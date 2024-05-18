Key Takeaways Different PDF editors offer varying levels of features and prices, so choose wisely based on your needs and budget.

Life is full of documents in different file formats that cater to our changing needs. If you want to draft a letter, you'll need Microsoft Word or another program that can create .doc files. And if you’ve got a TED Talks presentation coming up, a .pptx made with PowerPoint will do the job. But if you want to share versions of these documents and look professional too, you will probably want to use a PDF.

PDF, short for Portable Document Format, was originally designed by Adobe as a means to format all manner of documents into a single unified form that could be used and viewed regardless of operating system and available programs. Many modern content creation apps, including Microsoft Office, let users convert their projects to PDFs; but unless you have the right program to work with it, the resulting file is immutable. That is, without a PDF editor, you wouldn't be able to edit PDFs. Of course, not all PDF editing programs are created equal: some are better equipped to handle certain jobs, while others offer more features for less.

While you can use editors to read and edit PDFs on any OS, including macOS and Android, here are some of the best programs designed for Windows use.

10 Adobe Acrobat

Of course, the inventors of the PDF would know how to create the best PDF editor

Close

When it comes to PDFs, most people recommend Adobe Acrobat, and for good reason. The program is robust and streamlined, and its user interface is easy to understand. Not only can Adobe Acrobat convert and sign contracts, the program also lets you edit text and images, build PDFs from scratch via templates, and merge files to form one big PDF. And don't forget the cloud functionality, which lets you access and edit your PDFs from anywhere with a solid internet connection. Recent program updates have even added an AI assistant.

Adobe Acrobat comes in three subscription tiers. The first, Reader, is free, but only lets you view and print PDFs – no editing allowed. In order to alter PDFs, you need Adobe Acrobat Standard for $13 per month. The most feature-rich version, Adobe Acrobat Pro, is available for $20 and includes extras such as the ability to redact information and create web forms. And the new AI assistant is an extra $5 per month, regardless of your plan.

While some PDF editors do certain things better, only Adobe Acrobat offers the complete package.

9 Nitro Pro

An all-in-one business suite

Close

If you run or are part of a business and need PDFs, you are best off using Nitro Pro. This program is easy to use because it mimics the popular design of Microsoft Office. Nitro Pro provides an all-in-one business suite that lets you and other license holders convert any file format into a streamlined PDF that can be pulled up whenever needed. Most importantly, this app features a robust eSign feature that lets you sign documents a multitude of ways and easily send signature requests to other users.

Since Nitro Pro is geared towards businesses, the program comes in numerous tiers. Individuals and teams of up to 20 people can purchase a subscription for $15 a month per user, whereas teams of over 20 can pay a discounted $10 per month per user. The company behind Nitro PDF also offers Nitro PDF Pro, a desktop-based version of the program for a one-time fee of $180, as well as Nitro Pro Business, which adds analytics and integrations to the basic Nitro Pro package for $15 a month. You can also just purchase the eSignature part, known as Nitro Sign Premium, but you’ll need to contact the sales department for that.

Without Nitro Pro, some people might not take your company and its PDFs seriously.

8 Foxit PDF Editor

When you absolutely have to outfox anyone who wants to steal sensitive information from PDFs