Bring out your inner artist with these six pens for the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023).

The incoming Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) has a great 13.3-inch 16:10 aspect ratio screen with a FHD+ 1920 x 1200 resolution, which is great for a laptop under $1,000. That's a lot of pixels to play with, and with the right pen, you can enjoy that screen even more. You can draw on the screen, annotate important documents, and use art apps like Fresh Paint. From Lenovo's official pen to third-party pens, we have you covered if you're considering buying the Yoga 6 (2023) just for its touchscreen.

Lenovo Digital Pen 2 Editor's Choice This is the best pen for the Lenovo Yoga 6. It's the official pen that Lenovo suggests buying. It offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and it uses a long-lasting AAAA battery. See at Lenovo

Wacom Bamboo Ink (2nd Gen) Best Value This pen from Wacom works with the Yoga 6 thanks to support for the AES technology. It has the same levels of pressure sensitivity and features as Lenovo's pen, with the bonus that it also will work on Surface devices. See at Best Buy

Lenovo Pen Pro Premium Pick If you want the most stylus features, check out the Lenovo Pen Pro. It works great with the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023) with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It also has Bluetooth and tilt support, but it's quite expensive. See at Lenovo

Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus This pen is a higher-end version of the standard Wacom Bamboo Ink pen. it has a rechargeable battery and is much more expensive. See at Best Buy

LAZARITE M Pen This is a third-party pen for the Lenovo Yoga 6 that works across multiple devices. It requires batteries but retains many features from Lenovo's official pens, including tilt support. See at Amazon

Dell Premier Rechargeable Active Pen If you don't want to deal with batteries and don't mind paying a premium, this Dell pen has Bluetooth support and is rechargeable. You'll still get 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt support. See at Dell

And those are all the pens we suggest for the Lenovo Yoga 6 (2023). Like the tech you'll see on many other Lenovo laptops, these pens work using Wacom AES technology, which is why it's best to buy the Lenovo Digital Pen 2. However, if you're just planning to take quick notes or annotate documents, having the highest pressure sensitivity level might not matter most to you, and a basic Wacom Pen is just as good. Artists, though, might want the very best, which is what the Wacom Bamboo Ink is for. All of these pens are guaranteed to work on your Yoga 6 (2023) when it launches this spring, but as long as they support Wacom AES technology, any third-party pen will work.