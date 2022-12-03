Take your experience with the HP Envy x360 (2022) to the next level and draw on the screen or take notes in class or at work with these six pens.

The HP Envy x360 (2022) comes with a pen in the box. It is one of the things that makes this under $1,000 device quite unique, as not all the best HP laptops with a touch screen give you a pen as part of the price. The included pen uses Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP) 2.0 technology, for an immersive drawing and inking experience.

But are you looking for alternatives? Maybe you lost the original pen that came with your device and need a replacement? Or do you just prefer a comfier pen that fits better in your hands? We collected six of the best we can find for you below.

HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen This is the official pen for the HP Envy x360 (2022.) It is the same one that came in the box so it is an ideal replacement if you misplaced the original. It's a pricey pen though, coming in at $70, but it is rechargeable so you don't have to worry about batteries. See at Amazon

Adana MPP Stylus Pen If you lost the original pen that came with your HP Envy x360 (2022) this is a great third-party alternative. It supports all the same features as the original and looks almost exactly the same. See at Amazon

HP MPP 1.51 Pen The HP HPP 1.51 Pen is an older MPP pen from HP. It is an active stylus, just like the newer one included in the box, so it works fine with your HP Envy x360. It also is shaped more like a traditional pen, which some might prefer. See at Amazon

HP Tilt Pen HP Tilt Pen This is another older pen for the 2020 HP Envy x360. It still works fine with the newer model, however, since both systems support MPP technology, and both pens are active styli. See at HP

MSI 10 14 Stylus Pen Even though this pen is made by MSI, it still works with the HP Envy x360 (2022) since both support MPP pen protocol. It is similarly shaped and has the same design. See at Amazon

LAZARITE M Pen Though you might not have heard of the brand name, this is another third-party pen for the HP Envy x360 (2022.) It sports Active Pen technology, and palm rejection and tilt support just like the original pen. However, it requires batteries. See at Amazon

In looking at these pens, we really suggest you buy an official one from HP. The HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen is the best pen to buy since it is the one that HP suggests using. Nothing is wrong with the older HP MPP 1.51 Pen, or the HP TIlt Pen, though. And if you want a third-party alternative, check out either the MSI Stylus Pen or even the Lazarite M Pen. There's a pen for everyone's needs!

If you don't already own the HP Envy x360 (2022) you also can buy one with the link below. Or, check out our guide to the best laptops. A lot of these pens will work on those systems, too.