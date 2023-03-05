Bring out your inner artist, or take notes during meetings on the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) with these six pens.

If you're considering buying the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) when it releases later this year, this is a great Windows convertible that touts support for active pens. To be more precise, the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) still supports any generation of the Lenovo Precision Pen, and one is included in the box for you.

This is actually a Wacom AES stylus that sports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt detection, along with Bluetooth support. But you can also purchase an additional pen if you need to. There are a lot of alternatives that you can buy, and we have the best ones right here. We've collected pens from all kinds of brands, from Wacom's Bamboo Ink to the Lenovo Pen Pro, and more affordable options from Lazarite, too.

Lenovo Active Pen 2 Editor's Choice The Lenovo Active Pen 2 is the official pen for the Yoga 9i (2023). It sports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and customized shortcut buttons.

Wacom Bamboo Ink (2nd Gen) Premium Pick This Wacom Bamboo Ink pen is a more premium pen for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023). It sports the same levels of pressure sensitivity as Lenovo's pen but has a clip that lets you keep it in your pocket.

LAZARITE M Pen Best Value This is an alternative pen for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) that still has tilt support as well as the 4.096 levels of pressure sensitivity, but it uses dedicated batteries.

Lenovo Pen Pro Best with extra pen tips This pen for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) is best for those who are professionals. The pen comes with bonus tips, that artists might find useful whenever the tip wears down.

Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus Best MPP+ Wacom Pen The Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus is the higher-end version of the Wacom Bamboo Ink 2nd Gen since it is rechargeable. The pen works with both Surface devices and devices that support the AES pen protocol since it also has support for the Microsoft Pen Protocol.

Dell Premier Rechargeable Active Pen Best rechargeable pen This Dell pen is rechargeable and also has support for up to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. You recharge it by plugging a USB-C cable into the side of the pen.

These are all the pens for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) that we could find. If you want the very best experience, then you'll want to pick up the Lenovo Active Pen 2, as this is the official pen for the device. You'll also want to consider picking up some alternatives like Lenovo Pen Pro, or the Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus which can be recharged. Even a pen like the Lazarite M Pen is great, if you don't want to worry about recharging your pen and want to use a pen with dedicated batteries, instead. You can check out the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) below, though it won't start shipping until April. In the meantime, there are many other Lenovo laptops that have similar pen support.