The Google Pixel Tablet is geared to be one of the best tablets launched this year. It's a device that many have been anticipating, which comes as no surprise as the last time Google released an Android Tablet was in 2015 when it launched the Pixel C. While there are many incredible features to look forward to, such as the new Tensor G2 chip, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage, the pen support is another reason you are bound to love this device.
Already being touted as an iPad alternative, the Google Pixel having touch support means it'll be a versatile machine perfect for students, creatives, and professionals in the Android ecosystem who would like their tablet to double as a digital notebook. And the good thing about the touch support on the new Pixel Tablet is that it supports USI 2.0, the same touch standard used by many of the best Chromebooks, providing lower latency and improved pressure sensitivity. Below, I have listed some of the best pens you can pair with your Google Pixel Tablet for an incredible writing, drawing, and overall digital notebook experience.
-
Best pens for the Google Pixel Tablet in 2023
-
Penoval USI 2.0 Stylus PenEditor's choice
The Penoval Stylus Pen is one of the few pens on the market that supports USI 2.0. Its excellent precision and low latency make it the ideal accessory for creatives, students, and professionals. And since it comes with up to 90 hours of battery life, you can express yourself for as long as you like.
-
Zagg Pro StylusPremium pick
If you want to get more productive on your Google Pixel Tablet, the ZAGG Pro Stylus is an accessory you need. It has incredible palm rejection technology, allowing you to take notes and be creative as freely as possible without worrying about how you rest your palm on your device.
-
BoxWave Stylus PenBest value
The BoxWave stylus pen features an elegant design, a soft tip, and a thick cone that allows you to work as smoothly as possible. It's light, requires no pairing, and comes with a battery that can last up to 12 hours.
-
Adonit Dash 4 Stylus PenPrecise and clear
The Adonit Dash 4 pen is a versatile pen that's comfortable and easy to use. It's precise, compatible with multiple devices, and works at the tap of a button. You're bound to fall in love with its clear strokes.
-
Letech+ Stylus PenResponsive and comfortable
This pen is a stylus with incredible pressure sensing, making your strokes thicker or lighter depending on the pressure you apply. It uses an AAAA battery that is rated to last up to six months if you use the pen for two hours a day.
-
Metapen G1 Stylus PenOffers a natural feel
Whether you're writing, drawing, painting, or marking up documents, the Metapen G1 Stylus pen will provide a smooth, natural feel similar to a regular pen. It causes no fatigue on the wrist, and its responsiveness is almost instant.
-
vitalASC Stylus PenLong-lasting with extra tips
If you want to draw, take notes, and write as much as you'd like on your tablet, then the rechargeable vitalASC stylus pen is an option you should consider. It comes with four extra tips, and the battery can last up to 120 hours on a single charge. This pen is also comfortable in hand, so your writing experience will surely be excellent.
-
Andana Stylus PenBest plug-and-play
The Andana Stylus Pen is worth looking at for on-the-go note-taking and creativity. It's relatively cheap, responsive, sensitive, and has a good battery life. The build quality is also great, and the grip is quite comfortable, so you'll likely have fun using it.
Best pens for the Google Pixel Tablet in 2023: Choosing the right one
There still aren't many USI 2.0 pens on the market, but thankfully, the Google Pixel Tablet works with USI 1.0, which is the standard most pens on the market support. With that said, the Penoval Stylus Pen would be my ultimate choice since it's well-built, supports USI 2.0 out of the box, and has good battery life. It's also equipped with quick charging, and its palm rejection technology is highly efficient, as you won't experience stray marks while using the pen.
The ZAGG Pro Stylus and BoxWave Stylus Pen are also some of my favorites because they are well-built and feel natural in hand. This list will keep evolving since many USI 2.0 pens will be on the market once the Pixel Tablet becomes widely available, so make sure to check back regularly. In the meantime, you can check out some of the best Android tablets you can pair the aforementioned pens with.
