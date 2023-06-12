Lenovo’s Yoga 7i is, without a doubt, one of the best Windows convertibles you can get in 2023, and it’s one of the largest options if you choose to go for the 16-inch version. Either way, it will deliver great performance, an attractive design, and all the ports you need to connect whatever you want. This laptop is already a great option for those looking for a versatile device that will help with productivity, as its convertible form factor makes it turn into a tablet whenever you need it. Still, there are other ways to make your new laptop even more productive, which start by adding a stylus to your setup.

A new stylus will make your Lenovo Yoga 7i even better for those interested in taking quick notes, marking up documents, and drawing, and for those interested in keeping their screens clean and smudge-free, as using your fingers may not be the most sanitary option. At the same time, a pen will also increase your typing accuracy and help digital artists express their creativity better.

There are many options to choose from, but we have made a nice selection that will help you pick the right pen for your Lenovo Yoga 7i, so dive in and see if you can find the best option for your needs.

Best pens for Lenovo Yoga 7i

Lenovo Active Pen 2 Editor's Choice If you enjoy the convenience of pen shortcuts, the Lenovo Active Pen 2 is a cheaper pen that has 4,096 levels of pressure, and it comes with Bluetooth support to enable those shortcuts, all for a pretty low price compared to other Bluetooth pens. Pros Wonderful pressure sensitivity

Comfortable size

Three customizable buttons Cons Battery installation can be tricky $58 at Amazon

The Lenovo Active Pen 2 is the best option for your Yoga 7i, as it will provide additional ways to interact with your new laptop. This stylus will make your laptop a better productivity tool as it will help you create or edit your documents, and it will also help you work faster thanks to its customizable buttons, which can be configured via Windows’ Pen Protocol or Pen App to launch your favorite shortcut functions. However, one of the best features of this pen is that it comes with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity with solid and responsive tip technology that will make writing, sketching, and more feel like if it were on paper.

The Active Pen 2 also comes with a USB pen holder for storage, and three replacement tips, in case accidents, happen. The only real issue I can find with this pen is that it’s a bit heavier than regular pens, as it weights 1.92 ounces, which is more than double the weight of my Pentel GraphGear 1000 Mechanical Pencil, but once you get used to the extra weight, you will see that it feels perfect for your laptop.

Lenovo Digital Pen 2 Runner up The Lenovo Digital Pen 2 is a capable pen for Windows Ink, offering 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and up to 1000 hours of use on one AAAA battery. Pros Long battery life

Wonderful pressure sensitivity

Very affordable option Cons Tip may not be the best for drawing $30 at Amazon

Some believe that the Lenovo Digital Pen 2 may be a better option because it arrives with a more budget-friendly price tag and some of the same features you’d find on the Active Pen 2, including the 4,096 levels of pressure that will also create a natural feel while writing, highlighting notes, or sketching. However, this option only comes with two customizable buttons, which might be a deal breaker for somebody who needs more shortcut functions.

The Lenovo Digital Pen 2 also excels in battery life, which is great for those who want to stay productive for longer without having to change batteries, and it features a natural feel Elastometer Pen Tip that aims to deliver a natural feel when taking notes and sketching, but it may not be the best sensation for those looking for a stylus that glides on the surface of their display.

LAZARITE M Pen High-level Pressure Sensitivity This is another third-party pen for the HP Envy x360 that sports Active Pen technology. It also has palm rejection and tilt support just like the original pen. However, it requires batteries. Pros Long-lasting battery life

No setup is required Cons May present connectivity issues $52 at Amazon

Moving on to third-party options, we find that the LAZARITE M Pen is another great alternative that includes some of the features that you’d get with Lenovo’s offerings. For instance, you get the same 4,096 pressure sensitivity, but you can also add palm rejection and tilt support and two color variants to choose from. Indeed, it’s not one of the most affordable alternatives, but it won’t burn a hole in your pocket, and if you’re lucky, you will see it getting some interesting discounts every now and then.

This is an excellent option for artists, as they won’t have to buy gloves to draw on their screen, as Palm Rejection takes care of that, and the best part is that you get up to 1,000 hours of battery life, so you can use the LAZARITE M Pen for hundreds of days without having to worry about replacing your battery. Another thing that’s super convenient of this stylus will work straight out of the box, as this active pen will work automatically when you touch the screen on your laptop. In other words, you won’t have to spend time pairing this pen to your device, which also means you also get to skip app installations and even turn the pen on or off. Just make sure you have the latest software installed on your laptop, or the experience can become annoying.

Wacom Bamboo Ink (2nd Gen) Wacom stylus for Yoga 7i The Wacom Bamboo Ink is a very cool pen in that it supports both the Microsoft Pen Protocol and Wacom AES, meaning it will work on the Surface Go 3, but also a lot of devices from other brands. It has 4.096 levels of pressure, too, so you get a fantastic experience for a very reasonable price. Pros Excellent ergonomics

Supports both Wacom Active ES and Microsoft Pen Protocol Cons No magnet to keep it attached to your devices

No tilt support $40 at Amazon

Another great option comes from Wacom, as the Bamboo Ink Smart Stylus is another budget-friendly alternative that comes with excellent features and a very comfortable feel in hand, and it is rather versatile, as it supports both Wacom AES and the Microsoft Pen Protocol, meaning it will work with almost any device that supports Windows Ink.

Wacom’s Bamboo Ink Smart Stylus is a lightweight option that features a sensitive fine tip that will also respond to the same pressure levels found in more expensive alternatives. And its aluminum build with a triangular design makes it perfect for everyday use, as it won’t break easily. It is also powered by AAAA batteries, and it will work with most Windows 10 devices. Just remember to keep it in a safe place, as it doesn’t feature a magnet that will help it attach to your devices.

Tesha Active Pen For most Lenovo laptops If you do want something a bit cheaper, the Tesha Active Pen is a solid budget-conscious that cuts back on features like tilt support and it has 2,046 levels of pressure. However, it costs far less than the other options. Pros Very affordable

Great battery life

More for your money Cons Tips tend to wear out quickly

May get uncomfortable to hold $30 at Amazon

Tesha’s Active Capacity Pen is compatible with an extensive list of Lenovo laptops, and it’s one of the most affordable options available, as it comes in at just $30 at the time of this publication. It is also one of the lightest options, weighing in at 0.4 ounces. It is also powered by one AAAA battery, meaning that you will also get tons of hours of doodling and writing down notes. It’s not as high-end as other options on the list, but it still manages to make the list thanks to its 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity, and you also get to enjoy Palm Rejection, which is useful when you don’t want to wear a pair of gloves.

This stylus is one of the best options for those on a tight budget, as they will also be able to use it with other Lenovo laptops. And it will also be a great backup pen if you choose to get a higher-end alternative down the line. This pen stands out for delivering good pressure sensitivity and Palm Rejection at a very affordable price. It may be a bit slippery for some, but you can easily fix that with a pencil grip, which will also give you better control while writing or drawing.

Lenovo Precision Pen 2 Superior stylus Lenovo's Precision Pen 2 arrives with the best features in a stylus, starting with 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels, tilt support, a long-lasting battery, and more. Pros One of Lenovo?s best pens

Great precision sensitivity and tilt support

Simple and elegant design Cons A bit pricey

No color options $110 at Amazon

We jump back to Lenovo to present one of the company’s best and higher-end options to use with your new Lenovo Yoga 7i, as the Lenovo Precision Pen Precision is one of the most expensive options on this list. However, the $100+ price tag also comes with outstanding features, including an elegant minimalistic design and a long-lasting battery that will keep you going for up to 400 days. You also get excellent pressure sensitivity with 4,096 levels, making writing and sketching a breeze.

The Lenovo Precision Pen Precision also includes three configurable shortcut buttons to enhance productivity, and you also get to enjoy tilt support for a better, more lifelike drawing experience that will make a difference when you’re trying to apply shading to your drawings.

Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus For artists The Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus is a premium pen that supports both the Microsoft Pen Protocol and AES input, meaning you can use it with more devices. Pros Triangular shape and pencil-like feel

Natural tilt support and light touch responsiveness

Charges with USB-C connector Cons Not the most affordable option

Connectivity issues can cause wavy lines $80 at Amazon

The Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus is perfect for Windows Ink-enabled 2-in-1 devices and any other product that supports Wacom Active Electrostatic technology (AES). However, this outstanding pen made its way into this list because it seems to be the perfect tool for artists, as it comes with a range of sophisticated and intuitive features designed to take your creativity to new heights. It will deliver a pencil-like feel and authentic handwriting experience, but the best part is that this pen works perfectly with Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketchbook, ArtRage, Flame Painter, Rebelle, Adobe Dimension, and other similar apps without problems.

Wacom’s Bamboo Ink Plus is also great because it is accurate, stays connected, and feels solid in hand. You also get long-lasting battery life, and the best part is that you don’t have to be buying AAAA batteries since you can charge your pen with a USB-C connector. It also comes with several extra stylus tips, and installation is a breeze, so you can start taking notes, sketching, or drawing without worrying about other complications. Last but not least, it also includes up to 4,096 pressure levels, natural tilt support, light touch responsiveness, and more.

Dell Premier Rechargeable Active Pen Dells option with Tile built-in The Dell premier Rechargeable Active Pen is a very premium stylus that comes with Wacom AES support, in addition to having Bluetooth support. It even comes with Tile support, so you can find your pen in case you lose it. The pen itself supports 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt, so it's a premium experience all around. Pros Great pressure sensitivity

Built-in Tile locator is genius

Rechargeable battery Cons No color options

Not very flashy $80 at Amazon

Dell is another big name in the tech industry because its products are some of the bests you can get. Indeed, they’re not necessarily affordable, but they’re worth every penny. The last product to make its way to this selection is the Dell Premier Rechargeable Active Pen, which will deliver great functionality and features without breaking the bank. It normally sells for $88, but you will be able to get one for less if you’re lucky, as it is regularly on sale, and the best part is that this pen will also save you money since you won’t have to be buying batteries to keep your pen going.

The Dell Premier Rechargeable Active Pen comes with three customizable buttons that offer quick access to your preferred shortcuts and a long-lasting battery that will get you up to 40 days on a single charge. You also get to enjoy 4,096 levels of pressure, and one of my favorite features of this pen comes with its built-in Tile locator that will help you find your pen ASAP if you should ever misplace it.

Best pens for Lenovo Yoga 7i: Final Thoughts

A new stylus will definitely make your Lenovo Yoga 7i a better productivity tool, and now you have more than enough great options to choose from. We believe that Lenovo’s Active Pen 2 is an excellent choice for anyone who wants the best bang for the buck, as you get 4,096 levels of pressure and other features that will make it great for taking notes and the occasional sketch. However, if you’re really into art, Wacom’s Bamboo Ink Plus may be the best option you can get.

Finally, suppose you’re looking for a more budget-friendly alternative that will work with multiple protocols. In that case, we suggest you go for the LAZARITE M Pen, as you will be able to use it with almost any Windows laptop that supports Windows Ink. Remember that you can also check out our full review of the Lenovo Yoga 7i if you’re still now sure about getting one. You can also check out our selection of the best laptops you can get in 2023 or check out everything Lenovo offers before deciding which is the best laptop for you.