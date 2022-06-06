Best PC Mice for MMO Games in 2022

MMO games are accessible on just about any type of PC setup. However, if you put quite a bit of time into a particular game you’ll find yourself setting up keybindings, optimizing your hardware, and doing everything you can to give yourself an advantage. One of the best ways to take full advantage of PC hardware is getting a mouse designed for these types of MMOs. These will be the mice that have those number pads on the side of them, which can be mapped to perform custom actions in your game. Whether you’re looking for wireless, wired, rechargeable, or affordable, check out this list to point you in the right direction.

SCIMITAR RGB Optical MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse

This wired mouse from Corsair comes in at $79.99 and is considered by many to be the best MMO gaming mouse. Equipped with RGB lights, this mouse utilizes a unique Key Slider control system, with 12 mechanical side buttons. The 12000 DPI optical sensor provides a top-of-the-line MMO gaming experience.

The exclusive Key Slider control system provides unmatched customization. 8mm of key slide travel with a secure lock puts every button within reach. The 12 mechanical side buttons deliver an unmatched competitive advantage. They’re designed to pro player specifications for ultra-consistent tactile feedback and precise actuation.

Harness the power of the pro-proven 12,000 DPI high-performance optical sensor for the most pixel-precise gaming experience. It’s iCUE tunable for outstanding control during intense gaming. Brilliant customizable multicolor backlighting immerses you in the game and provides nearly unlimited lighting adjustability. Each of the four zones can be independently configured.

RAZER NAGA TRINITY

Another wired mouse from RAZER gives you more ways to customize with its modular design. With interchangeable side plates for 2, 7, and 12-button configurations, you can transform your mouse to suit your gameplay. At $99.99, this is one of the most premium solutions, but the different options for side plates make this mouse suitable for any situation.

The side panels are perfect for MMO gaming, with each button being designed to stand out so you’ll never misclick, providing tactile and audible feedback so you’ll be assured of every actuation. The more buttons you have instant access to, the greater your advantage becomes. With up to 19 programmable buttons, be spoilt for choice whether you’re assigning just the essentials or going full-out to bind item hotkeys, spells, or any other in-game commands you need.

Logitech G600

With 20 programmable buttons, G600 MMO is designed for ability mastery. Whether you’re out to raid a boss or you are in the heat of a PVP battle, this mouse gives you the power to execute with speed and accuracy. At only $39.99, this solution gives you everything you need in a good MMO mouse if you’re willing to skimp on some of the fancier RGD customizations.

Pre-configured for optimal MMO use right out of the box. G600 includes three primary buttons, 12 thumb buttons, a clickable scroll wheel that tilts, and a G-switch to double down and dominate. Use optional Logitech G HUB for full programmability and customization.

Put immediate access to all 12 primary MMO skills under your thumb. The unique dual-dish design of the thumb panel was developed with direct input from both MMO gamers and leading MMO game developers. Field-testing led to two carefully positioned sets of six buttons, helping to reduce both learning time and action timings. And the actuation force is carefully tuned to minimize misclicks.

SteelSeries Aerox 9

Ready to go wireless? The $112.99 SteelSeries Aerox 9 is engineered with an ultra-lightweight 89g design for comfort and versatility, making it perfect for MOBA, MMO, and other complex games. Ergonomic 18-button programmable layout with a 12-button side panel made for quick access to abilities and macros, in an easy-to-learn design.

Quantum 2.0 Wireless transmits data at unreal speeds, giving the flexibility of 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth 5.0, while also allowing for 180 hours of continuous play with fast charging. AquaBarrier technology is IP54-rated to provide water resistance and protection from dust, dirt, and more. TrueMove Air precision optical gaming sensor with true 1-to-1 tracking, 18,000 CPI, 400 IPS, 40G acceleration, and tilt tracking.

Redragon M901 Gaming Mouse

The Redragon M901 brings affordability, wireless connectivity, RGB lights, and the full MMO layout for only $44.99. This wired/wireless gaming mouse features an ultra-fast lag-free connection. The rechargeable mouse comes with a battery life of up to 30 hours (RGB LED on) and up to 70 hours (RGB LED off) on a single charge.

The ergonomic shape fits naturally in your hand and reduces stress. The High-Precision Sensor delivers Pinpoint Accuracy and extreme responsiveness during PC gaming with your favorite MMO. The RGB Backlit design has 16 programmable buttons with two memory profiles each, for a large selection of RGB color configurations.

