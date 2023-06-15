If you're buying a new Lenovo laptop, you'll almost certainly want to consider one of the many great convertible laptops from the Lenovo Yoga line. Unlike some of the more traditional ThinkPad laptops, these convertibles tend to support pen input. On a device like the Yoga Book 9i, the Yoga 7i, and even the Yoga 9i, you can flip the screen around, open up an app like Microsoft Paint, and bring out your inner creativity. Or, if you're using your device for work, sign PDFs and annotate the screen. It gives you more ways than one to enjoy your device.
Typically, these devices will come with a stylus pen in the box. But, if your specific configuration didn't come with a pen, or you're looking for a spare pen, there are plenty of other options. Most Lenovo Yoga devices support the AES pen protocol, so you'll want to consider buying one of these eight pens in the list below that support AES technology, or are backward compatible with the MPP protocol for use on Surface devices, too.
Lenovo Precision Pen 2Editor's Choice
Dell Premier Rechargeable Active PenPremium Pick
Tesha Active PenBest Value
Lenovo Digital Pen 2Best replacement
Wacom Bamboo InkHybrid pen
Lenovo Precision Pen 2Editor's Choice$65 $70 Save $5
This pen from Lenovo supports all three major stylus protocols, making it a great choice for the Yoga line of devices. It uses AAA batteries, but has shortcut buttons, and also has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.
Dell Premier Rechargeable Active PenPremium Pick$90 $110 Save $20
It might be weird to use a Dell pen with a Lenovo device, but this is one of the more premium options on our list. It has rechargeable batteries via USB-C and has similar customizable buttons to Lenovo's. It also has tilt support, and has a premium feel in the hands.
Tesha Active PenBest Value
Lenovo Yoga devices really can end up being expensive, so if you're on a budget, this pen is for you. It lacks tilt support and has half the amount of sensitivity as other items on this list, but it's still great for basic drawing and note taking. It uses AAAA batteries.
Lenovo Digital Pen 2Best replacement$37 $40 Save $3
This is another AES pen from Lenovo. The tip is made of a material that makes note taking feel more natural, and it has the 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity that you need for accurate drawing and note taking. Note that it also uses AAA batteries.
Wacom Bamboo InkHybrid pen$43 $50 Save $7
This pen from Wacom is another pen that supports both AES and MPP protocols. It has a great clip which prevents it from being lost. It also supports tilt support and has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.
Wacom Bamboo Ink PlusFor artists$78 $100 Save $22
Artists with a Lenovo Yoga device will certainly want the Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus. This pen supports different nib types, including soft, hard, and firm, for different types of inking styles.
LAZARITE M PenAdvanced hybrid pen
This is yet another third-party AES and MPP hybrid pen, but it's one of the more advanced you can find. This pen not only supports palm rejection and tilt support but it also has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and has a clip that you can use to store it safely.
Digiroot Universal StylusSimple stylus
While a lot of the pens we mentioned are AES pens, this is actually one that's more simple. It's a basic stylus that doesn't have any fancy technology onboard and works with almost any touchscreen device you own.
Recapping the best pens for Lenovo Yoga laptops
Out of all of these eight picks, if you're looking for the best possible pen to use with your Lenovo Yoga laptop, you'll want to consider the Lenovo Precision Pen 2. This pen is made by Lenovo itself and is made of premium aluminum, so it's guaranteed to post no issues when you use it with your device. It might have a high price, but it is a universal stylus, supporting all the major pen protocols. Coming with AAAA batteries, it also has 400 days of battery life, and even has configurable side buttons, which you can use in drawing apps or note-taking apps to simplify your workflow. As for drawing accuracy, it has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and even has tilt support, so you can use it just like you would a pencil.
Of course, any of our other seven picks work fine, too. You can slide those pens across the screen with confidence, knowing you won't run into issues. We hope you found a pen for your Yoga laptop! Happy drawing!