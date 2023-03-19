The traditional method of playing games on a PC is the mouse and keyboard. We'd still recommend these peripherals for many PC games out there where a gamepad doesn't make sense, but console controllers can really elevate your gaming experience. In this guide, you'll find our recommendations for the best PC controllers.

This a perfect recommendation who wants to relive the days of smashing buttons and turning the joystick on old-fashioned arcade controls. If you're more into fighting games, this will be the controller for you.

The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller works with the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, as well as a PC running Windows and Linux, and comes in a wide variety of colors. If you want a decent controller at an affordable price, you just found it.

Do you miss the gamepads of old? We do too and that's why the 8BitDo Pro 2 is amazing for those who prefer the look and feel of older-generation controllers. The 8BitDo Pro 2 works well with Windows, Mac, Switch, Android, and Linux.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller for Xbox and PC offers fast actuation with Razer Mecha-Tactile buttons, six extra remappable buttons on the shoulders and back, swappable thumbstick caps, and Razer Chroma lighting support. If you need a high-end alternative to the Xbox controller, this has a lot to offer.

The Sony DualSense wireless controller may not be for Microsoft's consoles, but it's still worth considering for PC gaming. It has super-accurate thumbsticks, adaptive triggers, and haptic rumble. It's also comfortable to use and looks the part.

The Scuf Instinct Pro is a great third-party controller for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It has four remappable paddles on the back, adjustable Instant Triggers, a rubberized grip, and a microphone button on the front. You even can swap out the faceplate.

This gamepad takes the original Xbox One Wireless Controller and turns everything up to 11 with a super-comfortable grip, premium buttons, and excellent in-game trigger performance. It's affordable largely because you don't receive an integrated rechargeable battery.

Microsoft has been making gamepads since the original Xbox was released in 2001 and the latest Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is a masterpiece. Seriously, you'll understand why we rate this controller highly as soon as you wield it.

Playing games with the best PC controllers

It's important to consider a few factors when choosing the best PC controller. Primarily, one needs to determine whether they require wireless connectivity. It's one thing to play on a video game console in the living room, but it's a whole different ball game when you're using a PC and monitor at a desk. A wired controller may make more sense with a PC. Then there are advanced features such as haptic feedback that may (or may not) work with Windows and other operating systems. We bear all this in mind when choosing our recommendations.

We view the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 as the best controller for PC gaming simply because it fuses together everything that makes an ideal gamepad. It's incredibly comfortable to use for hours at end, has premium triggers and buttons for better durability and performance, and looks the part. For something a little more affordable, we'd recommend the Xbox Core Wireless Controller, which is a slightly tuned-down version of the Elite, but still manages to pack a punch where it matters most, including wireless capabilities.

If you want a wired controller only, the Scuf Instinct Pro is the gamepad to buy. It's exceptional and is almost as good as what Microsoft offers with its Xbox console. We've also included the Sony DualSense Wireless Controller, which may sound like a strange recommendation since Sony doesn't also have a desktop-class operating system like Microsoft, but the controller works well with Windows or Linux, minus a few PlayStation-only features. It's simply a seriously good controller.

Regardless of which controller you choose for PC gaming, you'll be able to enjoy specific games (such as Assassin's Creed or The Witcher 3) better than with a keyboard and mouse. We've covered almost all basis, aside from HOTAS, and even included some of our recommendations from our best Xbox Series X controllers.