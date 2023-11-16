The best motherboards all have one feature in common: PCIe 5. That’s because it promises faster connectivity and more bandwidth for PC hardware, like the best graphics cards and SSDs. This enables better overall system performance, so whether you’re gaming or creating documents, videos, or photos, your system can handle those tasks faster. Whether you’re looking for the best PCIe 5.0 motherboard available or something a little more modest, I’ve put together a shortlist to help make your decision.

Our picks for the best PCIe 5.0 motherboards in 2023

Source: ASUS Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming Editor's choice Plenty of PCIe 5.0 support $470 $500 Save $30 The Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming is a high-end motherboard with PCIe 5.0 support in the form of two x16 PCIe slots and three PCIe 5.0 SSDs (two onboard, one via expansion card). It's also perfect for the higher-end Ryzen 7000 CPUs thanks to a beefy 18+2 VRM. Pros Supports three PCIe 5.0 SSDs

Two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for graphics and peripherals

18+2 VRM stages for plenty of power Cons Expensive

The Strix branding might not be your preference $470 at Amazon $471 at Newegg $470 at B&H

If I had to choose one PCIe 5.0-enabled motherboard right now it would be the Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi, because it has more PCIe 5.0 support than most flagship motherboards at a lower price point. Underneath the stealthy design are integrated heatsinks for three PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs and one PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD. That's a ton of speedy storage options right off the bat, and you also get two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for graphics cards or peripherals. Rounding out storage options are four SATA ports for hard drives or 2.5-inch SSDs.

The connectivity continues on the back I/O panel, with a huge total of 13 USB 3.2 ports. Three of those are USB-C, and you'll be hard-pressed to find enough peripherals to plug in to run out of ports. There is also a DisplayPort and HDMI port to take advantage of the integrated graphics present on all AMD Ryzen 7000 processors, and 2.5GbE wired and Wi-Fi 6E for wireless networking.

This motherboard isn't just great for connectivity though, it's got some real chops for overclocking. The 18+2 phase power delivery design gives you stable power to push the processor and memory to higher performance. It's also got a great layout, with sensibly placed USB headers, five chassis fan headers, and sits comfortably in the middle of the overall price range for AM5 motherboards.

Source: ASRock ASRock Z790 Taichi Lite Best value Flagship features for less $300 $350 Save $50 The Z790 Taichi Lite is essentially the flagship Z790 Taichi without the metal plating over the PCB, making it substantially cheaper while not sacrificing much in the way of actual usable features. That means it can power the Intel Core i9-14900K with room to spare. Pros Flagship features with a much lower price tag

24+1+2 VRM stages for 105A of current

Two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, one PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot Cons Chipset heatsink is on the small side

Design might put some people off $300 at Newegg

The ASRock Z790 Taichi Lite is only 'lite' on your wallet, not on features. That's because it's almost the Z790 Taichi, which is our favorite enthusiast board for LGA1700, just without the metal armor and a couple of minor features you might not use anyway. It rivals motherboards that cost $500 or more for feature set, including one PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot and three PCIe 4.0 ones, and two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for graphics cards or peripherals. You also get two 8-pin CPU power connectors, which means enough juice to feed the hungry Intel Core i9-14900K, even when overclocked.

That aim is helped by the 24+1+2 stage VRMs, which is insanely overbuilt for a motherboard at this price. It's even excessive for high-end boards, as you'll have to go to halo products like the Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Xtreme X to find a similar power delivery. All the M.2 slots are covered with integrated heatsinks, and there are technically five slots, but you can only use four at one time. That's because the top two slots, a PCIe 5.0 and a PCIe 4.0, overlap in the middle, so you can only use one or the other. Still, with three other PCIe 4.0 slots to use up, you won't be hurting for speedy SSD storage space.

You also get 12 USB ports on the back panel, with two of them being Thunderbolt 4/USB4. That's rare on any motherboard, so to see it on one this affordable is almost unheard of. And you get a 1GbE and 2.5GbE wired networking jack, and Wi-Fi 6E. The only thing you lose out on with this motherboard is the looks, which have been pared down to hit the lower price point. If you're okay with that, this is a feature-rich motherboard with enough power in the tank for hefty overclocking of the latest Intel processors.

Source: Asus ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero Premium pick For when money is no object The Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero has it all: PCIe 5.0 support for graphics and M.2 NVMe storage, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and plenty of power with 20+1+2 VRM stages for overclocking use. Pros Two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and one PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot

Four more PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for tons of storage options

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports for speedy connectivity Cons Expensive with a capital E

Gamer branding might put some customers off $700 at Amazon $700 at Newegg

The Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Dark Hero is one of the most feature-packed LGA1700 motherboards available, with tons of connectivity. It has one PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot with a thick metal heatsink, and space for four more PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSDs under shared heatsinks. You also get two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for graphics cards or peripherals that take advantage of the faster standard.

Speaking of faster standards, this motherboard upgrades to Wi-Fi 7, which is also supported by Intel's 14th Gen processors. Routers that can support this standard are starting to hit the market, and it's worth getting if you don't like using Ethernet cables or can't due to where your desk is. You get a 20+1+2 VRM configuration which is plenty to overclock even the beastly Intel Core i9-14900K and the VRM heatsinks will do a fine job of keeping them cool.

You also get all the other connectivity you could want or ask for. There is two Thunderbolt 4 ports, five 10Gbps USB-A ports, one 10Gbps USB-C port, and four 5Gbps USB-A ports on the back panel. The front panel connections include a USB-C with 60W of Power Delivery, and you get HDMI, a bevy of audio jacks including optical, and a handy Clear CMOS button for when overclocking goes wrong.

Source: Asus Asus TUF Gaming B650-Plus WiFi Best budget Price to performance champ $215 $220 Save $5 The Asus TUF Gaming B650-Plus Wi-Fi is a mid-range Asus motherboard perfect for building a mid-range Ryzen 7000 gaming machine. It's got one PCIe 5.0 SSD slot for speedy storage, although it is missing a future-proof PCIe 5.0 x16 slot. Pros One PCIe 5.0 onboard M.2 slot

12+2 VRM stages with enlarged heatsinks

Three M.2 SSD slots in total Cons No PCIe 5.0 x16 slots $215 at Amazon $215 at Newegg

The TUF line has been a great performer at a budget price for every AM4 generation, and that trend continues with AM5. The B650 chipset brings the features that most users will need and want, and Asus has decided to put one PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot on this motherboard for the latest and fastest SSD performance. On top of that, you get two more PCIe 4.0 M.2 sockets, and all three are covered by integrated heatsinks. That will help under sustained loads, as we've seen PCIe 5.0 SSDs get much hotter than their PCIe 4.0 brethren.

The four DDR5 slots support speeds of up to 6400MHz, although the sweet spot for Ryzen is 6000MHz, so you don't really need to go higher than that. The VRM solution is 12+2 stages, which is plenty for even the highest tier of Ryzen 7000 CPUs. Power is supplied by an 8-pin and a 4-pin connector, which is great to see, as many B650 motherboards are limited to 65W processors. You're not losing out on other connectivity either by going with a budget option, as you get eight USB ports on the back panel, with three at 3.2 Gen 1 speed and one at 3.2 Gen 2x2.

Source: Asus ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero Best AM5 Feature-packed for overclockers $640 $700 Save $60 The Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Hero is a heftily built motherboard for flagship processors like the Ryzen 7950X3D, with multiple onboard PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots for speedy storage without wires. Pros 18+2 VRM power stages for overclocking use

Two onboard PCIe 5.0 SSD slots and one expansion card

Tons of back panel I/O ports Cons Expensive

Heavy $640 at Amazon $649 at Newegg $700 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Hero happens to be the motherboard in my personal gaming build, so I'm well acquainted with the plethora of features it offers for enthusiasts like myself. I'm using a Ryzen 9 7900X with it, and have no complaints about power delivery or performance. That's partly down to the 18+2 VRM stages, which are rated to 110A, so they are more than up to the requirements of any Ryzen 7000 series processor. It's also one of the few boards I've used that can do 6,000MHz when four DDR5 modules are installed, although the latest BIOS update enabled this, so check what version your board came with if you have issues.

This premium AM5 motherboard also has two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for graphics and peripherals, with Asus including a PCIe 5.0 M.2 add-in card in the box. You also get two PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD slots on the motherboard, and another two PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD slots for loads of storage. The back panel has two USB4 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2x2, eight USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, and HDMI output. Power is supplied by two 8-pin CPU connectors, and there's a supplemental 6-pin PCIe connector on the board for better power delivery to the PCIe slots for the most power-hungry graphics cards.

MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi Best Z690 Grab a bargain before it's too late $250 $380 Save $130 The MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi is packed with premium features without the associated premium price tag. You get DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 slots for the latest technologies, and two 8-pin CPU power connectors for overclocking potential. Pros PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for future graphics cards or peripherals

18+1+1 VRM stages for overclocking potential

Four M.2 slots with PCIe 4.0 speeds, one with PCIe 3.0 speeds Cons No PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots $250 at Amazon $250 at Newegg

PCIe 5.0 support first came with Intel's 12th Gen Core processors, and with the Z690 chipset. The MPG Z690 Carbon Wi-Fi is one of the better examples, with DDR5 support, and two PCIe 5.0 x 16 slots. That's partly because 12th Gen had 16 PCIe 5.0 lanes, so most manufacturers opted to split those between the two top x16 slots instead of splitting them off into M.2 slots, and partly due to the lack of PCIe 5.0 M.2 drives on the market at the time. That's changed now, so you can still buy an older motherboard like this and use an add-in card in the second slot to add PCIe 5.0 SSD performance if you wanted to.

This motherboard also has four PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD slots, and a PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD slot, which is enough to not worry about using the six SATA ports that it also comes with. You also get ten USB ports on the back panel, although four of them are USB 2.0. There are still enough fast ports though, with five USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 and one USB-C 3.2 Gen2x2. And you get a 2.5GbE Intel NIC, which is nice to see versus the Realtek ones that cheaper motherboards often have.

Source: ASUS ASUS ProArt Z790 Creator WiFi Best Z790 Creator focused features that anyone can use $443 $470 Save $27 The Asus ProArt Z790 Creator Wi-Fi is a great workstation motherboard, but its feature set makes it good for anyone to use, with 16+1 VRM stages for overclocking, plenty of M.2 SSD slots, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports for versatile connectivity. Pros Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

10GbE networking port

Two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for graphics or storage Cons No onboard PCIe M.2 slots

No RGB $440 at Amazon $443 at Newegg

The Asus ProArt Z790 Creator Wi-Fi isn't just great for artists and other creators, with its DisplayPort pass-through that turns one of the rear USB-C ports into a one-cable solution for the best graphics drawing tablets. I mean, it does that too, but it's a powerful motherboard for anyone to build with who doesn't want the garish gamery aesthetic of RGB everything. You get two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for graphics cards or expansion cards, four PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD slots, and eight SATA ports.

That's plenty of connections for all the storage you could want on a workstation, and you'll be able to transfer data quickly with the 10GbE Marvell AQtion Ethernet port. The rear I/O has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, both of which can be used as graphics outputs by feeding a DisplayPort cable from your discrete graphics card to the DisplayPort input ports on the motherboard. The rear panel also has six USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and an Intel 2.5GbE wired networking port.

The 16+1 VRM stages are fed from an 8-pin and 4-pin CPU power socket, and there's a supplemental 6-pin PCIe power socket to keep the power supply to the PCIe slots stable even under overclocking or sustained data transfer.

Source: MSI MSI MPG Z790I Edge WiFi Best Mini-ITX Small but packed with features $310 $360 Save $50 The MSI MPG Z790I Edge Wi-Fi is a powerful Mini-ITX motherboard for small form factor enthusiasts, capable of using speedy DDR5 memory, up to three onboard M.2 SSDs, and a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for graphics card use. Pros 10+1+1 VRM stages

Two DDR5 slots rated for 8,000MHz modules

Two PCIe 4.0 and one PCIe 3.0 M.2 slots Cons No PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots $330 at Newegg $310 at Amazon

Mini-ITX boards are often constrained in features, but MSI's MPG Z790I Edge Wi-Fi goes a long way to changing that. You get a 10+1+1 stage VRM, perfect for the midrange Core i7's from the 12th, 13th and 14th generations of Intel's LGA1700-compatible CPUs. With only one 8-pin CPU power plug, you won't be powering a thirsty i9 on this motherboard, but you probably wouldn't be anyway, as thermal constraints in small form factor chassis come into play. You do get support for up to 96GB of DDR5-8000 here, which will have a bigger impact on the overall responsiveness of the system without worrying about how to cool it.

You get PCIe 5.0 on the x16 slot, which is great to see, even if graphics cards are still using PCIe 4.0. There is a total of three M.2 SSD slots, two PCIe 4.0 and one PCIe 3.0. While we'd like to have seen a PCIe 5.0 slot here, that would have increased the cost substantially. Three M.2 slots is already more than most small form factor motherboards come with, and you get four SATA ports as well if you don't mind managing the cables in your smaller build.

As for the rest of its connectivity, you get plenty of USB ports. There are four USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 and one USB-C 3.2 Gen2x2 at the back, and two USB-A 2.0, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 and one USB-C 3.2 Gen2x2 from front headers. You also get a 2.5GbE network interface powered by an Intel NIC, which is a nice bonus, and Wi-Fi 6E.

What you need to know about buying a PCIe 5.0 motherboard

The best PCIe 5.0 motherboard for most people is the Asus ROG Strix X670-E Gaming because it has two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and support for three PCIe 5.0 SSDs. It does this at a relatively affordable price and has excellent overclocking support thanks to beefy power stages. If you prefer Intel, I recommend the ASRock Z790 Taichi Lite, which is also excellent, well-priced, and has both an onboard PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot and two PCIe x16 slots. For cost-conscious consumers, the Asus TUF Gaming B650-Plus Wi-Fi is worth looking at, which gives you one PCIe 5.0 M.2 and x16 slot and is our favorite budget AM5 motherboard.