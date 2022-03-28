The best pens for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 in 2022
The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is looking to be one of the best business laptops of 2022. Between the powerful processors, the new 3:2 display, and a much better webcam, this is a big step up from its predecessor in more ways than one. And while it’s no longer a convertible, some models of the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 – specifically the OLED display configuration – does have support for Windows Ink pens.
Specifically, the HP Elite Dragofnfly G3 should support Wacom AES 2.0 pens, just like its predecessors and HP’s other premium business laptops. It’s important to keep compatibility in mind, because Wacom AES and the Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP) are different, and not every pen works with both standards. As such, we’ve rounded some of the best Wacom AES 2.0 pens you can use with the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, as well as its predecessors. Let’s get right into it.
-
The Wacom Bamboo Ink is one of the very best pens you can buy for Windows Ink support since it works with both AES and MPP technologies. It supports 4,096 levels of pressure and uses a replaceable AAAA battery.
-
Coming from HP competitor Lenovo, this active pen is still a great choice. It supports the Wacom AES protocol and it comes with 4,096 levels of pressure, and it has two side buttons for extra features. It's powered by one AAAA battery that should last a few months.
-
The Lazarite M Pen is one of the ebst value propositions on this list. It supports both Wacom AES and MPP, it has 4,096 levels of pressure, and it even supports tilt. All of this is powered by an AAAA battery, which should last you a long time before you have to replace it.
-
If you want a more affordable option, this Dell active pen comes with Wacom AES support, and it still has the high-end features you'd expect, like 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt support (but no Bluetooth connectivity). It's a great pen for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, and it's powered by an AAAA battery.
-
Another premium offering, the Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus comes with support for both Wacom AES and MPP, plus it supports Bluetooth for quick app shortcuts. It has 4,096 levels of pressure and it supports tilt for more advanced drawing features. It also uses a rechargeable battery via USB Type-C.
-
If you want the most complete pen experience, this Dell pen may be for you. Supporting both Wacom AES and MPP, 4,096 levels of pressure, and tilt, it's the full package. Plus, it supports Bluetooth, so you can use the top button as a quick shortcut to an app of your choice.
-
Looking for something even more affordable? This TESHA pen isn't as fully-features, but it does support the Wacom AES protocol and 2,048 levels of pressure so you can use it for Windows Ink support, and it has palm rejection. It's powered by an AAAA battery.
-
Unlike most other pens on this list, this Digiroot stylus isn't active. Instead, it just acts like your finger, but it gives you a much finer tip so it's easier to draw or take notes. It will also work on any phone or other devices with a capacitive touchscreen.
-
Do you want something extremely cheap and not have to worry about losing your pen? This capacitive (not active) stylus comes in a 10-pack for a very low price, so even if you lose one, you can just use another. It works similarly to using your finger.
And that’s it for the best pens you can get for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3. Some of these are definitely more capable than others, and if you’re looking for the ultimate pen, we’d recommend either the Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus or the Dell Premium Active Pen. However, there are more affordable options that are still great. We wouldn’t necessarily recommend going with a capacitive stylus, but the option is there if you don’t need any of the advanced features of an active pen.
If you want to buy the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, we’ll have a purchase link below as soon as it’s available. In the meantime, you can check out the best HP laptops you can buy right now. Many of them will also support these pens, but you can always see our list of the best Windows Ink pens overall for more information on that. We cover the two major pen protocols there.