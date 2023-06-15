If you're buying a new Lenovo laptop, you'll almost certainly want to consider one of the many great convertible laptops from the Lenovo Yoga line. Unlike some of the more traditional ThinkPad laptops, these convertibles tend to support pen input. On a device like the Yoga Book 9i, the Yoga 7i, and even the Yoga 9i, you can flip the screen around, open up an app like Microsoft Paint, and bring out your inner creativity. Or, if you're using your device for work, sign PDFs and annotate the screen. It gives you more ways than one to enjoy your device.

Typically, these devices will come with a stylus pen in the box. But, if your specific configuration didn't come with a pen, or you're looking for a spare pen, there are plenty of other options. Most Lenovo Yoga devices support the AES pen protocol, so you'll want to consider buying one of these eight pens in the list below that support AES technology, or are backward compatible with the MPP protocol for use on Surface devices, too.