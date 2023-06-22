The Google Pixel Tablet is geared to be one of the best tablets launched this year. It's a device that many have been anticipating, which comes as no surprise as the last time Google released an Android Tablet was in 2015 when it launched the Pixel C. While there are many incredible features to look forward to, such as the new Tensor G2 chip, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage, the pen support is another reason you are bound to love this device.

Already being touted as an iPad alternative, the Google Pixel having touch support means it'll be a versatile machine perfect for students, creatives, and professionals in the Android ecosystem who would like their tablet to double as a digital notebook. And the good thing about the touch support on the new Pixel Tablet is that it supports USI 2.0, the same touch standard used by many of the best Chromebooks, providing lower latency and improved pressure sensitivity. Below, I have listed some of the best pens you can pair with your Google Pixel Tablet for an incredible writing, drawing, and overall digital notebook experience.

Best pens for the Google Pixel Tablet in 2023