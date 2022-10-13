Best pens for the Surface Pro 9 in 2022
The new Surface Pro 9 has what it takes to be one of the best Windows tablets in 2022. One of the reasons for that has a lot to do with the touch screen. It supports inking with a Microsoft Surface Pen. Like with other Surface PCs, that means you can draw on the screen, annotate documents, and bring out your inner creativity in Windows apps like Photoshop or Fresh Paint.
However, the Surface Pro 9 uses Microsoft Pen Protocol. That means the list of supported pens will be quite slim, as you’ll have to use official pens or some third-party pens. Even with that so, we’ve included some of the best pens we can find for the Surface Pro 9 below.
The Surface Slim Pen 2 is going to give you the best experience writing and drawing on the Surface Pro 9. It has a finer tip and haptic feedback that feels like using a pen on paper.
The classic Surface Pen is still a fantastic pen experience for the Surface Pro 9. It's cheaper and has replaceable batteries. It has 4,096 levels of pressure, tilt support, and a more rounded design you might prefer.
The original Surface Slim Pen is still great for the Surface Pro 9. It doesn't have advanced haptics, but it still has the same level of pressure sensitivity and is just as good for drawing and note taking.
The Wacom Bamboo Ink Plus is a premium pen that supports both the Microsoft Pen Protocol and AES input, meaning you can use it with more devices.
This is a third-party pen for use with the Surface Pro 9. You'll have to recharge it externally, and it has fewer levels of pressure sensitivity when compared to the official pens you can buy from Microsoft.
The Uogic Pen for Surface devices is one of the cheapest alternatives if you're looking for a basic active pen. It has 1,024 levels of pressure and replaceable pen tips.
And those are some of the best pens that you can buy right now for the Surface Pro 9. We left out a lot of cheaper capacitive styli that don’t work very well with the tablet. We think when it comes to drawing on the Surface Pro 9, you might want the very best, so we suggest the Surface Slim Pen 2. If you can’t afford that, then an original Surface Pen is still a great option in 2022, as it’s an official Microsoft product and is still supported.
