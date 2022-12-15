If you need a pen for the Lenovo Yoga 7i, these options will enable all the Windows Ink features you'd expect, and some even have extras.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i is a Windows laptop that's somewhere between the mainstream and premium segments, and it's a great laptop that offers a lot of value, as we noted in our review. This is a convertible, which means you can use it as a laptop or a tablet whenever you need it. And that means it supports touch, but it also supports pens if you want to use it for drawing or taking handwritten notes.

Of course, if you want to do that, you will need a compatible pen. It can be hard to find the right pen for your laptop, mostly because there are a few different technologies for active pens, and it's very common for laptops not to make it obvious which pen protocol they support. Lenovo laptops generally support Wacom AES (active electrostatic) pens, and that's what we're focusing on for this list. Without further ado, here are some of the best pens you can get for the Lenovo Yoga 7i.

Lenovo Digital Pen 2 Official pen The Lenovo Digital Pen 2 is a capable pen for Windows Ink, offering 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and up to 1000 hours of use on one AAAA battery. It has two side buttons for additional actions, too. See at Lenovo

Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus Premium Pick The Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus is a top-tier active pen that includes support for both Wacom AES and the Microsoft Pen Protocol, meaning it will work with almost any device that supports Windows Ink. Plus, it supports Bluetooth for additional shortcuts and features using the buttons. See at Best Buy

Lazarite M Pen Lazarite M Pen Best Value The Lazarite M Pen is a high-end but still somewhat affordable capacitive pen. It features 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt support, and it also works with both Wacom AES and MPP protocols. For the price, it's a really good deal. See at Amazon

Tesha Active Pen Tesha Active Pen This budget-focused pen comes with 2,048 levels of pressure, and it includes two side buttons for additional controls. It's not quite as advanced as other options, but it's one of the cheapest pens you can get and it's just as good for basic use. See at Amazon

Wacom Bamboo Ink Wacom Bamboo Ink (2nd Gen) Similar to the Plus model, the standard Wacom Bamboo Ink is compatible with both Wacom AES and MPP-enabled laptops, and it also supports 4,096 levels of pressure. It leaves out Bluetooth and tilt support, but it's much cheaper. See at Best Buy

Lenovo Active Pen 2 Lenovo Active Pen 2 The Lenovo Active Pen 2 is another great official option that offers 4,096 levels of pressure. It also comes with a pen holder that makes it easy to snap the pen onto your laptop using a USB port. It's a bit pricy, though. See at Lenovo

And those are the pens we recommend for the 2022 Lenovo Yoga 7i model. All of these are great options, but we'd argue that the hybrid pens like the Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus or the Lazarite M Pen are the best of the bunch. In addition to high-end specs, having support for multiple pen protocols means you'll be able to use them with almost any Windows laptop that supports Windows Ink, which is great considering how hard it can be to find the right pen for some laptops. These pens will also work the same for both 14-inch and 16-inch models of the Yoga 7i.

If you haven't yet, you can buy the Lenovo Yoga 7i using the links below. The 14-inch model is more of a mainstream laptop for general use, but the 16-inch model comes in two versions — one similar to the smaller 14-inch, and one with Intel Arc A370M graphics, which is more so geared towards creators. If these aren't for you, you may also want to check out the best Lenovo laptops overall to find some great options for other use cases.

Lenovo Yoga 7i Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch) The 14-inch model of the Lenovo Yoga 7i includes 12th-generation Intel Core U-series processors and a 2.2K IPS display, offering a great balance of performance and battery life in a sleek chassis. See at Lenovo