Source: Noctua Noctua NF-S12B Best Overall The best PC case fan, period. Noctua makes some of the best PC coolers on the market and the NF-S12B is a brilliant case fan. It's powerful, quiet, and doesn't have Noctua's ... interesting brown color scheme. It's a 120mm fan with a maximum speed of 1,200 RPM. Brand Noctua Cooling Method Fan Integrated Lighting No Noise Level ~18.1 dB Fan Speed 1,200 RPM Pros Excellent performance

Noctua don't make the best-looking fans, but they make some of the best in terms of performance. We're big fans of the Noctua NF-S12B as it offers excellent cooling performance without unnecessary noise. With a maximum level of just 18.1 dBA, this is one of the quietest fans in our collection, but it's also one of the best for pushing a large volume of air through a PC case. You won't find any RGB lighting here, but for those who value thermal performance above all else, this is the fan to buy.

Source: Corsair Corsair LL120 RGB Best RGB Light up your PC and your life with this high-quality fan. The Corsair LL120 RGB is a premium fan from the brand with gorgeous lighting effects. Corsair has been in the business of making RGB fans for years now and this latest generation of case cooling is effective at keeping components adequately cooled. Brand Corsair Noise Level 24.8 dBA Maximum Rotational Speed 1,500 RPM Air Flow Capacity 43.3 CFM Pros Great RGB lighting

Corsair makes some of the best-looking fans in the business and its LL120 RGB range is packed full of them. These are some premium RGB-capable case fans with a strong emphasis on style and performance. Though they may be considerably more expensive per fan compared to other options in our guide here, they're worth it if your budget can stretch to accommodate them. Capable of pulling through 43.3 CFM of air at up to 24.8 dBA, the Corsair LL120 RGB is an excellent choice for those who want a cool PC with some flashing lights.

Source: Thermaltake Thermaltake Toughfan 12 Turbo Best Performance This is the fan to buy for maximum cooling performance. The Thermaltake Toughfan 12 Turbo has some serious horsepower, allowing the blades to spin up to 2,500 times per minute, as well as offering an airflow capacity of up to 72.69 CFM, making this one of the more powerful fans. Brand Thermaltake Noise Level 28.1 Maximum Rotational Speed 2500 RPM Air Flow Capacity 72.69 CFM Pros Best-in-class performance

Thermaltake doesn't mess around when it comes to the Thermaltake Toughfan 12 Turbo. This is one serious piece of kit. Airflow clocks in at a whopping 72.69, which is among the best out there, aside from some of be quiet!'s solutions. Capable of spinning up to 2,500 RPM, this isn't the quietest fan on the market, but if you're into getting as much performance out of your CPU and other components, it may be worth investing in a few of these, as well as the best headphones to drown out the noise.

Source: Arctic Arctic F12-120 Best Budget Save money for other PC components. The Arctic F12-120 range of fans is excellent for most PC builds where enthusiast-grade overclocking won't take place, thanks to the decent performance and high airflow support. They may not be built or designed as well as more premium fans, but these are a great budget-friendly choice. Brand Arctic Noise Level 22.5 dBA Maximum Rotational Speed 1,350 Air Flow Capacity 53 CFM Pros Affordable

Just because the Arctic F12-120 is affordable, and you can buy it at a steep discount with a pack of five, it doesn't mean you shouldn't expect much in terms of cooling performance. These are capable of spinning at speeds of up to 1,350 RPM and are capable of moving up to 53 CFM of air. These aren't terrible specifications are could even give more expensive fans a run for their money, but where the Arctic F12-120 falls a little short is with its build quality and noise generation.

Source: be quiet! be quiet! Silent Wings 4 Best Silent Keep the noise down with these silent spinning blades. There's nothing quite like the be quiet! Silent Wings 4. This is one seriously quiet PC case fan that doesn't sacrifice too heavily on cooling performance. So long as you have a case with good airflow, you'll barely notice they're spinning. Brand be quiet! Noise Level 18.9 dBA Maximum Rotational Speed 1,600 RPM Air Flow Capacity 48.7 CFM Pros Near-silent operation

be quiet! is one of the best brands in the cooling business with its focus on airflow for just about every product it releases. The company's be quiet! Silent Wings 4 is an excellent case fan with some serious numbers, but you will be expected to pay a small premium for the luxury. At lower speeds, the Silent Wings 4 is almost silent, yet it's still capable of pushing up to 48 CFM of air. Emitting just 18.9 dBA, you'll barely notice they're spinning until they climb up to their maximum rotational speed of 1,600 RPM.

Source: Lian Li Lian Li UNI Fan SL120 V2 Best Premium These are the most unique PC case fans. The Lian Li UNI Fan SL120 V2 is a unique PC case fan in that it allows for up to three fans to daisy-chain by physically connecting with one another. This cuts down on the cable clutter that can occur by linking together RGB fans. They're also excellent at cooling. Brand Lian Li Noise Level 29.2 Maximum Rotational Speed 2,000 RPM Air Flow Capacity 64.5 CFM Pros Near-silent operation

Lian Li makes some compelling hardware and the Lian Li UNI Fan SL120 V2 is no exception. This is a unique fan in that you can daisy-chain up to three of them without any cables. Lian Li designed them this way to minimize the cable clutter inside the chassis. They also look great with gorgeous RGB lighting and a striking clean design. The PWM control and up to 64.5 CFM of airflow capacity ensure you'll be able to cool even the most powerful CPU in style. Just be prepared to pay a small fortune.

Choosing the best PC case fan

You can't really go wrong with PC case fans. So long as they have spinning blades at an RPM where you can physically feel the movement of air, you'll be good to go. If you happen to have some budget to spare and want something special for your PC, our collection of the very best PC case fans will happily cool all your components. Our top pick is the exceptional Noctua NF-S12B with its impressive specifications and affordable price tag. If you simply want the basics when it comes to case cooling, you can't go wrong with the Arctic F12-120, which can be purchased in packs of five.