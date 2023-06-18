When looking for a new laptop or a great Windows convertible, the HP Spectre and HP Envy x360 lineups are where you'd want to look first. These great HP laptops have really great touch screens with slim bezels and even top-quality webcams for video conferencing. What's also great about these devices, though, is the support for pens. As convertibles, you can flip these devices around as a tablet and hold them in your hands for note-taking during meetings, and even put the devices into a tent mode, too for a more comfortable at-desk writing experience.

HP Spectre and HP Envy devices use active pens that leverage the Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP) technology. These types of pens used to be called N-Trig pens, but you'll now find plenty of first-party and alternative MPP pens. Some pens will also support both the MPP protocol and the AES protocol, which is developed by Wacom and used on other laptops like Lenovo's Yoga line.

Either way, if you've lost the original pen that came with your HP Spectre or HP Envy and need a replacement, or just want to keep a spare around, here are some of your options.