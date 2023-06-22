Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The Google Pixel Tablet is geared to be one of the best tablets launched this year. It's a device that many have been anticipating, which comes as no surprise as the last time Google released an Android Tablet was in 2015 when it launched the Pixel C. While there are many incredible features to look forward to, such as the new Tensor G2 chip, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage, the pen support is another reason you are bound to love this device.

Already being touted as an iPad alternative, the Google Pixel having touch support means it'll be a versatile machine perfect for students, creatives, and professionals in the Android ecosystem who would like their tablet to double as a digital notebook. And the good thing about the touch support on the new Pixel Tablet is that it supports USI 2.0, the same touch standard used by many of the best Chromebooks, providing lower latency and improved pressure sensitivity. Below, I have listed some of the best pens you can pair with your Google Pixel Tablet for an incredible writing, drawing, and overall digital notebook experience.

Best pens for the Google Pixel Tablet in 2023

  • image of the penoval stylus pen
    Penoval USI 2.0 Stylus Pen
    Editor's choice

    The Penoval Stylus Pen is one of the few pens on the market that supports USI 2.0. Its excellent precision and low latency make it the ideal accessory for creatives, students, and professionals. And since it comes with up to 90 hours of battery life, you can express yourself for as long as you like.

    See at Amazon
  • A render of the Zagg Pro stylus for Apple iPad Air 5.
    Zagg Pro Stylus
    Premium pick

    If you want to get more productive on your Google Pixel Tablet, the ZAGG Pro Stylus is an accessory you need. It has incredible palm rejection technology, allowing you to take notes and be creative as freely as possible without worrying about how you rest your palm on your device.

    $50 at Amazon
  • image of the BoxWave-stylus pen
    BoxWave Stylus Pen
    Best value

    The BoxWave stylus pen features an elegant design, a soft tip, and a thick cone that allows you to work as smoothly as possible. It's light, requires no pairing, and comes with a battery that can last up to 12 hours.

    $31 at Amazon
  • image of the Adonit Dash 4 stylus pen
    Adonit Dash 4 Stylus Pen
    Precise and clear

    The Adonit Dash 4 pen is a versatile pen that's comfortable and easy to use. It's precise, compatible with multiple devices, and works at the tap of a button. You're bound to fall in love with its clear strokes.

    $60 at Amazon
  • image of the letech+ stylus pen
    Letech+ Stylus Pen
    Responsive and comfortable

    This pen is a stylus with incredible pressure sensing, making your strokes thicker or lighter depending on the pressure you apply. It uses an AAAA battery that is rated to last up to six months if you use the pen for two hours a day.

    $36 at Amazon
  • image of the metapen G1 stylus pen
    Metapen G1 Stylus Pen
    Offers a natural feel

    Whether you're writing, drawing, painting, or marking up documents, the Metapen G1 Stylus pen will provide a smooth, natural feel similar to a regular pen. It causes no fatigue on the wrist, and its responsiveness is almost instant.

    $49 at Amazon
  • image of the vitalASC stylus pen
    vitalASC Stylus Pen
    Long-lasting with extra tips

    If you want to draw, take notes, and write as much as you'd like on your tablet, then the rechargeable vitalASC stylus pen is an option you should consider. It comes with four extra tips, and the battery can last up to 120 hours on a single charge. This pen is also comfortable in hand, so your writing experience will surely be excellent.

    $39 at Amazon
  • image of the andana stylus pen
    Andana Stylus Pen
    Best plug-and-play

    The Andana Stylus Pen is worth looking at for on-the-go note-taking and creativity. It's relatively cheap, responsive, sensitive, and has a good battery life. The build quality is also great, and the grip is quite comfortable, so you'll likely have fun using it.

    $35 at Amazon

Best pens for the Google Pixel Tablet in 2023: Choosing the right one

There still aren't many USI 2.0 pens on the market, but thankfully, the Google Pixel Tablet works with USI 1.0, which is the standard most pens on the market support. With that said, the Penoval Stylus Pen would be my ultimate choice since it's well-built, supports USI 2.0 out of the box, and has good battery life. It's also equipped with quick charging, and its palm rejection technology is highly efficient, as you won't experience stray marks while using the pen.

The ZAGG Pro Stylus and BoxWave Stylus Pen are also some of my favorites because they are well-built and feel natural in hand. This list will keep evolving since many USI 2.0 pens will be on the market once the Pixel Tablet becomes widely available, so make sure to check back regularly. In the meantime, you can check out some of the best Android tablets you can pair the aforementioned pens with.

image of the penoval stylus pen
Penoval USI 2.0 Stylus Pen
Editor's Choice

The Penoval Stylus Pen is one of the few pens on the market that supports USI 2.0. Its excellent precision and low latency make it the ideal accessory for creatives, students, and professionals. And since it comes with up to 90 hours of battery life, you can express yourself for as long as you like.

See at Amazon