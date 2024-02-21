There are still plenty of great laptops on the market that offer some degree of upgradeability, and on the desktop side, DIY tinkering is a main selling feature. You might want to add some RAM or extra solid-state drive (SSD) capacity to your laptop, or you might want to perform a full rebuild of your beloved gaming PC.

When you sit down to begin, you might discover that you lack the required tools to finish (or even start) the job. This is especially true when working with laptops, as the small screws and fastened chassis can make life difficult if you aren't working with the right hardware. We've been building PCs and upgrading laptops for years, and we have a clear idea of what makes sense for most people. Here are the best tools and toolkits for upgrading your laptop or desktop PC.