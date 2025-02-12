Penpot’s open-source UX/UI software has taken the digital creative industries by storm since its inception in 2015. Penpot has great tools which are better than other UX/UI software like Figma and alternatives, but since the tail end of 2024 and its introduction of plugins, it now competes even better with design and development software services. Plugins improve your user experience through creative tools with integrated third-party apps, whether you’re using plugins in DaVinci Resolve , Krita, or Photoshop. Now you can access community-made plugins for Penpot, too.

8 Plugins List

Organize your Penpot plugins

This plugin seems a little like a chicken-and-egg situation: A plugin to help you install and organize other plugins. It does as it says. Plugins List is a Penpot plugin widget to help make searching for, finding, installing, and using plugins a seamless experience.

It’s just a shame you can’t use the Plugins List plugin to search for it from the beginning. Overall, this plugin takes away some stress and time from searching for Penpot plugins in the typical way, although there is a simple Penpot plugin installation page to follow.

7 Blobbb

Generate colored SVG blobs

Having various design elements in your UX/UI design can add to the user experience (not always positively, though). The Blobbb plugin allows you to generate blobs or various organic shapes to use in your designs. They’re generated as SVG, which is the best format for web or app design and development.

With a simple customization tool, you can use slider bars to increase or decrease the number of nodes in your blob and a second slider to randomize further. Blobs are a commonly used element in web design despite them being very unpersonalized.

6 Tables

Organize data in your designs

If you need to add data to your designs, putting it into tables is usually the best way to display it. Using the Tables plugin supplied by Penpot lets you import CSV files to insert tables of data into your designs. You can also use the plugin to create empty tables, which you can add information to later on.

Similarly to the table features in other tools like Excel or Word, you can customize your table borders, row colors, header colors, and more. Your designs will be neat and organized while still looking good.

5 Orphaned Components Detector

No component gets left behind

In complex designs in Penpot, it can be easy to lose track of elements. Especially those elements you should have deleted but ended up losing them in the hustle and bustle of the rest of the design. This includes copies of your components — which are certainly hard to keep track of.

This plugin helps users quickly locate any orphaned component copies and lets you manage them. This may also include easily deleting them. Simply click to identify any orphaned components, and then once they’re listed, you can move or delete them as required.

4 Mockup Mirror

View your UX/UI mockups live on Android

Designing for apps can be difficult when you’re using only a computer to view the designs. Sure, you can scale down the screen or window to replicate the size of a phone, but it’s a different experience actually seeing your design on its intended handheld device.

Mockup Mirror is a Penpot plugin and Android companion app that lets you mock up your design directly onto your Android so you can view it live. This lets you scroll and tap organically to see how the interactions work in the real world rather than hoping for the best when designing only from a computer.

This plugin requires you to have an Android device and also to download the Companion App from the Google Play Store to interact with the plugin. Unfortunately, the plugin’s app isn’t available for the iPhone.

3 Accessible Design Checklist

Ensure you make accessible designs

Good design is accessible design; this is true across all design levels, whether digital, printed, or non-creative design. Accessibility should be one of the most important aspects of your design workflow, but it can be easily overlooked.

Using the Accessible Design Checklist plugin, you can ensure your UX/UI design meets modern accessibility standards. The checklist shows a private list of which aspects of your design are accessible so far, with empty boxes showing which aspects don’t meet the criteria yet.

Such accessibility metrics in the plugin ensure you use plain language with no complex figures of speech in the content, correctly used headings to help divide content information, alt text on all complex images or charts, obvious visual differences between links and non-interactive text, and many other features.

You might already strive to design and create within these metrics, but having a plugin with an easy-to-check-off list at your fingertips will ensure every design meets your high standards each time.

2 Palette Swapper

Easily switch out color palettes