Those that frequently edit videos know that there is a certain standard that a computer must reach to handle what needs to be accomplished. You can't have a computer that has weak graphics and small amounts of memory. You are going to need a powerful PC that can take the videos that you're editing and process them in order to edit them down. These kinds of PCs aren't cheap, so you want to invest in the right one if you're looking for the best computer for creators.

Adobe After Effects is one of the premiere digital visual effects programs on the market. It's ideal for post-production for movies, videos, and animating. It requires a lot from your computer to run it properly though. If you're someone that utilizes After Effects frequently or is going to, for your latest project, you want to have the hardware that makes it run smoothly. Below is a list of the best PCs for After Effects, so you can get your videos just right.

Here are our picks for the best PCs for After Effects

Surface Laptop Studio 2 Editor's choice Top of the line for Microsoft $2021 $2400 Save $379 The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is top of the line for Microsoft, as the 14-core Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics are ideal for video editing. The 14.4-inch touchscreen makes swiping through clips simple and effective. It has a lot of power to work with for After Effects. Pros Tons of memory and storage

Strong Nvidia graphics

User-friendly touchscreen Cons Expensive $2500 at Best Buy $2021 at Amazon

We are big fans of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and that's because it is the most powerful Surface laptop that Microsoft has produced yet. It is great for running After Effects because of the processor, a 13th-Gen Intel i7 processor, which can handle a lot of tasks. This also features an option to choose a GPU from Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or 4060. Either will work well for running After Effects, as they can efficiently handle the editing software.

The 14.4-inch touchscreen has a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning that the video will run smoothly. There are options for getting up to 2TB of storage and 64GB of RAM, so you can customize yours to have After Effects running the way it should. Video editing takes up a lot of memory and storage, so the more you can get the better. But at minimum, you can get 32GB of RAM with 1TB of storage and it will work great. While the price point for the Surface Laptop Studio 2 puts it in the upper echelon of 2-in-1 laptops, it is worth it for a PC that's going to allow you to take your video editing skills on the go.

HP ENVY 34 All-in-One (2022) Best all-in-one Ideal for saving space $1300 $2000 Save $700 The HP ENVY 34 All-in-One desktop provides you with so much for your area. The 5K screen and different 12th Gen Intel processor options allow you to get so much out of your video editing experience. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series GPUs take care of your business. Pros 5K ultra-wide screen

Multiple processor options

Great GPU options Cons Not portable $1300 at HP $2382 at Amazon

If you're looking to edit mostly from home and use After Effects at your desk, the HP ENVY All-in-One 34 is a great choice. You can customize this to your liking, and we recommend choosing at least 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. But you can choose up to 128GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. You'll also have the luxury of choosing between three 12th-Gen Intel processors, all of which will handle your editing well. But the i7 and i9 will work more efficiently than the i5.

This offers Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics, but you should opt for the RTX 3000 series (either 3050 or 3060) because they will make using After Effects easier. The three-sided, micro-edge display will make your videos look stunning and allow you to look at every detail. For those who prefer an all-in-one to free up some space in their work area, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better option.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Best value Smartly priced gaming laptop The Acer Nitro 5 offers tremendous value for a gaming laptop as it has a large 15.6-inch screen and a 12th Gen Intel processor. You can choose the amount of RAM and storage that you want and this is a lightweight computer that lets you edit videos from anywhere. Pros Large screen

Great refresh rate

Good GPU Cons Can't build your own $826 at Amazon $950 at Best Buy

If you aren't looking to spend upwards of $1,5000 on a PC, you can go the route of a gaming laptop that's ready to use right away. The Acer Nitro 5 is one that almost anybody can easily utilize, as the 15.6-inch screen has a 144Hz refresh rate, so the video is smooth to watch. The advantage of using a gaming laptop is that the graphics and refresh rate are top-notch. This offers an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, which we've highlighted in previous entries as a high-end choice.

The 12th-Gen Intel processor is up to the task of using After Effects and you can choose the amount of RAM and storage that you need. This doesn't offer a ton of storage options, but you can add more later. The Full HD screen is sharp, and you can take it anywhere with ease, as it's lightweight.

Dell XPS Desktop Premium pick Customizable for what you need $1710 $2110 Save $400 The Dell XPS Desktop provides video editors so much, thanks to the 13th-Gen Intel processors and awesome GPU selections. This is ideal for video editing because of all the storage it offers, and the video card is has. Pros High-end GPU options

13th-Gen processors

So much storage Cons Pricey for the top options $1710 at Dell

A premium pick in terms of a desktop is the Dell XPS desktop. Dell's XPS lineup is one of the best for creators for either desktops or laptops. The desktop can be customized the way that you want and there is so much storage for your HD video files. You can get up to 4TB dual drive storage and 64GB of RAM. You'll also have your pick of the 13th-Gen Intel processors that are more than capable of tackling all your lengthy editing projects.

The base GPU for this is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, upgraded from previous versions. You can upgrade to the 4090, which has 24GB of GDDR6X RAM, which is made for high-end gaming and video playing. For serious film editing, you'll want the highest options you can find. While that will cost you a decent amount of money, if you're using After Effects for work frequently, it might be worth it to you.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) Terrific graphics Get the most out of your graphics A gaming laptop that offers high-end GPUs, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 features some of the most up-to-date hardware. That translates well to video editing, as there's a ton of storage and a great refresh rate on a sharp-looking display. Pros Top level graphics

Heavy-duty processor

Large screen Cons Storage lacking a bit $1450 at Best Buy $1500 at Amazon $1784 at Newegg

Another choice when it comes to gaming laptops is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16. The ROG Zephyrus line of gaming laptops is known for offering professional esports-level quality. This is no different, and you'll need the best GPU if you want to get the most out of After Effects. You'll get to use a 13th-Gen Intel processor that's up to the task of cutting your video promos. You'll have to pay more to upgrade your storage, as it typically only comes with 512GB. That is the minimum that you'll want to use for After Effects.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU is one of the top options out there and delivers some of the sharpest video you'll see. You'll have an easier time editing video thanks to this premium graphics card. The 16-inch screen is large, giving you so much to look at too.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD) Gaming Laptop Good storage options Store so many videos The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 gaming laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor that's more than up to the task for video editing. With Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics and fast storage and RAM, this is ideal for using Adobe After Effects. Pros AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor

Lots of storage to use

16:10 aspect ratio display Cons Required to pay up for the right CPU for video editing $1050 at Lenovo

People who love Lenovo PCs have long been happy with the Legion Pro lineup. Gamers flock to these because they offer tremendous graphics, killer displays, and a ton of storage. The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 is no exception. This comes with an AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor that can conquer all of your video editing tasks without an issue. You will have to pay up for the Ryzen 7 7000 series, but it is worth it if you're using After Effects frequently.

You can customize your own PC, and choose up to 2TB of storage and 32GB of RAM. These options are ideal for using your PC for video streaming, gaming, and editing. The 16:10 aspect ratio on the WQXGA display is crisp, clean, and great to look at. This is another gaming laptop that many people will love for other reasons than gaming.

ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED (2023) OLED display Beautiful to look at $2375 $2499 Save $124 The Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED will wow you with its display, but what's under the hood matches what you need for After Effects and more. The RTX 4000 series graphics and 13th-Gen Intel Core HX series processor give you some of the best specs you'll see for a laptop for creators. Pros OLED touchscreen

Multiple CPU options

Upgradable memory Cons Very expensive $2375 at Amazon $2500 at Best Buy

If the display is what worries you the most when it comes to video editing, then you should pay up for an OLED screen. The Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 is a top-notch PC for creators and the 16-inch OLED touch display makes using After Effects easy, because you can pinpoint exact details by touching the screen and zooming. This is a 3.2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes 500 nits of brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, meaning it's as sharp as can be.

This is a great laptop for creators and video editors because it's gorgeous to look at and the Nvidia RTX 4000 series GPU offers nearly flawless operation, as it has 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The overall RAM is upgradable, so you can choose the amount that you need as well. There is so much to like about this laptop because of all that it can do for you, when you're video editing or just surfing the web.

Razer Blade 15 (2023) Powerful specs Take care of your tasks $2100 $2500 Save $400 The Razer Blade 15 offers a high-end CPU and GPU, making video editing with After Effects a treat on it. You'll love the QHD display and the amount of storage you have for saving video files. Pros QHD display

Lots of memory and storage

Sleek chassis Cons Not the most portable laptop $2100 at Amazon $2200 at Best Buy

The Razer Blade 15 is a sharp-looking laptop that gamers and video editors alike love. While it may not be the easiest laptop to carry around with you, the 15-inch QHD display offers stunning visuals. It features 13th-Gen Intel Core processor options, so you can pick the one that you want the most. You'll also get to choose the GPU that fits best for you, as it comes with your pick of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series graphics card.

For those using After Effects frequently, you'll see how effective this gaming laptop is for video editing. You can choose up to 2TB of storage and up to 32GB of RAM, meaning you'll have plenty of room for all the video files that you're storing and splicing. You'll love showing off this laptop if you're bringing it out in public, as it is sleek to look at.

What you need to know for the best PCs for After Effects

After Effects is a video editing software that requires a lot of specifications to run most efficiently. First, you're going to want a high-end processor that works quickly. Second, your GPU needs to be top-notch, so it will work with the videos that you're editing and make them easy to cut. Lastly, you're going to want a lot of storage to help keep those files and videos that you're cutting. That's why we love the Surface Laptop Studio 2 so much. It offers all of these, from the 13th-Gen Intel processor to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series GPU to the 2TB of storage available.

If you want a desktop that offers premium specs, the Dell XPS is a terrific choice. It offers up to 4TB of dual drive storage and up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU. For those that don't want to spend as much as these two will cost, using a gaming laptop like the Acer Nitro 5 is a nice way around having to pay up for the proper specs for a video editing PC. It has a large screen and lets you customize the amount of storage that you have. For PCs that you want to run Adobe After Effects on, you're going to need to meet minimum requirements and spend money in order to do so. But it will be worth it once you look at your finished video project.