One of the best things about Samsung Galaxy Book laptops is the AMOLED screen. Unlike the LCD panels on other great Windows convertible laptops and even standard Windows laptops, the AMOLED panels can push out more vibrant-looking images, and incredible levels of contrast. This makes these devices great for multimedia experiences.

Yet, artists and those who are into drawing might love Galaxy Book 360 devices too. Unlike the standard Galaxy Book models, only Galaxy Book 360 devices support pen input. And, since you can flip the screen around on these devices, it is enticing for students and those in business who need a device for note-taking. So, why not consider buying a pen? Galaxy Book 360 devices work with the Samsung S Pen, but you also pick up a Wacom EMR pen to use, too. Check out eight of our favorites below.