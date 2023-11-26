You can now play many of your favorite PC games on the go, thanks to the rise of the PC gaming handheld. They differ from consoles or smartphones because they run on the Windows 11 or Linux operating systems and can access a vast library of PC games from various platforms. While the trend started mostly with the Steam Deck, there are now plenty of excellent alternatives. We've weighed the selections based on their performance, design, battery life, and price. Whether you are looking for a powerful machine that can handle the latest AAA titles or a budget-friendly option for playing the newest indie games, there is something for you.

Our picks for the best PC gaming handhelds in 2023

Steam Deck OLED Best overall An even better Steam Deck Valve recently announced an updated Steam Deck with an updated OLED edition with a larger display and support for HDR. Valve has also increased the battery capacity, upgraded the Wi-Fi, and increased the maximum storage capacity up to 1TB. If you're looking for the best version of the best PC gaming handheld, the Steam Deck OLED is for you. Pros Improved battery life

OLED display with HDR support

New 1TB max storage capacity Cons Bulky and large

Graphics performance remains unchanged $549 at Steam

Valve's Steam Deck was our favorite PC gaming handheld of 2022 and was one of the first PC gaming handhelds to truly revolutionize the PC gaming industry. In 2023, however, Valve faces fierce competition from various companies that have begun making their own handhelds. Valve is keeping up with the competition, though, and recently released an even better version of the original Steam Deck called the Steam Deck OLED.

The Steam Deck OLED, as the name implies, features an upgraded OLED display with HDR support alongside upgraded Wi-Fi 6E, slightly faster LPDDR5 RAM, and it now supports up to 1TB of storage space. Valve didn't change too much else under the hood, opting to keep the same 6nm AMD Zen 2-based processor with a base clock speed of 2.4GHz that can be overclocked to 3.5GHz. While you could play most of your Steam games on the original version thanks in part to the Linux-based SteamOS, they'll now look better and run smoother for longer.

If you had been waiting for a new Steam Deck to come out before committing to a purchase, there is no greater time to pick one up. It's not a reinvention of the Steam Deck, which was an already great PC gaming handheld, but it offers improvements in the areas where the Steam Deck needed it most, particularly the display and wireless standard speeds. And with those changes, the Steam Deck OLED takes our top spot.

Steam Deck Best value The original Steam Deck is still worth a look If the $550 starting price of the Steam Deck OLED feels a bit too high for you, Valve's original Steam Deck is still available and is now the best entry-level PC gaming handheld. It has enough power to play most of the games in your Steam library, and it's now more affordable, starting at $400. Pros Now cheaper than ever

Significant user control

Powerful hardware Cons Lackluster display

Limited battery life $399 at Steam

If you are interested in handheld gaming but don't want to spend $550 on the base configuration of the Steam Deck OLED, you can still pick up the original Steam Deck for a starting price of $400. The original Steam Deck features many of the same specs as the upgraded Steam Deck OLED, but it comes at a more affordable price and doesn't pack the same kind of punch for the display.

The Steam Deck has a 7-inch LCD panel, up to 512GB of NVMe storage space, and the same AMD Zen 2 APU CPU found in the Steam Deck OLED. Performance-wise, the Steam Deck excels at handling most games from your library. In our review, our colleague Adam Conway could play games such as Grand Theft Auto V and Metro 2033: Remastered at 60FPS, but he did note that battery life suffered in AAA at 60FPS.

Where the original Steam Deck really shines now that the Steam Deck OLED has been released is as a device for emulation or to play the large selection of indie games from the Steam Library. The battery life won't be as good as on the OLED and visuals won't look as vivid, but otherwise, you'll get the same great system, with SteamOS and Proton running the show.

Ayaneo KUN Premium pick The most premium handheld experience $999 $1209 Save $210 The Ayaneo Kun is a premium PC gaming handheld with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, a bright, high-resolution 8.4-inch display, and a large battery. It's designed for gamers who want to experience handheld gaming at the highest level. Pros Powerful AMD processor

Bright 8.4-inch display

Large 75Wh battery Cons Windows 11 OS struggles at times on handheld systems

Very expensive

Can get hot under heavy loads $999 at IndieGoGo

The Ayaneo Kun is a premium Windows gaming handheld that aims to compete with the Steam Deck and other PC gaming handhelds. And it can, in a lot of ways, thanks to the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor with integrated Radeon 700M graphics, which makes it capable of running most modern games with decent performance settings. It also has a large 8.4-inch IPS LCD screen with a native 1600p resolution, offering great color performance and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Performance-wise, the Ayaneo Kun delivers an excellent gaming experience. There's a wide range of configuration options thanks to Ayaneo's AYA Space controls within Windows 11, allowing you to set different power draws and graphics settings to get the most out of your handheld PC gaming experience. We noted in our review that the Ayaneo Kun becomes a fantastic emulation device when using a lower TDP, but at higher power draws, battery life suffers greatly.

Ultimately, the Ayaneo Kun is one of the most powerful PC gaming handhelds on the market, but it comes at a premium starting price of around $1,200. Our biggest complaint with the Ayaneo Kun is related to the issues of Windows 11 performance on gaming handhelds, but Ayaneo has even improved this overall experience by providing users with the AYA Space tool.

GPD Win Max 2 Best convertible Gaming and business in one handheld $802 $896 Save $94 The GPD Win Max 2 is a handheld gaming PC that offers powerful performance paired with a large display in a portable device. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor and AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics, this handheld comes with either 1TB or 2TB of storage space to store your games library. Pros Powerful performance

Large and bright screen

Mini-laptop mode Cons Bulky design

No upgradability $802 at IndieGoGo

The GPD Win Max 2 is a PC gaming handheld that combines portability, performance, and versatility. The handheld has a 10.1-inch IPS display with ultra-narrow bezels, providing a native resolution of 1920x1200, and there's support for a 10-point touch and active stylus, although you have to buy the pen separately. The display features a maximum brightness of 400 nits, making it one of the brighter displays on the handheld market.

The largest feature of the GPD Win Max 2 is the full keyboard that sits underneath the display, in addition to the dual analog sticks, mappable back buttons, and analog triggers. It's easy to switch between the keyboard and controller with ease, and there's even a dedicated button that takes the Win Max 2 from 'gaming' mode to 'business' mode, turning off the back buttons.

Otherwise, the GPD Win Max 2 features the latest AMD Ryzen 7 7804U APU processor with AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics, up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. There's even support for an external GPU via the Max 2's Oculink port or the USB4 port for even more gaming power.

The GPD Win Max 2 is a powerful, versatile handheld that can handle AAA games, emulators, productivity apps, and more. It's the ultimate device for gamers who want to enjoy their favorite games on the go while also having the option to get some business done without needing a large laptop.

ASUS ROG Ally Best Windows handheld Windows 11 gaming on a handheld $450 $600 Save $150 The Asus ROG Ally is a handheld gaming device that runs on Windows 11 and allows you to access your game libraries from various platforms. A 7-inch touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers immersive visuals, and an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU offers high performance and low power consumption for a better battery life. Pros More powerful internals than Steam Deck

Upgrading storage is easy

Adjustable power draw Cons Issues with OS updates

Quality control issues

Windows 11 isn't the best for touchscreens $450 at Best Buy (Ryzen Z1) $620 at Best Buy (Ryzen Z1 Extreme) $700 at Asus

The Asus ROG Ally is a portable handheld that differs from the Steam Deck because it runs on Windows 11 and, as such, features support for Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic, and just about every other game library. The ROG Ally features a 7-inch touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 465 nits of peak brightness, and AMD FreeSync Premium support to deliver smooth visuals and gameplay. Additionally, the ROG Ally is powered by a Ryzen Z1 or Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe4 SSD to give you the ultimate portable gaming experience.

The ROG Ally is designed to be used from anywhere, whether you want to play solo or with friends. It features a lightweight and durable body that weighs only 608 grams, making it lighter than the Steam Deck. The controls are customizable and allow you to create your own control mapping, while there's also support for Asus' Aura Sync lighting system and ROG Armoury Crate SE software for game management.

The largest downside to the ROG Ally is how Windows 11 functions on the device. In our review of the ROG Ally, we noted that Windows doesn't work well on touchscreen devices like the ROG Ally. However, ASUS did update the BIOS towards the end of 2023. While many of these issues have been corrected, Windows 11 still doesn't offer the best experience in handheld gaming.

OneXPlayer 2 Pro Best display A switch-like portable gaming machine $999 $1299 Save $300 The OneXPlayer 2 Pro is a premium handheld gaming device with detachable controllers and an optional keyboard accessory and can even be used in tablet mode. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, Radeon 780M integrated graphics, and a beautiful 8.4-inch 2.5K resolution display. Pros 2.5K Resolution display

Detachable controllers

Solid battery life Cons Heavy design at 820g

Limited storage options $999 at OneXPlayer Store

The OneXPlayer 2 Pro is a handheld gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U APU processor and AMD Radeon 780M graphics for high-performance gaming. The OneXPlayer 2 Pro will be comfortable for anyone who has gamed on a Nintendo Switch before, thanks to its detachable controllers. There's also an optional magnetic keyboard accessory, Bluetooth, and Thunderbolt 4 support, allowing you to use it as a mobile workstation when you're not gaming.

Thanks to the Zen 4 architecture in the Ryzen 7 7840U APU, the OneXPlayer 2 Pro utilizes AMD Radeon 780M graphics, providing excellent, smooth visuals and high framerates even in AAA titles. There's also support for DirectX 12 Ultimate, Vulkan, and OpenGL 4.6, so this is a handheld that can handle various games and applications with ease.

The highlight, though, is the display. The OneXPlayer 2 Pro features the highest resolution display on this particular list, with an 8.4-inch display packing a native 2.5K (2560x1600) resolution. If you want to really get the most out of the 2.5K resolution display, you can connect an external monitor, eGPU, or other graphics peripherals with the USB4 port.

Ayaneo Air Pro Best compact pick A more portable experience with great visuals $675 $1000 Save $325 The Ayaneo Air Pro is a handheld gaming device that combines a PC's power with a handheld console's portability at just 440 grams. It features a 5.5-inch OLED touch display, producing immersive visuals at a 1080p native resolution. It's also powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor and AMD Radeon integrated graphics. Pros Lightweight design

Can adjust power draw

Great OLED screen Cons Pricey

Can get hot under heavy gaming loads

Windows 11 isn't great on handhelds $675 at Amazon

The Ayaneo Air Pro is another premium handheld gaming system that runs on Windows 11 and can play your favorite PC games on a 5.5-inch OLED display. It's powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor with integrated AMD Radeon graphics and ships with 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD for storage space. It comes with a standard controller layout on the face of the device featuring two joysticks, a d-pad, and four d-pad buttons, in addition to haptic triggers on the back.

The Air Pro is designed to offer a smooth gaming experience for AAA titles and emulators, with a default TDP of 8W that can be adjusted from 5W to 18W by the AYA Space software. However, when it comes to raw hardware, the Ayaneo Air Pro is on the weaker side when compared to the other handhelds on the list. The display is the sweet spot on the Ayaneo Air Pro, and the OLED display has a native resolution of 1920x1080 with a peak brightness of 350 nits. The display also features touch support, so you can navigate the Windows 11 interface via touch (although that's not the best way to use the OS).

The Ayaneo Air Pro competes with the other handhelds we've highlighted in this list. While it may not be as powerful as some of the competing handhelds we've highlighted, it does feature one of the best displays on the list thanks to its AMOLED panel, and it's one of the most compact handhelds on the list, weighing only 440 grams.

GPD Win 3 Best with keyboard Sidekick-style gaming The GPD Win 3 is a premium handheld gaming device that combines the power of a Windows laptop with the portability of a Nintendo Switch. It features a 5.5-inch touchscreen, a slide-out keyboard, and a built-in gamepad. The GPD Win 3 is designed to run your favorite titles at high settings, and it does so well, but at a premium price. Pros Compact and portable design

Support for various gaming platforms

Slide out QWERTY keyboard Cons 11th-generation Intel Core CPU is a bit dated

Small screen size

Expensive $850 at Amazon

The GPD Win 3 is a handheld gaming PC that combines the power of a laptop with the portability of a smartphone. This is a truly compact handheld that features a 5.5-inch display that supports a 10-point touch and a native resolution of 1280x720. Underneath the display, though, is the highlight feature: a full QWERTY keyboard that slides out in a style reminiscent of the old Nokia Sidekick phone, and the face of the device features a built-in gamepad with analog sticks and buttons.

The GPD Win 3 runs on Windows 10 and can play most PC games at high settings thanks to the Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It's not the speediest device on the market, coming with just 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM, but there is a 1TB NVMe SSD to store your games' library with fast loading times.

The GPD Win 3 is designed for gamers who want to enjoy their favorite PC titles on the go. Whether you're playing games from Steam, the Epic Games Store, or GOG, the GPD Win 3 can do it all thanks to Windows 10 support. Additionally, while Windows 10 wasn't designed for handheld gaming, there are notably fewer issues with Windows 10 compared to Windows 11 on handhelds.

Best PC gaming handhelds: What you need to know

The Steam Deck OLED is one of our favorite handhelds, and for most people, it's the best handheld to buy. It features a beautiful 7-inch OLED display, a custom AMD APU, and a full-fledged Linux-based operating system called SteamOS, which was developed by Valve and optimized for the Steam Deck. It offers a portable and versatile gaming experience and has the ability to play thousands of titles from Steam's library, as well as other platforms and services. There's also a wide range of accessories available for the Steam Deck.