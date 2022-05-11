Best pens for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 in 2022
If you’re on the market for a business laptop, Lenovo’s ThinkPad brand should definitely be on your radar. And if what you want is a convertible laptop, then the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 is definitely one of the best options out there. With upgraded Intel processors, a better webcam, and a new OLED display option, this is a truly fantastic device. And since it’s a convertible, the display not only supports touch, but it also has support for active pens. In fact, Lenovo even gives you a pen built right into the ThinkPad X1 Yoga so you shouldn’t have to worry about losing it.
But what if you do manage to lose it anyway? At this time, Lenovo isn’t selling a replacement integrated pen for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, but you can buy a wide range of alternatives. They won’t be stored inside the laptop, but if you have another way to carry them, these are still great options. If you’re in need of a new pen, here are some options you might want to look at:
If you can only trust another Lenovo pen, the ThinkPad Pen Pro is a fantastic option. It supports 4,096 levels of pressure, it has two side buttons for extra actions, and it uses a AAAA battery that should last you a long time until you have to replace it. It even includes a USB pen holder so you won't lose it.
If you want something a bit more affordable and you're willing to sacrifice some features, this Tesha pen is for you. It supports 2,048 levels of pressure, so it's not as advanced, but it's fine for taking notes and doodling. And it's cheaper than anything else on this list, so it's good in a pinch.
The Lazarite M Pen is a fantastic pen that supports both Wacom's AES and MPP protocols, so you can use it with most convertible laptops and not just the X1 Yoga. It has 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt support, plus it uses a AAAA battery that lasts up to 1,000 hours.
LG's pen may be advertised for the V60 phone, but since it uses Wacom AES, it can work on lenovo's laptops, too. This one is fairly expensive, but it does have a 4,096 levels of pressure and it includes two replacement tips so the pen can last you a long time.
If you don't enjoy having to replace the battery in your pen, the Lenovo Pen Pro comes with a rechargeable battery instead. It still has 4,096 levels of pressure, and it also supports Bluetooth so you can assign shortcuts to the buttons on the pen.
Wacom makes some of the best drawing tablets and pens out there, and this one supports not only its own AES protocol and also MPP, so it'll work on any laptop that supports pens. Plus, it's a premium option with 4,096 levels of pressure, tilt support, and Bluetooth.
And that’s about it for the best pens we’d recommend for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Y0ga Gen 7. When looking for a pen for your laptop, it’s important to note the pen protocol they use, which isn’t always very clear. Lenovo’s laptops typically Wacom AES, so that’s what these pens support, though some of them also support MPP and they’ll work on most laptops that support pens at all. If you want the best pen out there, it would probably be the Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus.
If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 using the link below. As we’ve mentioned, it does include a pen, so most people shouldn’t need to buy one of the options on this list. If you want to look at other options, consider checking out our list of the best laptops overall.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 is a powerful convertible with 12th-gen Intel processors and up to an Ultra HD+ OLED display. Plus, you can get it with a Full HD webcam.