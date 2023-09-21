One of the things that makes the HP Spectre Fold a great Windows tablet is the fact that it supports pen input. You can use a pen on the large 17-inch OLED screen and draw, take notes, and so much more. The HP Spectre Fold actually includes an HP MPP 2.0 Tilt pen that you can prop to the side of the device to recharge. But if you're fearing that you might lose it, or need something as an alternate, there are plenty of other options available, all of which use the Microsoft Pen Protocol. We have collected eight of our favorites for you right here.

Want a silver-colored pen to contrast with your HP Spectre Fold? Then that's what the Andana MPP Stylus Pen can do for you. It's quite similar in shape to HP's own MPP 2.0 Tilt pen, but it is cheaper and retains features like the magnetic connection. It even has an eraser.

If you need a pen for your HP Spectre Fold that has an eraser, then look no further than the Renaisser Raphael 530. This pen has a long battery life of up to 100 hours, mainly because it lacks Bluetooth connectivity. It also has a smart power feature that'll power off the pen when you're not using it.

Another budget-friendly pen, the Uogic Pen for Microsoft Surface is one of the sleeker options you can find for the HP Spectre Fold. While it only offers 1,024 levels of pressure sensitivity, it's a great basic pen for basic notetaking.

If you have any other Windows tablets around your house, you'll love the Dell Premium Active Pen. This pen supports both the MPP and AES protocols, meaning it can be used on multiple devices. The pen is also premium since it's made of aluminum. It even has a spot for a lanyard so it won't get lost.

Artists who plan to use the HP Spectre Fold will prefer the Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus. This pen, unlike the original, comes with multiple pen tips. You can choose firm, soft, and blue pen nibs, for more accurate drawing.

The Renaisser Raphael 520BT is a budget pen for the HP Spectre Fold. It's similar to the other picks on our list but has a smaller price. It will magnetically attach to the side of your device, and to charge it, you can use the magnetic charging cap.

While this pen is usually for use on Surface devices, it's one of the more premium options you can find. The pen comes in multiple colors, and since it uses MPP, it works fine with your HP Spectre Fold. It also has a clip, and sports Bluetooth connectivity and side buttons.

The HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen is the official pen for the HP Spectre Fold. It offers the smoothest writing experience possible, and pinpoint accuracy that needs only 9g of pressure. It recharges via USB-C.

Best pens for HP Spectre Fold: Recap

These are eight of the best pens for the HP Spectre Fold. There are a lot of options you can choose from, but there are three that top our list. None beats the original, the HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen, which has the smoothest possible writing experience, and the option to recharge via USB-C. If you want something else, nothing is wrong with a Surface Pen, either, since it uses its own batteries, comes in multiple colors, and you won't have to worry about recharging. Finally, if you're on a budget, you'll love the Renaisser Raphael 520BT, which is under $50, and sports great features, like a magnetic cap that can be used to recharge the pen.

We hope you found the pen that suits your needs. Keep in mind, these great pens also work on other great HP laptops that support MPP, too. So, don't feel limited to just the HP Spectre Fold.