Have you given a Steam Controller a try before? If you haven't, they're well worth the effort. They take a lot of time to get used to, but once you've "locked in," it's hard to use anything else. Unfortunately, if you wanted to give it a spin for yourself, you'll find that Valve no longer sells it in its store, to the point where people really want it to make another one already. However, there is good news; if a recent leak is to be believed, the PC gaming giant is planning on releasing a Steam Controller 2.

A leaker claims that Valve is working on a Steam Controller 2

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Brad Lynch has revealed some possible inner workings within Valve HQ. Brad has been tracking all the goings-on with Valve for a while now, which makes his claims a little more believable than others.

This time, Brad claimed that Valve is prepping two products for mass production right now; the Steam Controller 2 (codenamed "Ibex") and controllers for Deckard (codenamed "Roy"). The latter product is a separate entity from the Steam Controller 2, as "Deckard" is the codename for a standalone VR headset similar to the Meta Quest.

It will be interesting to see what a Steam Controller 2 will bring to the table. The first one was already impressive, giving people a huge amount of freedom to play games how they want. We'll have to see if this newer iteration will change up the formula, or if Valve will play it safe and tweak the already tried-and-true design with some minor improvements.