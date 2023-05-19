The best PC speakers can complement your desktop setup with a booming soundscape, allowing you to rely less on headsets and notoriously low-quality monitor speakers. The wide selection of PC speakers from various manufacturers can make it difficult to find quality sound, which is why we've put together this collection. It includes small and affordable speakers for voice calls and music, soundbar and sub combos with RGB lighting for gamers, and even full 5.1 surround setups for the full-room experience.

This high-end soundbar and 8-inch subwoofer combo is seriously discounted (currently 61% off), making it perfect for those who want expensive sound without emptying the wallet. The discrete soundbar offers four drivers and two tweeters, with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. It's as comfortable working with a PC as it is a home theater.

Creative's Pebble Pro speakers step things up with customizable RGB base lighting, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and up to 20W of peak power. The drivers are slightly larger at 2.25 inches, but the speakers are overall the same compact size that can fit on any PC desk.

When a soundbar or dual-speaker setup isn't enough, the SteelSeries Arena 9 can accommodate. Its 6.5-inch sub is joined by five satellite speakers for a true 5.1 setup, with the rear speakers even featuring wireless connectivity. RGB lighting is built right in and can be synced with other hardware, and you have tons of ways to connect.

Razer's funky Nommo Chroma speakers have a futuristic look that extends to built-in RGB lighting on the bases, forward-firing sound from 3-inch drivers, and bass ports on the back for a fuller sound. You can connect with USB or a 3.5mm jack, and in regular Razer fashion they can sync up with other Chroma hardware.

The Bose name almost never disappoints, and its Companion 2 Series III PC speakers are a discrete way to add booming sound. The more traditional design offers two upright speakers with 3.5mm inputs on the back, volume control on the front, and a timeless design that should fit on any desk.

Also great for gamers is the Creative SB Katana V2X soundbar and sub setup with 5.1 channel virtual surround with Dolby Audio decoder. Its two drivers, two tweeters, and subwoofer top out at 180W of peak power, and you even get customizable RGB lighting. A wide range of connections make it easy to use anywhere.

Razer's Leviathan V2 features an RGB-infused soundbar that's small enough to squeeze in under a monitor and a subwoofer for big bass. THX Spatial Audio gives you a more natural sound, and the mix of seven drivers and sub give you more than enough volume when gaming. Connect with Bluetooth or USB.

Professionals and musicians dealing with high-quality audio will likely want a speaker system that can keep up. Kali Audio's IN-UNF studio monitor includes two satellite speakers and a subwoofer that projects sound perfectly to anyone sitting at the PC, and you can connect with 3.5mm, optical, USB-C, or TRS.

PC speakers don't get much more affordable than this. Creative's Pebble V2 speakers are powered by USB-C and connect sound with a 3.5mm audio jack. The 2-inch drivers are angled at about 45 ° to project sound throughout the room, and they're capable of 16W at peak.

Logitech's Z407 sound system includes two desktop speakers that can be set up horizontally or vertically, a subwoofer, and a wireless control dial. It puts out up to 80W at its peak, and you can connect with a 3.5mm jack, Bluetooth, or micro-USB. The modern design will fit on just about any desk.

Getting the perfect speakers for your PC

PC speakers encompass an expansive range of hardware, and finding the right audio for your setup isn't always easy. Balancing price to sound quality and features doesn't always turn out the way you want it to, which is exactly why we've put together this collection of great PC speakers that won't waste your money.

PC users who'd like a traditional dual-speaker setup with subwoofer should check out the Logitech Z407. Its two desktop speakers have a modern look and can be used horizontally or vertically, plus its wireless dial control makes it easy to tune everything in perfectly. The 80W of peak power will be plenty for most people, and you can connect with USB, Bluetooth, or a 3.5mm jack.

Razer Leviathan V2 (Source: Razer)

Creative's Pebble 2.0 speakers are a better choice for those who want to go about as cheap as possible without entering the realm of muddy sound. They're compact, they're powered by USB-C, and they'll be perfect for casual use. On the other hand, something like the Kali Audio IN-UNF is perfect for professionals and musicians who need a high-fidelity studio monitor.

Finally, the Razer Leviathan V2 is a top choice for gamers with a high-end gaming PC. Its Chroma RGB lighting can sync up with other Razer products, it has an aggressive design that can still fit under a monitor, and its THX Spatial Audio abilities makes it seem like there are speakers all around you. It's a great alternative to quality gaming headsets.

