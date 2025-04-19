Adding a 3D printer to your home opens a world of possibilities, from toys to tinkering to fixing broken things you'd normally throw away. If you're only printing models that someone else created, you don't need a very powerful computer at all. In many cases, you can get away with printing from a tablet or a Raspberry Pi. But once you get deeper into the hobby and start creating your own 3D models, those computing requirements change.

You still don't need a hugely powerful computer because even if you're 3D modeling, you won't be adding textures, lighting, or any of the other features that require a computer with a more powerful CPU and GPU. 3D printing has been around since the early 90s, and they could model and print back then with a tiny fraction of today's computing power, so even budget PCs are good enough for what you'll be doing.

Related 4 amazing self-hosted services I use for my 3D printer Make 3D printing more convenient by hosting these neat apps on your home server

You don't need a flagship PC to get started

Most 3D printing programs have fairly modest requirements