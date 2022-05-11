Best pens for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 in 2022

If you’re on the market for a business laptop, Lenovo’s ThinkPad brand should definitely be on your radar. And if what you want is a convertible laptop, then the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 is definitely one of the best options out there. With upgraded Intel processors, a better webcam, and a new OLED display option, this is a truly fantastic device. And since it’s a convertible, the display not only supports touch, but it also has support for active pens. In fact, Lenovo even gives you a pen built right into the ThinkPad X1 Yoga so you shouldn’t have to worry about losing it.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

But what if you do manage to lose it anyway? At this time, Lenovo isn’t selling a replacement integrated pen for the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, but you can buy a wide range of alternatives. They won’t be stored inside the laptop, but if you have another way to carry them, these are still great options. If you’re in need of a new pen, here are some options you might want to look at:

And that’s about it for the best pens we’d recommend for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Y0ga Gen 7. When looking for a pen for your laptop, it’s important to note the pen protocol they use, which isn’t always very clear. Lenovo’s laptops typically Wacom AES, so that’s what these pens support, though some of them also support MPP and they’ll work on most laptops that support pens at all. If you want the best pen out there, it would probably be the Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 using the link below. As we’ve mentioned, it does include a pen, so most people shouldn’t need to buy one of the options on this list. If you want to look at other options, consider checking out our list of the best laptops overall.