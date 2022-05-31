These are the best pens for the HP Spectre x360 (2022)

HP’s Spectre lineup has long been home to some of the most iconic and best laptops on the market. With this year’s refresh, the company introduced a new design language, new processors, and other upgrades, but one thing remained the same – they’re some of the best laptops on the market, especially if you want a convertible. Being a convertible also means they come with a pen for note-taking and doodling, but what if you happen to lose yours? We’re here to help, and we’ve rounded up some of the best pens you can buy for the HP Spectre x360 (2022).

When it comes to Windows laptops, there are two primary types of active pens you can buy – the ones based on the Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP), formerly N-Trig technology, and the ones based on Wacom’s AES protocol (others yet use Wacom EMR). HP uses MPP, so you’ll want to buy pens that support that protocol. There are also some pens that support both protocols, which may come in handy if you want a pen you can use with different devices. With that out of the way, let’s take a look at some of the best options you can buy today.

HP Rechargeable MPP Tilt Pen Official replacement This is the same pen that comes with the HP Spectre x360. It supports tilt functionality and works with just 9 grams of pressure, plus it includes two exchangeable tips. The two side buttons give you additional controls depending on the app you're using, and there's even a battery indicator that lets you know when you need to charge the pen.

HP Pen With replaceable batteries If you prefer a replaceable battery to a rechargeable one, this other HP Pen is also a great option, using a AAAA battery that can last up to 18 months. It still has two side buttons to use an eraser or perform different actions, but there's no tilt support. It comes with a clip so you can attach it to a bag or pocket.

Surface Pen Fun colors and Bluetooth The classic Surface Pen is one of the best pen experiences you can get, with 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt support, plus interchangeable tips (though they're not included). Most importantly, it has Bluetooth, so you can use it as a shortcut to open apps like OneNote. Plus, it comes in a clean design and some fun colors.

Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus The best pen Wacom may develop the AES protocol, but the Bamboo Ink Plus is an awesome pen that supports both AES and MPP. It has 4,096 levels of pressure, tilt support, and it even pairs via Bluetooth so you can quickly launch apps. It even includes three exchangeable tips.

Renaisser Raphael 520BT Bluetooth on the cheap Pens with Bluetooth support tend to be expensive, but this one is reasonably priced. Plus, it's still powerful, with 4,096 levels of pressure, tilt support, and side buttons for extra actions. It also has a solid metal build and even comes with a rechargeable battery.

Uogic Note Pro Stylus Extra cheap For those on a tight budget, the Uogic Note Pro Stylus is a very affordable pen for the HP Spectre x360, but it's still very capable. It has 4,096 levels of pressure, tilt support, and it comes with four replaceable nibs and a battery. It doesn't have Bluetooth, though.

Lazarite M Pen Dual protocols for cheap Wacom isn't the only one making pens that support both AES and MPP. This is a much cheaper alternative, but it still supports 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt, though there's no Bluetooth in this one. It also uses a replaceable battery that lasts up to 1000 hours.

VitalASC Digital Pen Cheap and rechargeable Another budget-focused option (and the cheapest active pen here), this pen still comes with 4,096 levels of pressure plus tilt support for more natural drawing. It uses a rechargeable battery and it comes with a few exchangeable nibs so it can last you a long time.

Digiroot Stylus Pen The bare minimum We've mostly focused on active pens because they offer the best experience, but if you just want something that replaces your finger, this pen does that. It has no fancy features, but it works with basically any touch screen and doesn't need to be charged at all.

And those are the pens we recommend for the HP Spectre x360 if you happened to lose yours. In some ways, the official HP pen might be the best option, since it’s designed to work with the magnetic attachment and all. However, we have to say the Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus is one of the very best pens on the market, combining all the features you could want in a single package. It’s a little pricy, but it’s the same MSRP as the Surface Pen with the benefit of also supporting Wacom AES.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the HP Spectre x360 2022 models below. Both of them are convertibles (as the name suggests) and support pens, so whatever you buy here will work just as well for either of them. These are some of the best HP laptops of the year, and they absolutely deserve your consideration.