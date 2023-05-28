The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is a super unique Lenovo laptop . Instead of one screen, the Yoga Book 9i has two screens, which will make it great for drawing. You can prop one drawing on the top screen, and then draw something else on the bottom, for instance. And Lenovo includes its Digital Pen 3, so you can get started right away. But other great styli work with the laptop, too. The Yoga Book 9i, like other great touchscreen laptops , supports the AES pen protocol. So, if you want something that's more comfortable, rechargeable, or just need a replacement, we have you covered. These are the eight best pens for the Yoga Book 9i.

This isn't a fancy pen by any means, as it just simulates a finger touch. However, it's a super cheap option if your budget is really right. It works with any touchscreen device.

The Lazarite M Pen is one of the more sophisticated third-party AES pens. It has a clip on it and also supports palm rejection, tilt support, and the same 4,096 levels of sensitivity as Lenovo's. It also supports the MPP protocol, too.

The Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus is a step above the Wacom Bamboo Ink on this list. It has tilt support, a better design, and rechargeable batteries. This makes it great for artists.

This pen from Wacom is one that you're sure to appreciate if you own multiple devices with pen support. It supports both the AES protocol and the MPP protocol, meaning it works on Surface devices, too.

This is last year's model, and the Yoga Book 9i comes with the Lenovo Digital Pen 3. but this could be a great, cheaper replacement. It offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and uses AAAA batteries There are also two quick-access side buttons onboard.

The Yoga Book 9i is an expensive laptop, so if you want to save some money and get a cheaper pen, the Tesha Active Pen is for you. It does have sacrifices for the price, though, like only 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity.

It has a super high price tag, but this is one of the more luxurious pens with great features. It has rechargeable batteries, and has tile location tracking built in, should you lose the pen. It keeps the same 4,096 pressure sensitivity as Lenovo's pen and has side buttons.

The Lenovo Precision Pen 2 is one of the rarer styli that supports all three of the major pen protocols. It works with the Yoga Book 9i since it has AEA support, but it's also MPP, and WGP compliant. This pen also has shortcut buttons and a rechargeable battery.

Recapping the best pens for Lenovo Yoga Book 9i in 2023

So, there you have it. Those are eight of the best pens for the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i in 2023. Our favorite pick is the Lenovo Precision Pen 2, which is officially from Lenovo and supports all the major pen protocols if you want to use it for other devices. Other than that, a more premium option is the Dell Premier Rechargeable Active Pen, since it has tile location tracking built-in should you lose it. A more affordable option, though, is the Tesha Active Pen, which sacrifices some levels of pressure sensitivity but won't break your budget.

If you need a cheap replacement, you can get the Lenovo Digital Pen 2. It's one of the official pens for the Yoga Book 9i and the integrated battery means you have to worry less about charging it. Elsewhere on our list, the Wacom Bamboo Ink is worth considering if you own multiple devices since it also supports the MPP protocol for use on Surface devices. A more advanced pen, meanwhile, is the Lazarite M Pen, since it has palm-rejection support and tilt support. Artists will love the Wac Bamboo Ink Plus, too, since it has tilt support and a sleeker design than the standard Wacom Bamboo pen. Then, capping things out is the Digiroot Stylus, which is the cheapest option on this list.