There are still plenty of great laptops on the market that offer some degree of upgradeability, and on the desktop side, DIY tinkering is a main selling feature. You might want to add some RAM or extra solid-state drive (SSD) capacity to your laptop, or you might want to perform a full rebuild of your beloved gaming PC.
When you sit down to begin, you might discover that you lack the required tools to finish (or even start) the job. This is especially true when working with laptops, as the small screws and fastened chassis can make life difficult if you aren't working with the right hardware. We've been building PCs and upgrading laptops for years, and we have a clear idea of what makes sense for most people. Here are the best tools and toolkits for upgrading your laptop or desktop PC.
STREBITO 142-Piece Electronic Repair Tool KitEditor's choice
UnaMela 122-Piece Electronic Repair KitBest value
iFixit Pro Tech ToolkitPremium pick
StarTech Anti-Static MatBase of operations
Grip Magnetic Parts TraySave your screws
STREBITO 142-Piece Electronic Repair Tool KitEditor's choice$21 $25 Save $4
Strebito's 142-piece toolkit should have everything you need to upgrade your laptop or desktop PC, including 120 different bits (covering any fastener you might encounter), pry tools, suction cups, spudgers, brushes, and more. It all comes in a fold-up fabric case for easy storage and transportation.
UnaMela 122-Piece Electronic Repair KitBest value
UnaMela's repair toolkit doesn't have as fancy of a case (here it's a plastic deal), but it does offer 101 bits and 21 other useful tools, including suctions cups, spudgers, pry tools, and tweezers. It costs almost half as much as our top pick, making it a great option for anyone looking to save some money.
iFixit Pro Tech ToolkitPremium pick
iFixit has a solid reputation when it comes to tool quality and reliability. Its Pro Tech toolkit comes with 64 bits, spudgers, tweezers, suction cup, pry tools, anti-static wristband, and more. It's all neatly contained in a fold-up fabric case. This option costs more than other similar toolkits, but its quality speaks for itself.
StarTech Anti-Static MatBase of operations$24 $35 Save $11
Many people claim that anti-static gear is unnecessary when making PC upgrades, but anyone in a cold, dry climate can attest to the serious static electricity that can build up. Laying this mat down and clipping it to a ground can prevent damage to sensitive electronics, and it serves well as a high-contrast base of operations for your upgrades.
Grip Magnetic Parts TraySave your screws
Laptop screws are incredibly tiny, and even desktop fasteners and offsets can easily roll away while you're performing an upgrade. Having a small magnetic cup — in this case a six-inch tray — nearby can help ensure your hardware isn't lost when it comes time to reassemble your PC.
Energizer LED HeadlampSee clearly$12 $17 Save $5
Laptops might present their insides without much issue, but working on a desktop PC is a different story. Connecting the right cables to the right spot on your motherboard can be difficult, but adding a headlamp (or two, in this case) to the equation is an easy fix. It's how I work on my desktop PC, and it also serves me well when I'm camping or hiking.
iFixit Anti-Static Wrist StrapPrevent damage
Don't want to splurge on a full anti-static mat but want to ensure you don't fry anything with static electricity? This wrist strap from iFixit gets the job done easily. Just fasten it around your wrist and clip it to a ground to eliminate the risk. It might seem a bit silly, but you'll be glad you have it, especially if you live in a dry climate.
AstroAI Digital MultimeterTest your PSU$11 $13 Save $2
This digital multimeter from AstroAI is aimed to desktop PC builders who are unsure if their PSU is faulty or if there's an issue somewhere else down the line. You can test the PSU, ensure that it's working properly, then continue with your troubleshooting until you get the PC to boot.
Getting the right tools for your next PC upgrade
Upgrading your laptop or building a new desktop PC can be a worthwhile experience, and it'll usually result in you saving some money. But heading into a new project without the proper tools can result in frustration or — even worse — damage to your PC. While I've included some tools for specific uses in this collection, most people are going to be able to get by with a toolkit.
I use something similar to Strebito's repair toolkit for my laptop upgrade guides, and it has so far worked out well. It has a wide range of bits, as well as every tool you might need to get your laptop apart and back together successfully. You can go cheaper with the UnaMela kit, or you can go the other way with the iFixit Pro Tech toolkit. I'd recommend iFixit hardware to an enthusiasts often using the tools, as they're built to last and come with a decent warranty.