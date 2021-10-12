These are the best PC cases you can buy: Lian Li, Cooler Master & more!

Choosing the best PC case for your build is just as important as picking the rest of the components. While the choice of a PC case comes down to personal preference, we’d like to remind you it’s not just about buying any enclosure in which your PC components live. It determines many things including what the final build will look like, what parts can be used, and how easy it will be to put everything together.

We’ve decided to go through different PC case options to highlight a select few that make the case for the best PC cases (pun intended). Be it a humungous cabinet to support your crazy build idea or a simple unit with maximum airflow, we’ve got you covered. Let’s check out some of the best options on the market.

Best overall PC case – Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic

Specification Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Supported Motherboards E-ATX, ATX, microATX, Mini-ITX Expansion 8x PCI

6x 2.5-inch drives

3x 3.5-inch drives Fans Side: 3x 120mm/2x 140mm

Top: 3x 120mm/2x 140mm

Rear: 1x 120/140mm

Bottom: 3x 120mm/2x 140mm Radiators Side: Up to 360mm

Top: Up to 360mm

Bottom: Up to 360mm

Rear: Up to 120mm Filters Top: 1

Side: 2

Bottom: 1 Clearance CPU Cooler: 155mm

GPU: 420mm

PSU: 255mm I/O 2x USB3.0

1x USB3.1 Type-C

HD Audio Weight 21.3lbs (9.7kg) Dimensions (W)272mm x(H)446mm x(D)445mm Chassis Materials Tempered Glass, Aluminum, Steel Colors Black, White

The Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic is a fantastic PC case that offers more than just good looks. It’s not as over-the-top as some other full tower cases, but we have seen some creative builds with this one too. It’s a tempered-glass mid-tower case with three removable panels — there’s one on the front and one on each side. While removing three side panels and putting them back together after the build may be a little annoying, we think it makes the internal chambers more accessible to work with. It’s a spacious case with enough room for a custom water cooling loop and a lot of radiator mounting options. There’s also space for up to three 360mm radiators or up to nine 120mm fans.

The Lian-Li PC-O11 Dynamic supports E-ATX / ATX / Micro-ATX / Mini-ITX motherboards. It has clearance for up to 420mm GPUs and a 155mm CPU cooler. The HDD cage inside the case is also removable to make room for a second PSU, making it a perfect case for a powerful PC. Lian Li has also included plenty of cable management features to make it easier to route connections. The case also has filters to cover the vents on the side, top, and bottom. You’ll appreciate these filters for keeping the dust out while ample air is being moved in and out of the case.

Lian-Li has a couple of different variants of this case on its website. While the PC-O11 Dynamic XL is suitable for more advanced builds, the Mini variant is also a compact powerhouse. Despite the “Mini” moniker, it can take a full-sized ATX motherboard. You’ll be forced to use an SFX PSU as a form-factor trade-off, though. Lian-Li also collaborated with Razer for a “Razer Edition” of this case. It’s an identical chassis with the addition of just three RGB light strips that syncs with Razer’s Synapse 3 software.

The only complaint we have with this case is it doesn’t come with any pre-installed fans. This could be a deal-breaker for many since plenty of other mid-tower cases have built-in fans. However, the case makes up for it by offering amazing support for radiator mounts. It’s also ideal for AIO cooling since there’s no need to worry about awkward radiator placements like some other cases. Overall, the Lian-Li PC-O11 Dynamic has a lot going for it, especially for the $150 price tag. It’s on-par, or even better in many ways than a lot of full-tower cases, thus making it the best overall PC case right now.

The O11 Dynamic is perfectly suitable for both newcomers and enthusiasts. Depending on your budget and requirements, you can also check out the ‘XL’ or the ‘Mini’ variant of this case too. Regardless of the variant, don’t forget to add some RGB fans or even some RGB extension cables to make it stand out in the room. We’ll keep an eye on the market to see if any other mid-tower case manages to take the top spot.

The Lian-Li PC-O11 Dynamic is arguably one of the best PC cases on the market right now.

Best full tower PC case – Corsair Obsidian 1000D

Specification Corsair Obsidian 1000D Supported Motherboards E-ATX, ATX, microATX, Mini-ITX Expansion 10 slots

6x 2.5-inch drives

5x 3.5-inch drives Fans Front: 8x 120mm

Top: 3x 140mm

Rear: 2x 120/140mm Radiators Front: Up to 2x 480mm

Top: Up to 420mm

Rear: Up to 280mm Filters NA Clearance CPU Cooler:155mm

GPU: 420mm

PSU: 225mm I/O 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

4x USB 3.1 Type-A

HD Audio Weight 29.5lbs (13.3kg) Dimensions (W)505mm x(H)800mm x(D)800mm Chassis Materials Steel, Aluminum, Tempered Glass Colors Black

The Corsair Obsidian 1000D is one of those PC cases that you may have seen some enthusiasts use to build an over-the-top system. Corsair calls it a ‘Super Tower’, aptly named for a PC case that weighs 29.5lbs and stands 27.4 inches tall. The Obsidian 1000D is big enough to house two separate builds inside. It’s perfect for those who are looking to have two powerful systems running at the same time. Imagine having a gaming and a streaming PC in a single box!

The Corsair Obsidian 1000D can have up to two 480mm radiators on the front, a 420mm radiator on the top, and a 240mm at the back. Alternatively, you can also install up to ten 120mm fans along with three 140mm blowers for the radiator on the top. The case also has enough clearance for GPUs and CPU coolers up to 400mm and 180mm in length respectively. The case has tempered glass enclosures that allow you to see all the internals. It’s delightful to see all the eight RGB fans on the front glowing as soon as you hit the power button.

The Obsidian 1000D supports E-ATX, ATX, microATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards. The chassis is made out of steel and aluminum, which is where the weight comes from. Corsair has put all that weight and volume to good use by allowing you to have plenty of room for internals. The case also has a lot of room for routing the cables. It’s a necessity considering the fact there will be two PCs worth of cables in a single chassis. Even if you aren’t building two PCs inside this case, the extra space can be used for airflow or adding liquid cooling with a custom loop. It’s good to have more room for cooling, and the Corsair 1000D truly stands out in that regard. The only disadvantage of the Corsair 1000D is it doesn’t come with filters for the vents. It’s not a huge deal until you hear the hefty price this case comes with.

The Corsair Obsidian 1000D carries an expensive price tag of over $500. The price however, doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb since it’s an enthusiast case. Being able to build two PCs in a single chassis makes it perfect for advanced users who know what they’re doing. We recommend this case for its stunning design, plenty of room for customization, and a bevy of other specifications it carries on paper. But newcomers and rookie builders should begin with something that’s smaller and more simple to work with. Perhaps a mid-tower case like the Corsair Airflow 4000D that’s next in our collection?

The Corsair Obsidian 1000D full-tower cabinet is the biggest case we have in our collection. It can contain two separate PC builds inside.

Best mid-tower PC case – Corsair 4000D Airflow

Specification Corsair 4000D Airflow Supported Motherboards Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, E-ATX Expansion 9 slots

2x 2.5-inch drives

2x 3.5-inch drives Fans Front: 3x 120mm

Top: 2x 120mm

Rear: 1x 120 Radiators Front: 1x 360mm

Top: 1x 280mm Filters Top, front, and bottom Clearance CPU Cooler:170mm

GPU: 360mm

PSU: 220mm I/O 1x USB 3.1 Type C

1x USB 3.0

1x Audio in/out Weight 17.1lbs (7.8kg) Dimensions (W)230mm x(H)466mm x(D)453mm Chassis Materials Steel, Tempered Glass, Plastic Colors Black

Corsair’s 4000D Airflow is a surprisingly affordable and well-thought-out case. It’s a very straightforward cabinet to build in and it features plenty of room for cooling setups. The perforated front panel also has large gaps on either side to move additional air. The top of the case also has perforations and is covered by a magnetic dust filter. The Corsair 4000D Airflow also comes with two 120mm Corsair AirGuide fans pre-installed. There’s enough room for adding four more 120mm fans to the case in addition to that.

The Corsair 4000D Airflow comes with decent radiator mounting options too. You can mount up to a 360mm radiator on the front and a 280mm radiator on the top. It can fit in CPU coolers with a max height of 170mm and GPUs with a max length of 360mm. The PSU sits in a separate compartment under the motherboard along with space for storage devices. It has plenty of clearance and the shroud separating the two compartments has perforations too.

The Corsair Airflow 4000D also comes with easy-to-remove dust filters on the top, front, and bottom under the PSU. Additionally, the front panel can be easily removed to install fans or radiators. The case is 18.3 inches tall and weighs 7.8kg. Corsair has used steel, plastic, and tempered glass to make this case look nice while keeping it functional. It’s a fairly easy cabinet to work with once you get into it by removing the side panels.

Corsair has made it easier to route cables in this case by adding a channel with velcro ties. This makes it convenient to run cables to devices on both sides of the board. The velcro ties also help to keep the cables neat and organized. These cable-routing features are usually seen only on more expensive cases like the NZXT H710i.

The case also comes with a total of 9 PCI slots. Two of those slots are vertical using which you can also show off your GPU. The front I/O panel only has a single USB 3.0 Type-A and a USB 3.1 Type-C port next to the headphone/microphone jack. It would’ve been nice to have an additional USB 3.0 Type-A port, though.

It was a close call between the Corsair 4000D Airflow and the Fractal Design Meshify-C mid-tower case. The Corsair cabinet made it to our collection for a few reasons including how easy it is to work with. The 4000D Airflow is also readily available on the market now and it also costs less than the Fractal Design’s case. The Corsair 4000D Airflow is a fantastic PC case for those who are building their first PC. It offers a great value among budget ATX cases. We recommend fitting some RGB fans on the front to give this tower a fresh look.

The Corsair 4000D Airflow is a fantastic mid-tower PC case that's both functional and easy to work with.

Best Mini-ITX case – Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P MAX

Specification Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P MAX Supported Motherboards Mini-ITX Expansion 3 slots

2x 2.5-inch drives

1x 3.5-inch drives Fans Top: 2 x 120mm / 2 x 140mm

Bottom: 1 x 120mm, 2 x 120mm Radiators Top: 240mm / 280mm Filters Bottom, Left, Right, Top Clearance CPU Cooler: 67mm

GPU: 336mm

PSU: 130mm I/O 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0)

1x 3.5mm Headset Jack (Audio + Mic) Dimensions (W)185mm x(H)292mm x(D)377mm Chassis Materials SGCC Steel, Mesh, ABS Plastic, Tempered Glass, Steel Colors Black, Grey

Cooler Master addressed some of the issues the original NR200P had with the radiator mount placements. The result is now a new case in the form of Cooler Master NR200P MAX. This Mini-ITX case has received rave reviews from the SFF build enthusiasts in the community both for its performance and features. It has a long list of impressive specs on paper that makes it hard to ignore.

The first thing we like about the Cooler Master NR200P MAX is it comes with an AIO and a PSU pre-installed. Cooler Master is generously including a 280mm AIO and an 850W SFX 80-Plus Gold PSU instead of some random components just for marketing purposes. The AIO includes two SickleFlow PWM 140mm fans, and a 3rd gen Cooler Master pump/CPU. All AMD sockets up to AM4 and Intel sockets up to LGA1700 are fully supported.

We like the idea of essentially checking off two main components from the purchase list, thereby allowing you to pay more attention to picking the rest of the components. It’s also worth noting these two components are pre-installed, which means it also reduces the overall build time. Cooler Master is also adding a PCIe 4.0 riser cable with this PC case since it only supports vertical GPU layouts. The long list of included items doesn’t end there because you also get a 4mm tempered glass pane in addition to the mesh side panel. You can either use the mesh panel to get slightly better airflow or show off your internals with a glass panel.

Despite the mini-ITX form factor, it’s relatively easier to build inside the NR200P MAX. The case has enough room to add plenty of drives, a couple of additional fans, and even a triple-slot GPU. It also has room for routing cables properly, a rarity for cases this size. You also get three dedicated 2.5 inch hard drive mounting locations, with two optional 3.5 inch mounting locations based on the configuration. Overall, there’s a lot to like about this PC case, that makes it worth recommending for a high-end ITX build.

All those premium features come at a cost, which is $349 in this case (could be more depending on where you are buying it from). It’s one of the most expensive PC cases in this collection, but we want to remind you it comes with a lot of essential items including the pre-installed AIO and an 850W PSU. It’s also a very practical case with great cooling performance, especially with the mesh panel. We just wish Cooler Master had more color options for this case besides the Black/Grey that we see in most places while searching for it.

The Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P MAX is the only case in this collection that comes preinstalled with an AIO and a PSU.

Best silent PC case – Fractal Design Define 7

Specification Fractal Design Define 7 Supported Motherboards E-ATX, ATX, microATX, Mini-ITX Expansion 9 slots

6x 2.5-inch drives

6x 3.5-inch drives

1x 5.25-inch drive Fans Front: 3x 120/140mm

Top: 3x 120/140mm

Rear: 1x 120/140mm

Bottom: 2x 120/140mm Radiators Front: Up to 360mm

Top: Up to 360 mm

Rear: Up to 120mm

Bottom: Up to 280mm Filters Top, front, bottom Clearance CPU Cooler: 185mm

GPU: 467mm

PSU: 250mm I/O 1x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C

2x USB 3.0

2x USB 2.0

1x Audio in/out Weight 29.7lbs (13.49kg) Dimensions (W)240mm x(H)475mm x(D)547mm Chassis Materials SGCC Steel Colors Black, White, Gray

Fractal Design has a variety of cases on the market spanning across different categories. Their Define series has some great PC cases that are popular in the community. A lot of enthusiasts prefer these cases for both performance and their mechanical design. We picked the Define 7 as a worthy addition to this collection for a few main reasons. It has a lot of convenient build features, is known to offer good thermal performance, and is quieter than most other mid-tower PC cases.

Depending on the chassis color you choose, Fractal Design will make the tempered glass side panel available with clear, light, or dark tinting. The case also comes with an optional vented top panel for those who prefer having more ventilation as opposed to a silent operation. This doesn’t affect any other functionality of the case though. The front I/O panel includes a generous amount of ports. It features two USB 3.0 Type-A, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C port. There’s also the headphone and microphone jack in addition to the power button.

The Define 7 PC case supports E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, and Mini ITX motherboards with plenty of space for fans, radiators, and more. There’s enough clearance for a CPU cooler with a max height of 185mm and a GPU with a maximum length of up to 467mm. The case also offers vertical GPU mount support with 65mm total clearance. The Fractal Design Define 7 also has five large cable pass-throughs to route the cables for a clean installation. The Define 7 can be outfitted with seven 3.5 inch drives and two SSDs. It’s also one of the few cases on the market that still has a 5.25 inch drive bay slot.

The Define 7 PC case has space to mount nine fans in total. The case comes pre-installed with two Dynamic X2 GP-14 140mm on the front and a single 140mm exhaust fan at the back. It has four radiator mounting locations for a versatile liquid cooling setup too. And despite the number of fans and radiators you are willing to work with, the Define 7 offers a near quiet operation. It’s largely due to the use of sound dampening material for the front, top, and side panels.

You’ll have to bring your own RGB lighting to the party but that shouldn’t stop you from considering this PC case. It’s good for both entry-level as well as high-end performance-oriented builds. The Define 7 can also be used with high-quality air coolers for the CPU due to the low-noise operation. Fractal Design’s Define R6 is also a great alternative for this case with similar functionalities.

The Define 7 PC case features sound dampening material on its front, top, and side panels for a quiet operation.

Second-Best Silent PC case – be quiet! Silent Base 802

Specification be quiet! Silent Base 802 Supported Motherboards E-ATX, ATX, microATX, Mini-ITX Expansion 9 slots

15x 2.5-inch drives

7x 3.5-inch drives Fans Front: 3x 120/140mm

Top: 3x 120/140mm

Rear: 1x 120mm/140mm Radiators Front: Up to 420mm

Top: Up to 360 mm

Rear: Up to 140mm Filters Top, front Clearance CPU Cooler: 185mm

GPU: 432mm

PSU: 288mm I/O 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A

1x Audio in/out

1x Integrated fan controller Weight 28.99lbs (13.15kg) Dimensions (W)281mm x(H)507mm x(D)539mm Chassis Materials Steel, Tempered Glass Colors Black

While the ‘be quiet! Silent Base 802’ isn’t our best pick for a silent PC, we think it deserves a spot in the collection. The Silent Base 802 is a unique case that comes with an interchangeable front and top panels. You have the option to use either the solid panel with sound dampening material to keep the case quiet or go with the mesh panel to improve airflow for better thermals. The panels are easily replaceable, allowing you to have the best of both worlds depending on what you need at any given point.

The Silent Base 802 case supports up to an E-ATX motherboard, and there’s plenty of room to fit in components for a high-end performance build. The case comes with three pre-installed 140mm fans — two of them on the front, and a 140mm fan at the back. There’s more space to further add another 140mm fan on the front, and up to three 140mm fans on the top. Additionally, you can also install radiators on the front, top, and back of this case.

The Silent Base 802 case has enough clearance to support GPUs up to 432mm in length and CPU coolers up to 185mm in height. The case has more sound dampening material inside, and you also get removable dust filters on the front and the bottom. We wish more manufacturers add removable dust filters since they’re very easy to clean.

The case weighs 13.15kg and stands 21.77 inches in height. It comes with 9 PCI expansion slots with two of them being vertical for the GPU. The front I/O panel includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port. You also get a headphone/microphone combo, and an integrated 4 step fan controller to set the fan speed manually. The Silent Base 802 is also known to be one of the easier PC cases to work with. It comes with a detachable top bracket to ensure it’s easy to install fans and radiators.

Being able to replace the solid panels with mesh panels for better airflow is a great feature, and it makes the ‘be quiet! Silent Base 802’ one of the most versatile cases we’ve seen. It can work wonders for your setup depending on what you need. Even if you’re not constantly replacing the panels, you can use it as a feature to perhaps tweak your build once in a while to see which configuration works well with your components. The asking price of $160 is also not too high for the kind of versatile functionality it brings to the table in addition to having other advantages.

be quiet! Silent Base 802 is a versatile case that lets you replace the panels to favor either quiet operation or better airflow.

Best PC case for liquid cooling – Thermaltake Tower 900

Specification Thermaltake Tower 900 Supported Motherboards E-ATX, ATX, microATX, Mini-ITX Expansion 8 slots

2x 2.5-inch drives

6x 3.5-inch drives

1x 5.25-inch drive Fans Top: 2x 120, 2x 140mm

Rear: 2x 120, 2x 140mm

Left Side: 4 x 120mm, 4 x 140mm

Right Side: 4 x 120mm, 4 x 140mm Radiators Left Side: 1 x 480mm, 1 x 560mm

Right Side: 1 x 480mm, 1 x 560mm Filters NA Clearance CPU Cooler: 260mm

GPU: 400mm

PSU: 220mm I/O 4x USB 3.0

1x HD Audio Weight 54lbs (24.5kg) Dimensions (W)423mm x(H)752mm x(D)483mm Chassis Materials SGCC Steel Colors Black

The Thermaltake Tower 900 is the second full tower PC case in this collection, joining the Corsair Obsidian 1000D we mentioned earlier. The Tower 900 is easily one of the biggest PC cases you’ll find on the market right now, and it’s perfect for an over-the-top enthusiast build with custom loops. This case supports E-ATX, ATX, microATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards, and leaves plenty of space for you to get creative with your cooling solution. There’s enough space in the cabinet to install two water-cooling loops with large radiators and reservoirs.

The front and half of either side of the Tower 900 PC case features tempered glass. The remaining portion of the side has perforated side panels covering the radiators. All these parts are easily removable, giving easy access to the internals. The Tower 900 PC case is very easy to work with as long as you have a proper plan for your build. The entire case can be stripped down to its shell using a #2 Phillips screwdriver.

The Tower 900 PC case can be outfitted with 13 fans in total, in addition to either a 480mm or a 560mm radiator on the left/right side. It offers enough clearance for a CPU cooler with a max height of 260mm. The GPU and PSU length clearance is limited to 400mm and 220mm respectively. Even with all the high-end components installed, the Tower 900 will have plenty of space for installing up to two custom loops.

The Thermaltake Tower 900 is a vertical super tower that will demand a dedicated space next to your table. It weighs 24.5kg and stands 29.6 inches tall. It includes six 3.5 inch or 2.5 inch hidden drives and two dedicated 2.5 inch drives in addition to a single 5.25 inch drive. There are eight expansion slots and the front I/O panel offers four USB 3.0 Type-A ports and a headphone/microphone combo.

Coming in at $300, the Thermaltake Tower 900 is on the more expensive side of the collection. That being said, it offers plenty of freedom to enthusiast builders eyeing a sophisticated water-cooling loop. It’ll offer impressive thermal performance even if you pack a bunch of high-end components in it. It’s the perfect case to show off the custom cooling PC of your dreams. Thermaltake also makes a smaller version of this case called Tower 100 for those without the need for all the space. It’s a vertical Mini-ITX case that’s more suitable for normal builds with an AIO. It also costs less than half the price of a full-sized Tower 900 case.

The Thermaltake Tower 900 full tower PC case is one of the biggest cabinet you'll find on the market. It's the only vertical case you need to build the custom-cooling PC build of your dreams.

Best Budget PC case: Phanteks Eclipse P60A

Specification Phanteks Eclipse P60A Supported Motherboards E-ATX, ATX, microATX, Mini-ITX Expansion 7 slots

2x 2.5-inch drives

2x 3.5-inch drives Fans Top: 2x 120, 2x 140mm

Rear: 1x 120

Front: 2x 120mm, 2x 140mm Radiators Front: 1x 240mm/ 1x 280mm

Rear: 120mm

Top: 1x 240mm Filters Front Clearance CPU Cooler: 160mm

GPU: 400mm

PSU: 250mm I/O 2x USB 3.0

1x HD Audio Weight 14.8lbs (6.7kg) Dimensions (W)455mm x(H)200mm x(D)465mm Chassis Materials Steel, Tempered Glass Colors Black, White

Building a budget gaming PC doesn’t mean you have to compromise on quality and settle for a cheap PC case. A lot of case manufacturers releasing premium cabinets on the market for enthusiasts, also happen to make some budget offerings. The Phanteks Eclilpse P360A is one of them. The P360A is a great budget PC case that leaves hardly any room for complaints.

The Phanteks Eclipse P360A is a mid-tower ATX case that supports Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX motherboards. It’s not going to turn many heads in the room, but it certainly looks more expensive than what its price tag would suggest. It’s a well-built case with a good paint job and a nice RGB strip along the bottom of the side panel. The case also comes with two 120mm D-RGB PWM fans, which is fantastic. Phanteks has proved it’s possible to include PWM fans in this price range, and we hope other budget PC case manufacturers are taking notes.

In addition to the two included fans, you can add up to three more fans. The Eclipse P360A has room for three radiator mounts as well. You can use a GPU with a maximum length of up to 400mm and a CPU cooler with a maximum height of up to 160mm in this case. The PSU sits in a separate shroud outside the main compartment. The P360A is also one of the few cases in its price range to have support for a vertical GPU bracket.

The front I/O panel leaves a little more to be desired with only two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, but it’s not a deal-breaker in this price range. The Eclipse P360A has seven PCI slots with two 3.5 inch and three 2.5 inch included drive bays. The chassis is made out of steel and it has a tempered glass side panel to show off your build. The case weighs 6.7kg and stands 17.9 inches tall. It’s one of the lightest PC cases in this collection.

The Phanteks Eclipse P360A mid-tower case retails for $80, leaving more money in the hands of the consumer to spend on other core components. This is our go-to recommendation for newcomers in the world of PC building who are looking for a simple and affordable case to get started. Despite the modest price tag, we think it’s viable to use this case for both entry-level and relatively high-end builds. That being said, we recommend you to check out Phanteks Eclipse 400 or even 500 series cases if you have a higher budget.

The Phanteks Eclipse P360A is a solid PC case for budget builds. It comes with two RGB fans and an RGB light strip along the side panel.

Final Thoughts

That concludes our collection of the best PC cases on the market. The Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic is our pick for the best PC case you can buy right now. It’s relatively older than other cases on the list, but it still manages to offer a good mix of features to both new builders and enthusiasts alike. It’s also a simple case to work with, once you make your way into the chamber as there’s plenty of room to experiment and come up with a clean installation.

Picking the right case for your build may seem like a tedious task. However, you can filter the options by simply focusing on a few key points like the motherboard size, preferred cooling method, airflow, etc. Building a PC is just a small piece of the puzzle, though. You’ll have to spend the same amount of time looking for other peripherals like monitors, keyboards, and even webcams now. But it’s a rewarding process that you will thoroughly enjoy.

Also, be sure to pick up a copy of Windows 11 now for your new PC. The new version of the OS, as we mentioned in our review, offers a more refined experience than Windows 10.