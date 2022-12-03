Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The HP Envy x360 (2022) comes with a pen in the box. It is one of the things that makes this under $1,000 device quite unique, as not all the best HP laptops with a touch screen give you a pen as part of the price. The included pen uses Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP) 2.0 technology, for an immersive drawing and inking experience.

But are you looking for alternatives? Maybe you lost the original pen that came with your device and need a replacement? Or do you just prefer a comfier pen that fits better in your hands? We collected six of the best we can find for you below.

  • The HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen is a sleek pen that supports the Surface Pro X, with 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt support. It uses a rechargeable battery and has an LED ring light that indicates when battery is low, so you don't have to worry about missing a beat.
    HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen
    HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen

    This is the official pen for the HP Envy x360 (2022.) It is the same one that came in the box so it is an ideal replacement if you misplaced the original. It's a pricey pen though, coming in at $70, but it is rechargeable so you don't have to worry about batteries.

    Adana MPP Stylus Pen

    If you lost the original pen that came with your HP Envy x360 (2022) this is a great third-party alternative. It supports all the same features as the original and looks almost exactly the same.

    HP MPP 1.51 Pen

    The HP HPP 1.51 Pen is an older MPP pen from HP. It is an active stylus, just like the newer one included in the box, so it works fine with your HP Envy x360. It also is shaped more like a traditional pen, which some might prefer.

  • If you want more functionality, the HP Tilt Pen supports tilt to help with shading in drawing apps and it has 4,096 levels of pressure. Plus, with Bluetooth support, you can use it as a presenter control or to quickly launch apps.
    HP Tilt Pen
    HP Tilt Pen

    This is another older pen for the 2020 HP Envy x360. It still works fine with the newer model, however, since both systems support MPP technology, and both pens are active styli.

    MSI 10 14 Stylus Pen

    Even though this pen is made by MSI, it still works with the HP Envy x360 (2022) since both support MPP pen protocol. It is similarly shaped and has the same design.

    LAZARITE M Pen

    Though you might not have heard of the brand name, this is another third-party pen for the HP Envy x360 (2022.) It sports Active Pen technology, and palm rejection and tilt support just like the original pen. However, it requires batteries.

In looking at these pens, we really suggest you buy an official one from HP. The HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen is the best pen to buy since it is the one that HP suggests using. Nothing is wrong with the older HP MPP 1.51 Pen, or the HP TIlt Pen, though. And if you want a third-party alternative, check out either the MSI Stylus Pen or even the Lazarite M Pen. There's a pen for everyone's needs!

If you don't already own the HP Envy x360 (2022) you also can buy one with the link below. Or, check out our guide to the best laptops. A lot of these pens will work on those systems, too.

    HP Envy x360 13 (2022)

    The 2022 HP Envy x360 is a portability-focused convertible with Intel 9W processors and a large battery, plus a 16:10 display that makes it great for getting work done. it's a great laptop for almost anyone.

    HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (Intel)

    One of the 2022 versions of the HP Envy x360 comes in a 15.6-inch size with options for Intel P-series and U-series processors. There's also an option to add Nvidia RTX 20-series mobile GPU.

    HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (AMD)

    This version of the 2022 HP Envy x360 comes with options for an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU. This 15.6-inch model also comes in a Nightfall Black color.

